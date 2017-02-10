Pastor wants maximum punishment in Roseau violence; warns politiciansDominica News Online - Friday, February 10th, 2017 at 1:27 PM
Member of the Pentecostal Assemblies of Dominica District Pastor Griffin Daniel is calling for all the individuals who were involved in Tuesday’s acts of violence in the City “to be punished to the max.”
The Pastor, in condemning the violence in Roseau on Tuesday night, said the individuals who might be at the helm of organizing the violence should also be punished.
He says this was not supposed to be done in a country of such as Dominica which in a Christian country.
“I want to lend my voice in strongly condemning the acts of violence done on Tuesday. Also the people involved I believe must be punished to the max,” he said. “I will also say to the people who may be at the back of the scene, they too should be punished as well, they were part and parcel of it, if you were someone at the back of it.”
Pastor Daniel also encouraged all politicians to be very careful in the way in which they speak, be it on the media or on the political platform.
“I have listened very attentively to some politicians, and the way they speak, they insinuate something. This is why I am calling on all politicians to be very careful as to the way they bring forth their message,” he stated.
Pastor Daniel also said it is important that Dominicans remember whatever happens in the country does not only remain there but rather it goes worldwide.
How much money did you get to finally appear from your dark corner. All of a sudden pastors want to talk? You same pastors on see one area in society.
Wicked
Maybe the pastor is getting his cut of finance from the pm he does not see the the local dominican suffering no money rolling in the country on the pm and his circle . dominica is in a state pm pls act no money rolling how can dominican service and stop seeing one set your a pm for all not just your people
from your village and other village handout start cheeking your minister for the bank book wake up wake up
“Also the people involved I believe must be punished to the max,” he said.
Pastor, do you think Jesus would have said that Pastor?
WICKED!
The SCRIPTURE say, “By their fruits you shall know them.”
Indeed Jesus would have said the rioters and trouble makers should be punished. In fact He has already said so by His Spirit in the scriptures.
The Bible says God has appointed governments and law enforcement officers. In a democracy heads of state are elected by the people. Law enforcement officers are hired by the government. But both are appointed by God. It is by Divine design they are in office. Please read Romans 13:1-7.
Read Romans 13:1-7. Note verse 4 where it says rulers have a responsibility to punish evil doers. Otherwise there would not be law and order in the land. There are times when those in authority become lax in their responsibilities and evil gets the upper hand. When this happens the citizens have a right to remind the authorities of what is expected of them. Pastors have a responsibility to do so.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill.
And pastor Daniel As a pastor and maybe a scholar of divinity you should know of the numerous accounts of uprisings in the old and new testament. Although GOD made a way at all times for the children of Israel who were in bondage yet they questioned His Grace AND mercy and rebelled against him, building false gods and worshiping them in defiance of HIS law, We Dominicans are in bondage and soon to be in a dictatorship under SKERRIT, PM, a man who thrives on his own egos and defies the laws of the state for his needs, whimps and fancies.The peoples voice must be heard and as a Christian pastor Daniel, who are you to judge the action of your people who are crying out for help ,equality ,justice and transparency in matters affecting their daily lives and subsequently our beloved country. Instead you are advocating for more uprising by recommending punishment for a just cause. PLEASE BE REMINDED OF THE SCRIPTURAL QUOTE,…..'”HE WHO HAS NO SIN LET HIM CAST THE FIRST STONE”
This is not a pastor but rather a man seeking to make money and using gods name to do so. What would jesus say in that situation. The pastor must realised that when people are made to suffer there must be some reaction people must stop going to his church this is no man of God.
AMEN!!!! they all want to be relevant now. why do you have to come on the media and do that? why not humbly do that with your so called flock? Next you will see they have facebook accounts making posts like trump looking for likes. Stupid old men acting like little girls.
AA!!! You must be making a joke Pas Daniel. Where were you all the time? Unbelievable!
ALl of you pastors can try to to save Skeritte. But he has done so much and gone so far that even the devil has given up on him.
Nothing like when the devil turns his back on you.
Pastor! Pastor!
Instead of talking to PM and warning him you are encouraging him. Pastor Tony Astaphans is poison, he does not like PM, he is using him, instead of asking him to beware you are encouraging him. Pastor! pastor when you will want to advise PM it will be too late and he PM will turn on you.
Pastor Griffin Daniel, I agree with everything you stated here.
I will make a substantial donation to your church if you also publicly condemn Mr. Skerrit’s instructions to his supporters that “When you see them on the streets, in the supermarket, at a funeral, on a plane or even in their cars, shout out to every single one of them – Traitor! What do you call them? Traitor! When you see Lennox Linton, what do you call him? Traitor! When you see Thomson Fontaine, what do you call him? Traitor! When you see Monelle Williams, what do you call her? Traitor!!”
Those are words of terror which makes Mr. Skerrit a terrorist. As you stated, “this was not supposed to be done in a country such as Dominica which is a Christian country”. Commissioning others to indulge in acts of terror is an act of violence.
Not just some, but ALL acts of violence should be punished to the max.
Griffin you are being too hypocritical. You are part of PAWI executive and you all are supposed to be men of God but are fighting against each other. Go back and take out the beam in you all eyes before you take out the mote in the world’s eyes. When last you thought of starting a spiritul program on the radio to address the ills in society? When you put that in order come back and talk to us. Shame on you, where is your scipture to back up your point. Here is an advise which will be very beneficial to you and which will also give the public a very good reflection of you. Let us see you walking around town on your hire eleven giving out tracks and witnessing to our young men. Lazy pasta all allu want is put on a jacket and tie and prey on the poor church members to pay allu bills and buy fancy vehicles. Money money l’argent
Here who that asking for max punishment nou?………………….You sure you have not done anything at work or churches you pastored that really deserved maximum punishment?
