Minister for Commerce, Enterprise and Small Business Development, Roselyn Paul has described individuals who she said are seeking to undermine the island’s Citizenship By Investment (CBI) Program as “enemies of the state.”
The minister made the remarks in a statement on state-owned DBS Radio.
“In fact these people, whether as individuals or groups, seeking to undermine those programs should be considered enemies of the state,” she said. “I believe they are enemies of the state.”
Dominica’s CBI Program has been the topic of much discussion since a report on CBS 60 Minutes, which shone the spotlight on Caribbean passport for sale. The debate continued when Dominican ex-diplomat Alireza Zibahalat Monfared, an Iranian national, was arrested was arrested and extradited to Iran on allegations that he was involved in that middle eastern country’s biggest-ever corruption scandal.
Paul she sees the CBI Program an important axis for private sector development in Dominica.
“Currently I see the CBI as an important axis for private sector development…,” she stated. “Employment, even while under construction we see that the hotel projects are creating employment for a number of people in the rural communities, for example in Portsmouth, and for further economic development when they begin to operate.”
She mentioned further that all of this could not have been realized without the CBI Program.
She said an “attack on the Prime Minister (Roosevelt Skerrit)” who is putting this serious effort into it and trying to make it seem that passports are being sold indiscriminately or diplomatic passports are being sold, “is really sad and it cannot be coming from anybody who is in the interest of Dominica.”
Meantime, Paul questioned the credibility of an online article written by Kenneth Rijock which alleges that Skerrit is being investigated by United States (US) authorities in the Monfared matter.
“When we speak of the latest article, in the 52 states of America, you talk of a US agency, why can’t this US agency, wherever it is in the 52 states of America, been named?” Paul questioned.
She added that why is it that such an issue with international concerns of that magnitude can be found on just a blog.
“Why is it that if diplomatic passports are sold, that you do not have the Commonwealth of Dominica being investigated and you have named the Prime Minister of Dominica?” she noted.
Paul noted that all of those questions are being raised, “and it just speaks to the disbelief by Dominicans as to the credibility of the story.”
“I just want to lend my voice and to really condemn the behaviour, the attitude and intentions of these people who are trying their best not to see Dominica progress and who are trying their best to make life hard for this government and the Prime Minister, the leader of this country,” she remarked.
Paul stated further that the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) candidates remain steadfast on it task, “and as the Prime Minister said, we will not be side-track.”
“We will continue to work hard and to be focused on the development of the people of the Commonwealth of Dominica,” she said.
