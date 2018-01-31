PHOTO: Catching the supermoonDominica News Online - Wednesday, January 31st, 2018 at 9:26 AM
This HDR image of the supermoon was captured on Wednesday morning at around 5:30 at Woodbridge Bay.
A supermoon takes place when the moon moves closer to the earth in its orbit, making it appear bigger and brighter.
Photo by Chad Ambo/Ambo Visuals
Truly spectacular sight
For clarity sake, us the photo unedited?
Beautiful. Needs to be on a brochure or something.
WAW!!!!