President of the Dominica Evangelical Association (DAEC), Pastor Randy Rodney, has pointed to the importance of opposing views in a democracy saying they are important in the development process.

He was addressing a government-organized National Rebuilding and Economic Partnership Consultation on Monday at the Goodwill Parish Hall.

“In Dominica, one of the hindrance to unity is the false notion that the individual who does not agree with my idea is against me and an enemy of the whole,” he stated. “I submit to us what we now need to move away from that false notion.”

Pastor Rodney said that while opposition is generally viewed as the intent to halt progress and prevent the accomplishment of vision “it is necessary for proper growth and very vital in the development process.”

“In developing democracies, opposition must be viewed as another’s opinion of accomplishing the same good since in practice we all seek the opportunity to enhance the same nation,” he stated. “Healthy debate, the honest debunking of different views are all necessary for resilient building.”

He gave a suggestion for dealing with opposing views and opinions.

“Our response, therefore, should be focused on managing rather than eliminating opposition,” Rodney remarked.