The Third Meeting of the Third Session of the Ninth Parliament has been set to meet on Tuesday, May 1st 2018.

Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Roosevelt Skerrit will introduce a Bill for an Act to establish a rapid response social recovery agency.

That agency is expected to provide urgent public support and relief to individuals, groups, NGO’s and local government organizations.

The Prime Minister will also introduce the sub Bill for an Act to provide the implementation of an agreement to establish the Eastern Caribbean Partial Credit Guarantee Cooperation.

That Bill is a result of an agreement signed by all finance ministers of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union on March 2nd, 2017.

The Bill will see the establishment of the Eastern Caribbean Guarantee Cooperation which is meant to facilitate growth of micro, small and medium-size businesses through more ready financing.

Minister for Justice, Immigration and National Security Rayburn Blackmoore will present a Bill to amend the title of Registration Act and the Police Act.