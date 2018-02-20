Pastor says opposition vital in development processDominica News Online - Tuesday, February 20th, 2018 at 11:24 AM
President of the Dominica Evangelical Association (DAEC), Pastor Randy Rodney, has pointed to the importance of opposing views in a democracy saying they are important in the development process.
He was addressing a government-organized National Rebuilding and Economic Partnership Consultation on Monday at the Goodwill Parish Hall.
“In Dominica, one of the hindrance to unity is the false notion that the individual who does not agree with my idea is against me and an enemy of the whole,” he stated. “I submit to us what we now need to move away from that false notion.”
Pastor Rodney said that while opposition is generally viewed as the intent to halt progress and prevent the accomplishment of vision “it is necessary for proper growth and very vital in the development process.”
“In developing democracies, opposition must be viewed as another’s opinion of accomplishing the same good since in practice we all seek the opportunity to enhance the same nation,” he stated. “Healthy debate, the honest debunking of different views are all necessary for resilient building.”
He gave a suggestion for dealing with opposing views and opinions.
“Our response, therefore, should be focused on managing rather than eliminating opposition,” Rodney remarked.
5 Comments
Randy first outing he already talking politics. every body know that he is a workers but after all keep politics out of it as the leader of our organization.
Finally someone with some sense. There’s hope for DA after all. That’s right pastor explain to them what a democracy really entails. Thank you.
They have not done anything to help after Maria.
That was really a great speech – well put and delivered – may we listen
Seems like some peoples’ eyes are being opened slowly. Hopefully those eyes will be FULLY opened. Pastor, Rodney, I am not a religious person but I agree fully to your inner an outer search/acknowledgement of the truth. “No man is an island” and even in the most intimate relationship the parties do not agree about everything. The thing is, we all have a part to play in this circle of life and NO ONE has all the answers. It is high time that our present administration come to their senses. There has been TOO MUCH DIVISION in our nation and it is time that all the cards are placed on the table. EVERYONE on this island is IMPORTANT and their voices must be head in order for there to be WHOLENESS. We need to realise that as a race of people, WE are the ones to encourage PEACE among ourselves. The outside world is not going to do it for us. We need to cast our DIFFERENCES aside and come together and work together for the betterment of our island.
HOTEP (PEACE)