Griffin, you were the one that opened Dominica to all the ills that we are going through in this country because it was you, GRIFFIN DANIEL, that opened a political rally of Skerrit in prayer, in Porterville, when the former agriculture minister presented the then opposition UWP leader as Belzeebub, and Roosevelt Skerrit as Jesus. That was the beginning of what we are reaping in Dominica and sadly the beginning of the decline of the church in Dominica
So when the pastors remain mute on Monfared arrest and the Iranian connection but they must speak on young people rioting what zwould Jesus sat. The bible said Jesus used violence in a market place. According ti the bible Jesus did revolt against the young prople oppressed. Jesus vandalized a place runned by hypocrites -religous and political leaders.
As for me I en religous and I refuse to cobdemn any body to heaven nor hell. I encourage all prople oppressed should stand up and fight the oppressors
Them pastors making me think they should have faced some of that brand of justice also. These so called men of God are nothing but snakes in sheep’s clothing, not even wolves. where were they before all of this to condemn corruption, in Jesus name. Where were they when they bad mind Tommy Lee and caused the country to face embarrassment over this matter? (i would still make them pay all the fines). Where are they to speak truth and rights and work to build their communities that they preach in, and not just to dress up nice on Saturday and Sunday a collect tithes, to go and smile in the line at the bank on Monday. you pastors and preachers are the scum of the earth who prey on the weak and needy through the use of God. It is clear where your allegiance is, the Association of Evangelical Churches it seems is politically aligned. .
It is so hypocritical of this Pastor Who does not see it fit over the years to speak about all the heinous crimes by this government, bleeding the country, hiding money, stealing from the people of dominica who put them there, keeping the people poor so they can beg and come to him in pity and sympathy for his assistance. Its a hypocritical pity that he never saw it fit to respond then. If he really and truly sincere, he would assess the Tuesday situation well enough to see that these young people who caused the after math of the peaceful event were persons who on their own vented their disgust and dissatisfaction. IT is amazing when GON Emmanuel and his wife were fire bombed and all indications were pointing directly to the suspects he never came out and condemned. And we all know more and more despicable crimes have been committed. He thinks it is OK when people clearly are expressing their democratic right by speaking, gathering peacefully is a problem for people like him,;
We are all entitled to our opinion, you have yours, he has his. I am not telling you that you are wrong, neither that he is wrong. Dominica is a democratic country, everyone needs the liberate themselves. Positive is how I live. We just have to continue to pray for our nation.
Pastor, I would advise you to shut up. Why don’t you speak about the wrongs that the Labour party doing to Dominica & Dominicans?. They are committing more crimes that the opposition party. You need to check yourself and all the wrong things happening in your church, you hypocrite.
Are you drunk with wine my brother? You sure don’t sound like a minister or servant of God. You above all persons saying “I want to lend my voice in strongly condemning the acts of violence done on Tuesday. Also the people involved I believe must be punished to the max,”.
How do you or the church minister to any of these guys tomorrow? Have you heard the truth? My brother sorry but you sound like a heavy drunkard under the influence of alcohol. You sure not sounding like a servant of God because I did not hear that from Peter, Paul, John Baptist or any servant of God
Pastor be God’s mouthpiece for such a time like this. The Lord has already condemned those that rise against you in judgement. Let him who is without sin cast the first stone. The truth has to be told.
Everybody want to be God’s mouth piece while reading the same bible, yet everyone has a difference of opinion and different truths according to their own dispositions and perspectives. I HATE when people act like they are speaking for God. You cannot speak for me, so how can you speak for God?
Pastor Daniel,
We should obey the law of the land and it is a good thing to condemn the disturbances which occurred for Jesus spoke of submission to the authorities which will allow God to glorify you, the individual. I believe however you went wrong when you asked for maximum punishment instead of peace. Punishment and vengeance belong to God the almighty. The Jews believed that they were punishing Jesus through their government. It is your role as a leader of the children of God to promote peace and submission. The business of a Government is a totally separate issue. Leave this to the police.
Dominicans, i ask for peace and submission please find a way to resolve your issues for i will tell you what will happen to our island after we rage.
hypocrite
Why eateth your master with publicans and sinners ? Questioned the envious pastor. Jesus did not wait for his disciples to answer the charge, but he himself replied : they that be whole need not not a physician, but they that are sick. But go he and learn what that mean etch, I will have mercy and not sacrifice : for I am not come to call the righteous , but sinners to repentance. The Pharisees claimed to be spiritually whole , and therefore in no need of are physician , while they are regarded the publicans and Gentiles as perishing from diseases of the soul . Then was it not his work, as a physician , to go to the very class that needed his help . But although the the Pharisees thought so highly of themselves , they were really in a worse condition than the ones they despised . The publicans were less bigoted and self-sufficient
please people stop calling these sheep’s dress as lam men of God I do not respect any of them they only love money and do there best to make their congregation feel guilty go to hell go to hell that’s what I say.
Ah, Pastor! Your expertise would be better utilised awakening your flock to their true identity! Lead them into careful Bible study and help them in rolling back the curses of Deuteronomy 28. Seems like you too are scoring political mileage/favours? Had you spoken about social degradation prior to that incident, you might have reached a few of the idle young men involved in the public misconduct. Stop reacting and be proactive! Let the politicians do their own posturing; you, stick to leading your flock along the path of righteousness. Amen!
Boss I don’t condone violence in no way shape or form. I agree that people should be held responsible for their actions and punished where necessary… After all this is the basis and foundation of the gospel you ought to be preaching. But I condemn your silence when government officials abuse their office with corruption and other wrong doing. You remained tight lipped and now you selectively come and condemn what was a foolish reaction to government wrong doing… Boss man is silent you were already just stay silent. We don’t need your hypocritical voice on this one. That’s why as a child of God I too am very selective as to which pastor that preach to me. I don’t think you would be one..
