The Parish of Our Lady of Fair Haven will celebrate its Parish Feast on Sunday August 19th 2018.

The feast day will begin with a procession from the old market square to the Cathedral Chapel, followed by mass at 9 am.

The main celebrant will be His Eminence Kelvin Cardinal Felix. The Mass will be enhanced by a touch of Creole and folk music and the congregation is encouraged to dress in national wear.

A community breakfast/ brunch will follow the mass. People are encouraged to buy their tickets for VIP or takeaway service in advance.

The feast day will be preceded by a Grand family fun day at the SMA grounds on August the 12th. The family fun day will start off of a week of activities leading up to the parish feast.

On Tuesday the 14th there will be a Triduum – 3 nights of prayer and praise in preparation for the feast.

Theologian Sr. Loraine Royer, will speak on Stewardship – communion, conversion and covenant; three important biblical themes that support stewardship

On Friday 17th August – a presentation on the history of the Cathedral and a concert in honor of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Choirs from the parish and other parts of the Diocese will perform at the concert which is hoped to be a spiritually uplifting and relaxation activity.

On Saturday 18th – community outreach and T-10 softball cricket match in Trafalgar, The Bishop’s team vs the Dean’s team.

The Grand family fun day at the SMA grounds on August the 12th seeks to unite families, the parish which is made up of the Cathedral, and Laudat, Tafalgar, Morne Prosper and Wotten Waven chapel communities, and the wider Diocese community.

The event starts from 2pm and will end at 11 pm.

Activities include Information on health and wellness, insurance and more.

There will be music by the Bouyoun band Triple Kay Global, Swinging Stars and Former Road march King De Haxey, and the versatile Signal Band with host DJs Snow and Mr Mixx with Arden Sound and lights.

There will be lots of food and drinks on sale, school, gift and home items, lots of games for children with face painting, Bingo, PS 4 competition, Inter Parish domino competitions and tug of war . Activities also include a Grand raffle for a tickets on L’xpress Desiles and more.

Tickets for the family fun day cost 5 dollars for children and 10 dollars for adults and are available at the Cathedral parish and at the door.

Everyone is invited to the Cathedral Family Fun day on August 12th- A Celebration of who we are as God’s people and a celebration of God’s kingdom and his saving grace in our community