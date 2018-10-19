As part of the celebrations for the 40 years of Independence, the Ministry of Tourism and Culture in collaboration with Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) hosted a Flag Day Motorcade on Monday 15th October, 2018.

The event was accompanied by Government Officials, reigning calypso king Daryl Bobb, Miss and Madame Wob Dwiyet 2017, Discover Dominica staff, staff of the Cultural Division, Independence/Reunion Committee members, Newtown Primary School, Mayor of Roseau, among others.

Large numbers of schools accompanied by teachers and community persons lined the streets from Roseau to Portsmouth to Marigot and through the Kalinago Territory adorned with Dominican flags.

The schools came out in large numbers, from Kindergarten to Pre-Schools, Primary Schools and Secondary waving the Dominica flag proudly. Many schools also had musical entertainment while they waved, sang & danced.

Many warm heartfelt sentiments were expressed

“This is certainly a great initiative! The children were really excited and waited in great anticipation all week for this worthwhile event,” the principal of the Newtown Primary School said.

Another teacher said, “Our students walked with excitement from Thibaud Primary Schools to the Anse De Mais and Blenheim intersection to await this exciting motorcade!”

A bystander in Marigot said, “Oh Boy! The long wait for your arrival was truly worth it! Thumbs up to the organizers of the enthusing event!”

The Ministry of Tourism & Culture together with the DDA urges the public to show full patronage towards other activities as we celebrate forty (40) years of Independence under the theme “My Love, My Home, My Dominica: Building a resilient Nation.”

See photos below. Photos by DDA.