Well said pastor, if you we’re saying people should be punished for the stealing of the country’s I don’t think there would be violence, be careful how you say things especially being a man of God
am so happy to see how that passport thing getting all of them out of there holes keep all people like him maybe full for EVIL money you know the gov buy out some of them
Pastorrrrrr G when de pm told Dominicans Go To Hell
it’s none of their DAM businessssss where labor party
Getting their money from you said nothing are u in bed
With this EVIL DICTATOR ( men bet men Pwel)
Whilst Dominicans are stupidly ad blindly following the games of SKERRITT ..do we not know that the stone which is at the top of Hillsborough street on the compound of the government headquarters that LEBLANC BUILT remains as a historical reminder of how FREEDOM STONED LABOUR out of government?
IS Skerrit who grew up freedom not aware that he has kept this sone as a reninder that his party FREEDOM stoned his new party LABOUR.
His becoming the laborite is the opportunity he got to install his freedom people to become the leaders when the people turned against the remnants of the party of Eugenia ,
So we have people leading including a PRESIDENT who is and were Leaders of Freedom ..
Does not most Freedomites claim the Labour Party with glee whilst having the laugh on the true labourites and are now beneficiaries of the leadership of Dominica .
why are WE so stupid to accept the BS that UWP and FREDOM tried an overthrow by the speech to the nation .
Which Freedom was it…
Pastor Daniel may be wise to seek audience from President Savarin the ring leader of worse attack on Government on the 29 May 1979,
The attack was on President Lartigue .. his car burnt ..on Flossie Joseph her business house destroyed on Boysie Thomas and JO JO,Karam as well as the homes of all parliamentarians of the Labour Government .
This little episode is a joke compared with what Skerritt party –The freedom Party did to the labour Party .
Sounds strange Skerritt the FREEDOMITE WHO LED the Freedom PARTY personalities who today have the big posts at the Ministries and The Leader of FREEDOM PRESIDENT.
Now Skeritt original party FREEDOM which he has married with Labour says that it is UWP and Freedom— which seeks to bring down his Government —-which Freedom is he talking about ?
Is it the FREEDOM –of his Savarin and Minister Francine Baron Daughter of Freedom chief Frank , Parry Bellot and SOUTHWELL and deceased Maynard and Freedom Blanchard now…
pastor you are just a big hypocrite, where were you all the time when bad things were happening in dominica? like the fire bombing of gon emmanuels home, the attempted murder of he and his wife , you remained silent , now you have the asudacity to come out and speeak? i think you better shut your damn mouth and have nothing to say , if you didnt have a voice then , you might as well continue to use the mute button , you just full of ****, damn hypocrite , i dont even consider that to be an error on your part ,i think you are just fake , not real,, your congregation should take note and boyctt your ……, damn idiot
And the lord said, speak no evil (bad) against his anointed. Some of u Dominicans are very ignorant. Pastor Daniel have a right to speak n what he said is right. No need to bash him… God bless
Its apparent he’s talking about people that somehow feel its okay as adults to make accusations about people without proof!
Take them to court!!
Take them to court!
let them think wisely about whats coming out their mouths, especially those in positions of leadership who seem angered and driven by negative self destructive forces!!!
They feel that if they cannot be captain of the ship they want to sink it, they threatening the government so the government can give them some money from CBI. The government following the rules, and its bothering them they can’t have a slice of Dominican pie for free!
Pastor did you get maximum punishment for your crimes, sin is sin and wrong is wrong all the time? “Let who without sin cast the first stone”. We all make mistakes and you of all persons know you are not perfect. HYPOCRISY!!!!!
Pastor griffin where were u where was your voice when skritte
Said when you see them at
Church
Funeral
grocery store
Street
Where ever shout TRAITOR pastor GRIFFIN u said nothing
As a member of the Pentecostal I am very disappointed
By your statement
It has been said that diplomatic passports are given to criminals etc Linton has one Thompson Fontaine ,Isaac has one so what’s going on?
Stupid ignorant man, Skerrit has also a diplomatic passport, so does the President, Nanthan has three I believe but billy Doctrove was given one too. Perhaps you try to be funny but this is not funny, it is stupid.
Pastor, God is a God of Radical Mercy. If not none of us would have been forgiven, for ALL have sinned and get short of the Glory of God, including you and I.
I attend the Pentecostal church I’m a member but pastor
Griffin I’m surprised at your statement not because u
Support skerrit u must speak like that and if such is the
Case the pm is the first person who insinuated violence
Imagine that. Every man has to answer for themselves before God. See what”s in you before you call someone else out. Yes the bible calls for forgiveness but it also calls for punishment. No one goes free from the wrong that they do. It catches up sometime in life unless you repent. If people are causing disruption in the country ,leave them alone. Hello people use some common sense. It’s about the peace and enjoyment of everyone. Dominica should not condone lawlessness even when the people involved are right. Use some other way to bring your points across. News travels and tourist who want to come to Dominica will hear and not want to travel to DA. Think people and forget politics.
Pastor Daniel..not one positive comment for your article…you should be ashamed.
People of Dominica it is your chance now to boycotte the churches. They are not even
praying for you all.
Why attack the man for saying what he sees as a problem? Why are the supporters of the UWP believe the only honest and truthful group is the UWP and we all know that is so untrue.
People an Opposition is not only there to go against the government. Most Opposition who are interested in their supporters and country do not try to prevent them from benefiting from all what is good in the country for their own selfishness.
