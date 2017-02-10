Pastor wants maximum punishment in Roseau violence; warns politiciansDominica News Online - Friday, February 10th, 2017 at 1:27 PM
Member of the Pentecostal Assemblies of Dominica District Pastor Griffin Daniel is calling for all the individuals who were involved in Tuesday’s acts of violence in the City “to be punished to the max.”
The Pastor, in condemning the violence in Roseau on Tuesday night, said the individuals who might be at the helm of organizing the violence should also be punished.
He says this was not supposed to be done in a country of such as Dominica which in a Christian country.
“I want to lend my voice in strongly condemning the acts of violence done on Tuesday. Also the people involved I believe must be punished to the max,” he said. “I will also say to the people who may be at the back of the scene, they too should be punished as well, they were part and parcel of it, if you were someone at the back of it.”
Pastor Daniel also encouraged all politicians to be very careful in the way in which they speak, be it on the media or on the political platform.
“I have listened very attentively to some politicians, and the way they speak, they insinuate something. This is why I am calling on all politicians to be very careful as to the way they bring forth their message,” he stated.
Pastor Daniel also said it is important that Dominicans remember whatever happens in the country does not only remain there but rather it goes worldwide.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
29 Comments
The most of persons involved were young men. Most of them never voted and cannot. Why don’t the Rev. talk about education and economic systems that are failing our young people.
If the priests and pastors are wolves in sheep clothings?
What of the common man?
God help us in this country. All of dem is already been brought.
What does a shepherd do when he is hungry? Well, he starts eating his flock of course.
I suggest that all believers in the truth boycott the services of this church this weekend and next to show,our disapproval. and by any means, don’t pay your tithes.
Christians are Made not Born….Hypocrite born again…only for their pockets. Preach of all the wrongs happening on this country….
That pasta must have been in a plastic container, because I have heard alot of utterances before from top politicians and I may be wrong but this is the first time I am hearing him. Pasta God is watching and listening stupes.
Man York damage hypocrite… where Mr comout nervous? Boss man that alone u condemning? Why u people don’t condemn what skerite them doin? I not hearing you pastors when that Labour administration destroying the country name… what boutique monfared? All you pastors not openely condemning skerite involvement with him my? ?? You hypocrites! God don’t sleep!
Prophesies unfold in time… and in time wen the rest of the world wake up from the illusions and know truth… there will be no need for so called pastors and preacher. They are the sherperds that leads the ship astray… there kingdom is falling apart.. hypocrites!!! They fool you to believe that some far away spiritual entity is gonna come save humanity. Mankind is is own salvation.. the entire world is on the path of distruction… yet u come under the coat of religion defending politics..
Do people go and listen to this man preach? Isn’t the christian message about forgiveness rather than punishment. Sickening words coming from a pastor. And i am calling on my church the Catholic church to speak out against what is going on in our society, why are you all so silent.
I have a daughter of similar age as the young lady who was assaulted in the middle of Roseau Yes Roseau capital of the same Dominica and not a word let alone a PEEP from you PASSS —-TORS. What double of standard are you setting for my children and that of other Dominicans. I suggest when God reveals to you to speak to win souls for him he I bet he did not ask you to choose those who are righteous, but as he said in the good book a doctor heals those who are sick. I am applaud by the level of hypocrisy in this country that as a young professional I would like to know where you guys hung your conscience. Can you find it and then will and come again? Well, now we really have insurmountable spiritual work to do when a so called Shepard cannot see well to guide so many sheep who are astray in Dominica.
What would Jesus do? How about some forgiveness? DNO I never understand why you give air to what those have to say anyways .
but where were they nah all the time. from bishop to deacon. stupeeees tan. bunch of hypocrites. begging bread from skerrit and put the almighty on hold
Hypocrite. Isn’t it written that you cannot serve two masters at the same time? Only now all you can come out from behind the pulpit?
By your fruits you will be known, careful that come judgement day that you will not “be punished to the max”.
