Member of the Pentecostal Assemblies of Dominica District Pastor Griffin Daniel is calling for all the individuals who were involved in Tuesday’s acts of violence in the City “to be punished to the max.”

The Pastor, in condemning the violence in Roseau on Tuesday night, said the individuals who might be at the helm of organizing the violence should also be punished.

He says this was not supposed to be done in a country of such as Dominica which in a Christian country.

“I want to lend my voice in strongly condemning the acts of violence done on Tuesday. Also the people involved I believe must be punished to the max,” he said. “I will also say to the people who may be at the back of the scene, they too should be punished as well, they were part and parcel of it, if you were someone at the back of it.”

Pastor Daniel also encouraged all politicians to be very careful in the way in which they speak, be it on the media or on the political platform.

“I have listened very attentively to some politicians, and the way they speak, they insinuate something. This is why I am calling on all politicians to be very careful as to the way they bring forth their message,” he stated.

Pastor Daniel also said it is important that Dominicans remember whatever happens in the country does not only remain there but rather it goes worldwide.