Honestly what is the government doing that does not benefit all people regardless of party? It is the UWP who is keeping their members in bondage and they cannot break free and use their minds and see how they are manipulated like Jim Jones in Grenada until the Kool Aid.
There is much an opposition can do besides attacking a government. How many scholarships youths got due to the UWP Opposition? How many jobs created due to the UWP opposition? Homes? There are many good things a good Opposition can do to help the people and not hurt them.
Pastor Griffin Daniel you are my brother in the Lord and also a fellow member of Pawi Dominica. However you didn’t speak for the majority of the Pawi fellowship of Dominica. I also condemn the acts of violence that occur on Tuesday night, in a civil country this is unacceptable. I didn’t hear you address the national and international allegation that is being made against our Government on corruption sale of our passports and the corrupt oil deals whereby there are 11 oil tankers operating under the flag of Dominica.Also i didn’t hear you address the moneys of the sale of passports that goes into private accounts. Are you so silent on this issues because you and the organization receive financial gifts from the prime minister?Pastor Daniel are you speaking under the cover to position your self for Bishop? Mr. Daniel the church has a responsibility to educate the nation on good governance, to educate people to adhere to the law of the land and also in the way of the Lord.Pastor…
Who d hell are you to judge?
As a minister of the gospel myself, I am disturbed by Pastor Daniel’s words, but more so by his silence. How in the name of God, fairness, justice, and righteousness can one condemn acts of vandalism involving the young and inexperienced, while being mute on heinous crimes committed by those who are leaders of those young people, that threaten the very existence of our nation? According to the Bible, sin is not just commission but also omission. It is not just what one does, but also what he fails to do. “Anyone then, who knows the good he ought to do and doesn’t do it, sins” (James 4:17 NIV). Pastor Daniel, it is time to speak truth to power, not only against the weak and defenseless, but also against the rich and powerful. God requires requires his ministers to go to ALL whom he sends them, and say ALL that he commands (Jeremiah. 1:7). You have not done this here; but it is not too late to make amends!
Bad Mind, they should instead seek forgiveness from those that were harmed through firmly and fairly acknowledging then admitting their wrong that we may all grow into one people, one Aim n one Destiny. If you don’t yet know the wrong that you have done with a humble plea for forgiveness, how will you grow past that realm of sin.
But, but, but, what is that I’m hearing there from that pastor ? Is this pastor for real? I will not be coming back to this church because you are just a damn hypocrite. Why aren’t you condoling all the wrong doings that the PM is doing ? You never came out and condoled what the ministers and and so called big shots of the country did to that young girl. You are such a hypocrite and you make me sick to my stomach. You should be ashamed of yourself do called pastor. Wolve in sheep clothing you are .Chupesssss tan.
All you false priest will only know what time of day it is when d day of reckoning is upon us.all of you sit back tight watching one man kill a country whilst he and his cronies which some of you are are getting filthy rich just now money will be crawling out from all you belly like worms in rotten meat but you all fail and will not touch the disinfranchisment of the young unemployed poor people of this land.that a major part of the problem. ..but let it be known to you all that they are seeing and listening and taking note of all this country corruption and in due time will demonstrate their disgust.to be warned is to be armed.
What a shame to be living here in this sespoul of corruption. But how long? Not long!
Man this so call pastor and other hypocrites like him and others even the lay men and lay sisters should just shut up because they sit on their royal ….play as if they see no evil and hear no evil now they springing up one by one as if they ate a bible and now is belching hypocritical words.what a shame.
Mr.Gon.Emmanuel place was burnt and attempted murder on his life and wife was made where were you hypocrites?
Lennox Lawrence made inciting to kill comments on the opposition where were you?
D one you all bow dwn too and worship Roosevelt skerrit told dominicans to go to HELL three times where were you hypocrites?and the list go on..
So dominicans should now tell all you false men’s posing as pastors and priest laymen and lay women to go to HELL.it’s none of your DAMM business what happens to dominica. And the people say cone hell high low water American Iranian Chinese Skerrit must go.
I guess if people were or God is as vindictive as this so called pastor he would not be a pastor today. My friend please reflect on your past and lighten up on the young people but I guess you are so much in awe of Skerritt that you cannot. I would ask you one question though, who are the persons behind this?
What punishment are you recommending for the ones who tarnished our country’s name and caused all that Kaos in the country, what happened they pay you to talk wicked hypocrite set of people. You all were bought and will pay for what is going on in the country today
Pastor, I am appalled!! How do you call yourself a Christian and utter such harsh words? Did the God you serve send his Son on earth to punish us to the max? Does the bible you read encourage punishment to the max? Your duty as a preacher and supposed man of God is to pray for salvation and repentance. It is not your duty to call for punishment. Not that the perpetrators should not be brought to justice. I would never condone those acts. Your utterances and tone makes you sound just as angry as the people who are at fault! I think you need to take some time and think before allowing your emotions to get the better of you. I am very disappointed in your statement because of the intonation and the content. Men of God do not call for punishment. Read your bible again. “Crucify Him, crucify Him”. Don’t let that be you.
It is difficult to listen to a messenger who is politically aligned. That’s why our mandate as Christians is to pray for those in authority, not take sides. Spiritual leaders should not appear to be selective in what they condemn.
Here goes another ONE singing for his or their supper. Don’t put politic in religion they don’t mesh, wonder how much you or your get for running your mouth bunch of lazy people preach the word and leave politics alone.
I once read a sign in front of a convent in Santa Monica California that reads[ No trespassing , anyone who found trespassing will be prosecuted to the full extend of the law , and in fine print at the bottom right says [ sisters of mercy , so those religious zealots, or so call pastor are a bunch of horse manure] why don’t they call a spade a spade ? cus they are being paid like the rest to follow the stutus Quo so pot up or shut up.
