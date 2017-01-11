Parents are being encouraged to get involved in drug prevention programmes at school, church and community in order to help children behave and perform better at school.

This is according to Acting Health and Environment Officer, Ivor Stephenson during his speech for Drug Awareness Month observed in January.

“Parents, please get involved in prevention programmes at school, church and the community,” he said. “It has been shown that taking part in prevention programmes have made parents become better parents and their children behave and perform better at school.”

He told teachers that the first step towards a strong bond between children and teachers is listening with empathy and care.

“When teachers listen first, children who are in school and feel a sense of belonging are less vulnerable to risky behaviors and drug abuse,” Stephenson stated. “When teachers listen first, it improves engagement of the child in the classroom and increases academic success of the child.”

According to him, this year’s observance is under the theme: ‘Listen First’ adopted from the United Nations (UN) Office on Drugs and Crime.

Stephenson went on to say that in using this year’s theme, “we want to build on the many successes of our past programmes and activities and raise the awareness of drug abuse prevention with the very simple concept, something we all know how to do but spend too little time doing and that is ‘Listening’.”

“According to the United Nations Office on drugs and crime “Listen First” is an initiative to increase support for prevention of drug use that is based on science and thus an effective investment in the well-being of children and youth, their families and their communities,” he added.

He further stated that listening encourages a holistic and science-based approach to drug prevention.

“It is the bridge between our activities and the steps to help our young people and students grow healthy and safe,” Stephenson explained. “Listening is the approach that brings a strong bond between children and parents.”

He revealed that studies have shown that the children of parents that have a warm parenting style and know where their children are, and what they are doing are five (5) times less likely to use drugs; “They are 20% less likely to use marijuana.”

Stephenson said parents; understand that listening to your children plays an important role in improved family relationship, family cohesion and child pro-social behavior.

“Praise your child for at least one thing he / she is doing right. There is one for sure, even if it may be small. Spending even small amount of time each day, giving your child complete attention can really help. Ask your child what you want to know. Ask questions in context with; where he /she will be, for how long and with whom he will be doing what,” he advised.

Meantime; he explained that the United Nations General Assembly on the World Drug Problem has reported on a special session on drugs in April 2016.

“This Special session marked an important milestone in achieving the goals set in the policy document of 2009,” he noted. “Political Declaration and Plan of Action on International Cooperation towards an Integrated and Balanced Strategy to Counter the World Drug Problem, which defined action to be taken by Member States as well as goals to be achieved by 2019.”

Additionally he said the outcome documents coming out of the United Nations General Assembly on the World Drug Problem recommend measures to address Demand and supply reduction and to improve access to controlled medicines while preventing diversion.

“The recommendations also cover the areas of human right, youth, children, women, and communities, emerging challenges, including new psychoactive substances; strengthening international cooperation; and alternative development,” Stephenson noted.

He challenge all stakeholders that, “we all do everything possible to keep children in school, alert, focused and drug free by ‘listening first’ to them since this is the first step to help them grow healthy and safe.”

The Drug Prevention Unit has a number of activities planned this year. This include; an Anti-Drug Rally in St Joseph to be held on January 12, followed by an Anti-Drug Exhibition at the Roseau Public Library on January 13, a church service held at Gods Family House of Worship in Portsmouth on January 15 among other activities.