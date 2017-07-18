PHOTO: ‘Pappy’ doing his thing in RoseauDominica News Online - Tuesday, July 18th, 2017 at 10:28 AM
Pappy was seen in Roseau on Tuesday doing his normal thing.
This is a man with conviction, unlike most the cowards in Dominica who push their heads under the sand hoping that one day some one will come to save us.
Pappy is indomitable and has more balls than most of us. Way to go Pappy!
Pappy is a Trumpet man. Trump he supporting all the way. Ok Pappy, do your thing!!
This has meaning to me; that if Pappy can remain steadfast and faithful to the things he love whether they matter or not, so too can we remain steadfast on the promises of Jesus Christ! Only if i spent enough time on visiting the sick, those in prison, the homeless, the widow, the orphans, encouraging one another and sharing the gospel, a relationship with Jesus….. Only if i knew earlier……
The things which satisfy our body (flesh) and then we die and we are forgotten. Everything else stays.
Before God, only if we knew! The price that is at stake, the life which is promised, the eternal joy there will be…. in a world where there will be no sickness, no pain………
What other promises are there? who else is able to keep his promise? There is none other like the living God!
If we perish, we bury ourselves! we have only us to blame. He said that the gospel must be preached in all corners of the world! Have you heard it? His word is his bound!
make the first step to him…
Pappy got new wheels, wow
I applaud him. Surely the lack of a motor vehicle does not stop him. Speaks volumes.
True. A demonstration of commitment. That’s his “passion wagon” for getting his word out on his passion. .
Mr not normal
You normal?
From a vehicle to a barrow. Hold dem Pappy
Instead for pappy to give the young man something constructive to do he paying him to spread his old agenda smh
Not everybody have the opportunity to get free money from Skerrit like most of those Laborites , so if he work for his money why is it a problem?
You would probably pleasantly surprised at the people you claim are laborites who are getting money from Skerrit. To be quite honest with you, the people who you claim don’t get are probably to ashamed to go for it because they have criticized the CBI tooth and nail. And I am almost certain you are one of them. Can you imagine calling a man a thief and turning around and accepting money from that same man. What does this make you? You are called an accomplice. So take away the shame from you eyes by embracing the CBI and then go for your share. By the way If I was the leader of the opposition I would bring my party to a workshop and brain storm on projects which can be funded under the CBI and generate wealth for the party and its constituents rather than accepting 3-4 million for God knows what. Well we all know now for what. Time for that lame duck opposition to go into retirement.
But something wrong with you man. That is just humor. That is not something for you to take serious. What old agenda does papa has. If you are a Dominican, you should know papa is just hilarious. SMILE
I agree, I don’t have to support his message but his determination always brings a smile to my face. He is a living example of true democracy.