I would like to remind the evangelicals that listening to these guys every sunday does not guarantee your salvation. In my opinion these men do not serve God. Instead they serve their own selfish egos and earthly agenda of self glory and status and material comfort.
The pastor has never said the Lord”s prayer[ forgive those who trespass against us] all he is talking about is punishment he must be reading the old testament [an eye 4 an eye].
See-saw-magariedoor, Daniel now has a new master and he shall earn a penny a day because he is has sold his soul to the devil again! Sing on past-straw sing but be reminded that everything is for a time. Remember PJ? He had an army, special constabulary headed by Karam and police force around him but when the people were fed up none of his armed men could save him. Just remember my friend, tomorrow belongs to all Dominicans who believe in justice and righteousness.
Assertive and almost aggressive!
stupesssssssssss!!! if the so called “men of God” stay silent in the many issues facing this country..they should also stay silent when matters like these arise.
and then we wonder why so many are leaving the church
Church and Politics don’t work. D.A used to be
a religious place, not anymore. We are now
living in a dog eat dog world.
Them people in high society like this pastor they afraid to talk about the government. So tell him to make a labor church
Pastor Daniel shut you mouth and go sit in a corner and don’t come out until I tell you to. Because all d time Skerit telling people its not their damn business and go to hell i never hear you. When Tony called us cockroaches and cacadore i never hear you. I never hear you on your pastor and his crime against his step child.
But be careful pastor, I hope that you did not receive passport money because you may be an accessory to the PM wrong doings and you will be exposed. If you did get you 30 pieces of silver we will know. So take my advise ang go sit down and remain quiet.
What is happening now to our economy, defying UN sanctions
Disrespecting anyone who opposes the direction in which the country is heading seemingly you are quite satisfy with that.
Since the leadership of the of PAWI Dominica district and alikes have compromise christian principles to party politics
The membership went to a dose of slumber and immorality and crime went on the increase in Dominica.
That should have been your primary concern, pastor. People who proclaim to know Christ writing and singing calypso and ready for carnival. Hmmmmm
Religion and politics really and truly causes division. .
Talk positive and bring ppl together brethren. ..
I can see his statement and feel it’s full of anger.
Instead of correcting he wants young ppl to be punished to the max..
God gave merci to us all… even the pastor just go to hell.
dominican dont like truth the man of god spoke of principle and bible b cafeful ppl what comes from you all mouth against the man of god
pharisees and scribes. Whole heap of them. money changers and wolves in sheeps clothing. the lot of them. Religion is a business. Tax free. it costs nothing to have a church of people. so become a pastor today and study the words in the bible, develop some charisma and you should be a millionaire soon also. church is free money. tax free also .
We waiting for the other one, boy, is dem man that have the country like dat.
We waiting for the other one
Do people really follow hypocrites like mister?
yes some people do. That is why SKerrit listened to them when Tommy Lee was here. They knew they would need the votes of the protestants.
Pastor Griffin,
You heard yourself? What would Jesus have said?
How would Jesus react?
In no way, absolutely no way i am condoning violence, someone could have gotten kill that night. We must oppress violence. But as a leader, a pastor leading a flock and an evangelist that should have been far fetch.
You sound like one giving council to the DLP no different than Tony Astaphans
That Pastor reminded me off PASTOR WI I NE
The Labour Party is just a waste of time including the UWP.How can a government almost totally depends on the sale of the nation’s passports for survival.?We are hearing of hotels and more hotels,and where does the funding comes from? The sale of passports.
Now,violence is not the way out.It only breeds more hardship to a country already in need.
To pastor Daniel, you are so wrong to believe “This was not supposed to be done in a country of such as Dominica which in a christian nation.” Having about 2% of Dominica’s population who have received Christ as Lord and Saviour or in order words, who are saved,does not makes it a christian nation.Individuals most repent and live a life worthy of their Lord.
I am sure, a man,woman, boy, or girl who knows what it is to follow Christ,would take part in this vandalism.
Its obvious this pastor is far from God
Pastor shut up and continue being a sheep in wolves clothes..
Thats what I cannot understand about those hypocrites…You all only come out of hibernation when you all want some people to know that you all are there for some sort of crumbs…Go pray for the young frustrated children.Their country has failed them,especially the young ones of Roseau…I never listen to hypocrites like you all…Society has many things affecting it,but you all stay Moo Moo on most…When it’s the little boy with no shoes to wear,you all say all manner of things! FIRE BURN YOU ALL!
Father
Woyee!
He says this was not supposed to be done in a country of such as Dominica which in a Christian country. Boy come out there with that hypocrite crap but in what hole he come out for true it seems to me that this pastor is blinded to the fact that these things happen all over the world what makes dominica so special because we few people in this that claim to be christians boy all of all u are just a bunch of hypocrites when for all u to tallk all u moo moo
When I was taught the commandments as a child, I was told that calling yourself a Christian when you are not one, is an example of taking the name of the Lord in vain. So, that end, calling ourselves a christian nation, when we are anything but … should be the same. We are not even one day Christians on this land. Let’s stop this assertion. If we were, it would be obvious.
Why is only now all if you pastors n priest wave to talk,why not condemn the criminal activity that skerrit hv been doing,those are fat more worse than what went on in roseau the order night…keep all you dam mouth shut,bunch of hypocrites…
The Pastor is not hypocrite he say it as it is, He is not in the favour of D/ca, he can’t be in bed with 2 masters so he hold the one and he ignore the other We must remember that they are ALL SKERRO BOYS Crazy T said so, U remember!
My Country’s people have seen the light. They are calling corruption by its rightful name but the so called men of the cloth are unable to lead the flock because of greed. All of them lining up for some thousands to fall from skerrit table once he finnish eat.. Damn shameful pastor.