Pastor, just to remind you that religious leaders like yourself are also subject to the law and any sanctimonious babble after the fact is just that, babble. Where were you, before all this happened. our young people so disillusioned, and desperate for a job but all you can do is preach and live a life of comfort. Get out of that suit and do some real work for once. action speaks louder than words You wouldn’t be the recipient of a duty-free vehicle , would you.
You found your voice now!!! Where were you when we were asking for transparency because our sovereignty and passport was being sold to criminals and persons of ill repute?
It is utter hypocrisy to ignore the cause for the unrest. Take the BEAM out of your eyes and see the corruption that caused the unrest!!!!!!!!!
Why aren’t you speaking out and condemning all the violence in this country when we hear every day of all of the murders, rapes, child abuse, robberies, etc?
Shot your hypocrite pastor . Why didn’t u all as christians didn’t host a prayer vigil before the protest.
I know you very well but you surprised me. Real hypocrite. All the ills happening in D/ca only now you have a voice. Wheel and come again, stop reading the bible upside down. Shame shame, the world is watching long before D/cans decided to talk. I don’t live in D/ca but I do my research. Are D/cans dat stupid and illiterate? Please pastor,priest go study the word of God properly and do not pick what you want. All those dat are able to use a computer or tablet do your research the world is watching. God look after Dominica.
holy smokes, you see why people staying from church and losing respect for authorities.
sir are you for real? i do condemn the act of vandalism, but dont you thing you should be the salt of peace?
violence is not the way to solve any thing but then the ministers have a mandate to pray for the country like every christian, but again it is because our prayers are not effective that’s why all this is going on to much of mess in Christian churches and pastors and leader singing for their supper .
if my people who are called by my name will humble them selves and pray and seek my face….turn from their with ked ways…… to much of wicked Ness in the church …..GOD IS CALLING HIS PEOPLE TO REPENT YOU CAN NOT PUT ORDER IF YOU IN A MESS.
All of you hypocrites are popping out of the wood works talking crap, you want full punishment, for who?
What about what caused the violence? Had it not been for corruption in the country, there would be no meeting calling on Roosevelt Skerrit to resign, do you ever ask for punishment for the corrupt government involved in all sort of corrupted behavior?
Why you did not come out of your hole, and condemned the sale of our Diplomatic Passports to Internationally known Criminals, whom each time they are arrested, they are caught with a Dominica Diplomatic Passport in their pocket?
That is the issue!
And let me tell you this; it is hypercritical false preachers like you who lives of the people, do not understand the word of God, spew all sots of garbage, except preaching the word of God why people are so poor in the country.You come out dress to kill, how many in…
chupes. I do not condone the violence and vandalism; I condemn the actions. But the hypocrisy of those ”men of God” are unbelievable!
Pastor be careful what you ask for. You may just be the one to get maximum punsihment
Yeah, yeah, yeah…such men are supposed to be called to be leaders. However, they are never in the front of a situation and always speak after the fact. When has speaking after the fact done any good? What are they afraid of that they cannot speak up from the jump, whether be it that what they say may be for or against any political party. Men of God should be able to call right right and call wrong wrong. There are so many wrongs going on in both political parties and nothing is said until things get bad…and when the pastor’s main concern should be to call for peace he is firstly condemning actions. Honestly, if you can’t speak out on every ill plaguing the country irrespective of which side said ills are stemming from then please hold the selective verbal diarrhea!
AA another one has found his lost tongue!! Can I get an Amen?
I find your statement very incendiary!! You are fanning the flames needlessly!!
I dont think that you have realised how determined Dominicans are to take back our country!
Really!!! All of a sudden you guys can speak when all criminal activities were occurring way before now. Its all about inciting something …BS.. You all are such Hypocrites. No wander the country is the way it is now another one singing for his supper.
Hey! I know you very well. You should be last to speak. Guess you wanted a little exposure. Now what?
Amen pastor Daniel! Those behind the scenes should be punished too..the way some of these politicians spoke has alot to do with how the people started to behave.
From which hole did this latest hypocrite crawl from under…?