Isn’t it rather ironic that the very same individuals here who are calling for investigations and punishments of government officials and crying for justice and blood for people such as Don Emmanuel are now trying to downplay a serious, nasty, wicked, deliberate, violent, arson attacks on private businesses in Roseau just to get rid of one man. Wonder who the real hypocrites are?? Speak out sir. Don’t be intimidated by these social media mobs (at least the young hooligans sent out by the uwp to wreck havoc in Roseau were brave enough to go out and do the dirty work and risk getting arrested), while all you cowards hind behind your computer screens to carry out your destructive, filthy campaign against your country.
Waste of time pastor. where have you been. the country olis crying out for good christiean leaders to defend its values and morals. Did you get paud by skerrit to lend your voice against the youth of Roseau and Dominica at large? oh how hypocrisy have engulfed you and most of your colleagues. Th8s country is in pain under skerrit and his corrupted regime while you sit and say nothing, absolutly speechless and for one incident involving the youth which may habe been orchestrated by this wicked and evil regime you are out in force. God will beat you with many stripes pastor because you all have failed to teach and heal the nation. you are worse than the cult from Italy that nighted skerrit. very evil you all are.
The most of persons involved were young men. Most of them never voted and cannot. Why don’t the Rev. talk about education and economic systems that are failing our young people.
Hand out and CBI funds tells the story with those who call themselves preachers, for such a pastor to take such a stand against these young men is heart braking, but then he has to play the blame game so those he stand with on the other side of the fence can hears him,. The young men did something wrong and foolish and actions have consequences so they have to be punished, but this pastor should not condemn any one he’s not spiritual or godly if he was he would seek out those young men and minister to them , sit down with them and listen to them ask them why they took those actions. This pastor should check himself first.
All of you except one is lambasting the Pastor as if you deserve to pass judgement. The bible states that everyone is responsible for his own salvation so worry about the Pastor and his salvation will not make you a better person than he is. If the people involved should not be punished, then why did Jesus overturn and the tables when he met the gamblers in the synagogue gambling? So who wants to hold the pastor’s tongue? Pastor, go ahead, speak out against the violence, no one can stop you.
What has their age to do with it Surely they are old enough to know better. Or is t because they have never been taught I was very young when my parents taught me to respect other people and their property.
You ask why the Rev. does not talk about education and economic systems. How do you know he has not done this in the past Anyway, these are ongoing issues in any nation and are being continually addressed. They are not like a riot the night before! Besides even if he had spoke of these matters there would still be issues unmentioned at this time, that is just the way it is.
The lack of reason and logic in some of these comments is appalling. Is this Dominica
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill.
If the priests and pastors are wolves in sheep clothings?
What of the common man?
God help us in this country. All of dem is already been brought.
so U are condoning what the guys did, they would never did this if they were no instructed to rampaged the city.
What does a shepherd do when he is hungry? Well, he starts eating his flock of course.
UWP should pay for all the damages inflicted on the businesses.
You call yourself impartial but judge people before any evidence is presented and a case is heard????
I suggest that all believers in the truth boycott the services of this church this weekend and next to show,our disapproval. and by any means, don’t pay your tithes.
There should be a mass exodus-movement of jah people- from this church immediately!
Always Assertive
Your comment is foolish and your advice is ungodly.
No genuine Christian (saved, born again person) is going to appreciate it. They care about you and will be praying for you.
(1) A pastor – especially one who is a leader among pastors – does have a right to comment on the issues of the day from a Biblical perspective and address politicians regarding the same. For two thousand years church leaders have advised heads of State regarding problems that involve the wellbeing of the people. They can and they must.
(2) Your advice for people to withhold the tithe is wicked. Are you not afraid
(a) The Bible clearly says *… … all the tithe … … is the LORD*S: it is holy unto the LORD.* (Lev. 27:30)
(b) The Bible asks *Will a man rob God Yet ye have robbed me. But ye say, Wherein have we robbed thee In tithes and in offerings. Ye are cursed with a curse: for ye have robbed me, … … …* (Mal. 3:8,9)
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill.
You are a hypocrite too Reverend. only God himself knows what is ungodly. don’t be so g…..d..ned presumptuous and sanctimonious. Get down on your knees and be humble.
By the way, in the Bible (Leviticus) tithing was FOOD, not money! MALACHI 3:10
“Bring the whole tithe into the storehouse, that there may be food in my house.”
They (Evangelicals) say that the old sacrificial laws and ordinances were nailed to the cross and are not applicable to today’s christian HOWEVER they have gone right back in MALACHI 3:8 and pulled out “Can a man rob God…” just so they can make people guilty of not paying tithing $$$!!
FACT: After the Levitical PRIESTHOOD was phased out by Christ’s ultimate sacrifice, their was NO NEED for tithing because the tithes were for the priests and high priests! The New testament speaks of freewill offering,( not grudgingly) BUT today’s pastors use the 10% tithes to secure a monthly salary!! They should not be charging to do the Father’s will. The priests and High priests depended SOLELY on the tithes and did no other work except in the temple. Can our pastors today survive that humble lifestyle?
In the first place where it is pertains to tithes, in reference to the Bible, one is supposed to give 1/10: in modern day English ten percent (10%) of anything they have. If you have a hundred houses you are supposed to give away ten of them!
Now in ancient days, that applied to agricultural products, that is why the Bible said “bring your tithes into the store house.” Now that is meant it in the literal sense.
Abraham gave tithes long before Jesus came and died on the cross, I do not have the time to educate you in this respect, but there is no place in the Bible where it said because Jesus died for us tithes are abolish! Remember Paul said you can give what you can afford, only don’t waite until he got there to run around to put things together for him. (that’s not verbatim) to the scripture.
Now Paul traveled from place to place, do you believe if they gave food to take to another Church it would get there unspoiled seen e traveled on foot, and boat. I can prove…
“FACT: After the Levitical PRIESTHOOD was phased out by Christ’s ultimate sacrifice, their was NO NEED for tithing because the tithes were for the priests and high priests! ”
I was about to leave this alone until I read this crap, and I can tell you right now you are a tool of Satan pretending you know what you talking about when you do not. If what is in the quote is correct.
Why is it when the husband and the wife soled a bit of land lie about the amount of money they collected, because they wanted cheat, why they both die the same day?
It was because they did not want to contribute the 10%, when some of you believe you know it all, there are some of us who knows a lot more! Your information is false!
Christians are Made not Born….Hypocrite born again…only for their pockets. Preach of all the wrongs happening on this country….
If pastors allowed themselves to be overly concerned with all the wrongs being done in their countries they would be swallowed up. Their God given mandate is to preach the gospel, baptise, make disciples, and feed the flock.
They must constantly avoid those who would use them by getting them to take sides in contentious matters that are purely secular and have no direct bearing on the kingdom of God. People who think they have a cause like to get a pastor on their side because it makes them appear to have God in their corner. Preaching the Word may sometimes mean advising or rebuking wrong doers in high places and speaking out against error and evil influences but this is the function of the pastor as an ambassador for Christ not as a politician or public servant.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill.
please forgive the repetition of my name. It was not intentional.
Sincerely, Don Hill.
Cowards, wall sitters is a more appropriate term for people like that. No respect, most of these guys and girls in frocks are frauds.
That pasta must have been in a plastic container, because I have heard alot of utterances before from top politicians and I may be wrong but this is the first time I am hearing him. Pasta God is watching and listening stupes.
I have one question for this so-call man of God or man of worldly pleasures. Pastor Daniel would Jesus Christ have behaved in the manner you did by just singling out the vandals? Wouldn’t he condemned the men who control the “Den of thieves and scoundrels, money launderers, evaders of UN sanctions, liars, etc?” It’s pastors like you who gives Christianity a very bad name. I know why you support your master. Birds of a feather flock together………………….
Man York damage hypocrite… where Mr comout nervous? Boss man that alone u condemning? Why u people don’t condemn what skerite them doin? I not hearing you pastors when that Labour administration destroying the country name… what boutique monfared? All you pastors not openely condemning skerite involvement with him my? ?? You hypocrites! God don’t sleep!
Prophesies unfold in time… and in time wen the rest of the world wake up from the illusions and know truth… there will be no need for so called pastors and preacher. They are the sherperds that leads the ship astray… there kingdom is falling apart.. hypocrites!!! They fool you to believe that some far away spiritual entity is gonna come save humanity. Mankind is is own salvation.. the entire world is on the path of distruction… yet u come under the coat of religion defending politics..
Do people go and listen to this man preach? Isn’t the christian message about forgiveness rather than punishment. Sickening words coming from a pastor. And i am calling on my church the Catholic church to speak out against what is going on in our society, why are you all so silent.
The Christian message is about forgiveness AND punishment.
Those who choose forgiveness receive forgiveness. Those who choose their own rebellious way receive punishment. Your church teaches you this.
No need to ask your church to speak out. They are doing this to the fullest extent they believe they should. Evangelical Christians believe we are well represented on the island. We thank God for giving us a prophetical voice in these end times.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill.
I have a daughter of similar age as the young lady who was assaulted in the middle of Roseau Yes Roseau capital of the same Dominica and not a word let alone a PEEP from you PASSS —-TORS. What double of standard are you setting for my children and that of other Dominicans. I suggest when God reveals to you to speak to win souls for him he I bet he did not ask you to choose those who are righteous, but as he said in the good book a doctor heals those who are sick. I am applaud by the level of hypocrisy in this country that as a young professional I would like to know where you guys hung your conscience. Can you find it and then will and come again? Well, now we really have insurmountable spiritual work to do when a so called Shepard cannot see well to guide so many sheep who are astray in Dominica.
What would Jesus do? How about some forgiveness? DNO I never understand why you give air to what those have to say anyways .
What would JESUS do when the Emmanuel’s home were fire BUMB on CHRISTMAS morning 2010 in St. Aromant, who else would do that heinous CRIME but those in A . . . . . . ty because there are many things for them to protect, and U are giving them your undivided support in all these wrong doings, a message for u all from PASTORS, PROVERBS 15: 3 THE EYES OF THE LORD ARE IN EVERY PLAVE BEHOLDING THE EVIL AND GOOD
So enjoy all the goodies while u may but sorrow shall come at the dawning of morn, keep supporting all the illegalities’ and corruption’s who laugh last laugh the best
Forgiveness from God is one thing. Human justice is another.
Forgiveness from God is necessary to go to heaven. God has provided this forgiveness full and free by giving His Beloved Son – our Lord Jesus Christ – to suffer, bleed, and die on the cross as a perfect and complete sacrifice for our sins. The Bible says *In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace.* (Ephesians 1:7) This is given to all those who believe in Christ, and trust exclusively in the precious blood of Christ to put their sins away. The Bible says *… Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved, …* (Acts 16:31)
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill.
but where were they nah all the time. from bishop to deacon. stupeeees tan. bunch of hypocrites. begging bread from skerrit and put the almighty on hold
Pastor Griffin,you have caused me to view you differently.
you mean to tell me all the wrong that has been going out your jaws were locked
now you unlock them asking for maximum punishment for people.
If you are a man of God please act as Christ e pe ts you to.
Alwzys ask yourself WHAT WOULD JEXUS DO.
Jesus was no rexpecter of persons.
He respected all but feared none.
Hypocrite. Isn’t it written that you cannot serve two masters at the same time? Only now all you can come out from behind the pulpit?
By your fruits you will be known, careful that come judgement day that you will not “be punished to the max”.
Pastor, just to remind you that religious leaders like yourself are also subject to the law and any sanctimonious babble after the fact is just that, babble. Where were you, before all this happened. our young people so disillusioned, and desperate for a job but all you can do is preach and live a life of comfort. Get out of that suit and do some real work for once. action speaks louder than words You wouldn’t be the recipient of a duty-free vehicle , would you.
No not Paul is Peter.
You found your voice now!!! Where were you when we were asking for transparency because our sovereignty and passport was being sold to criminals and persons of ill repute?
It is utter hypocrisy to ignore the cause for the unrest. Take the BEAM out of your eyes and see the corruption that caused the unrest!!!!!!!!!
Why aren’t you speaking out and condemning all the violence in this country when we hear every day of all of the murders, rapes, child abuse, robberies, etc?
Actually, pastors do speak out against these things at God given opportunities.
However these are crimes. We speak out more against sins and try to leave the crimes for the government and the police.
If you are a believer with a love for the things of God you would identify with those who serve as under shepherds of the good shepherd – our Lord Jesus Christ – and not be looking for a opportunity to
criticize them.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill.
Shot your hypocrite pastor . Why didn’t u all as christians didn’t host a prayer vigil before the protest.
Because you didn’t see or hear of a prayer vigil that doesn’t mean there weren’t any.. I for one know of a prayer walk which occurred in one community the night before.
Perhaps, because of the prayers of a few righteous, God spared many lives that night. No one was injured in any of the fires, no one was shot or stabbed (at least I didn’t hear of any reports on the news). Only God!
Did you not know there were Christians praying before, during, and after the protest How the people God should pray is hardly your call.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill
I know you very well but you surprised me. Real hypocrite. All the ills happening in D/ca only now you have a voice. Wheel and come again, stop reading the bible upside down. Shame shame, the world is watching long before D/cans decided to talk. I don’t live in D/ca but I do my research. Are D/cans dat stupid and illiterate? Please pastor,priest go study the word of God properly and do not pick what you want. All those dat are able to use a computer or tablet do your research the world is watching. God look after Dominica.
holy smokes, you see why people staying from church and losing respect for authorities.
sir are you for real? i do condemn the act of vandalism, but dont you thing you should be the salt of peace?
‘ u making sense Mr pastor??’ ask yourself what would Jesues do? U make me sic by ur comments..Be careful..U might be the one getting the maximum punishment..Don’t u have kids..Family, friends..What’s wrong with u? Did u get duty free or something N u now have to talk to show ur on the red side? Please go N pray for forgiveness N for a humble heart!
violence is not the way to solve any thing but then the ministers have a mandate to pray for the country like every christian, but again it is because our prayers are not effective that’s why all this is going on to much of mess in Christian churches and pastors and leader singing for their supper .
if my people who are called by my name will humble them selves and pray and seek my face….turn from their with ked ways…… to much of wicked Ness in the church …..GOD IS CALLING HIS PEOPLE TO REPENT YOU CAN NOT PUT ORDER IF YOU IN A MESS.
All of you hypocrites are popping out of the wood works talking crap, you want full punishment, for who?
What about what caused the violence? Had it not been for corruption in the country, there would be no meeting calling on Roosevelt Skerrit to resign, do you ever ask for punishment for the corrupt government involved in all sort of corrupted behavior?
Why you did not come out of your hole, and condemned the sale of our Diplomatic Passports to Internationally known Criminals, whom each time they are arrested, they are caught with a Dominica Diplomatic Passport in their pocket?
That is the issue!
And let me tell you this; it is hypercritical false preachers like you who lives of the people, do not understand the word of God, spew all sots of garbage, except preaching the word of God why people are so poor in the country.You come out dress to kill, how many in…
In whose pocket were the passports. Did you not hear the diplomatic passports were cancelled long before whoever was arrested. You all just keep spewing out lies.
chupes. I do not condone the violence and vandalism; I condemn the actions. But the hypocrisy of those ”men of God” are unbelievable!
Pastor be careful what you ask for. You may just be the one to get maximum punsihment
Yeah, yeah, yeah…such men are supposed to be called to be leaders. However, they are never in the front of a situation and always speak after the fact. When has speaking after the fact done any good? What are they afraid of that they cannot speak up from the jump, whether be it that what they say may be for or against any political party. Men of God should be able to call right right and call wrong wrong. There are so many wrongs going on in both political parties and nothing is said until things get bad…and when the pastor’s main concern should be to call for peace he is firstly condemning actions. Honestly, if you can’t speak out on every ill plaguing the country irrespective of which side said ills are stemming from then please hold the selective verbal diarrhea!
AA another one has found his lost tongue!! Can I get an Amen?
I find your statement very incendiary!! You are fanning the flames needlessly!!
I dont think that you have realised how determined Dominicans are to take back our country!
Dominica in already taken by true patriots who want our country to continue on the path of development. Not the kind that UWP left the country bankrupt with.
Really!!! All of a sudden you guys can speak when all criminal activities were occurring way before now. Its all about inciting something …BS.. You all are such Hypocrites. No wander the country is the way it is now another one singing for his supper.
Hey! I know you very well. You should be last to speak. Guess you wanted a little exposure. Now what?
Amen pastor Daniel! Those behind the scenes should be punished too..the way some of these politicians spoke has alot to do with how the people started to behave.
Yes amen to you and Daniel but The Almighty is watching and you false prophets will face his wrath.
From which hole did this latest hypocrite crawl from under…?
.. a “twou” lou-lou perhaps?