Landscape Nature Photographer, Yuri Jones of Roseau has released a short film that features Dominica before and after it was devastated by Hurricane Maria on September 18, 2017.

The film titled, ‘REBIRTH: Dominica’ is a five and a half minute timelapse film which was released on the night of July 31st, 2018. The film shows how Dominica is recovering after the hurricane in terms of nature.

According to Jones, who spoke to Dominica News Online (DNO) on Thursday, he did two similar videos very soon after Hurricane Maria.

“The first video I did was a collaboration between two sets of footages, one before Maria showing how green Dominica was and the second half of the video was more less showing how the country got damaged. I did a second video about a month after that just showing the progression. I gave it some time.”

Jones, who has been a photographer for five years, explained that what really caused him to create the video was how bad Dominica looked after Maria and how it had recovered in terms of the greenery and nature.

“So that is really what I wanted to portray. I wanted to give Mother Nature some time to catch herself,” he explained.

He mentioned further that he started capturing footage for the new short film in April 2018 which he did for about three months.

“So over the course of three months, I capture that footage,” he explained. “It came out to approximately 20,000 photos that I captured between April, May and June for the purpose of that short film. After I captured everything there is the long process of going through them and editing, putting it together as a film.”

Jones revealed that the song for the new film was composed and sung by Golda Scotland- Andrew of Salisbury, a former member of the Sisserou Singers.

“The song speaks about how Hurricane Maria destroyed Dominica and how the wind and rain washed us away and goes on to transiting of how that same rain is what gave us life, and that same rain and wind is what put us to rebirth and come back better than before,” he noted. “The music was a big part of this one.”

Meantime, Jones said he is conceptualizing another video which will be similar in terms of the format. He said that video will try to capture what he missed in the previous one.

He stated that most of the footage in the recent video really leaves out what the east of Dominica as well as the north looks like.

“I will do more videos trying to bring in focus to those other areas that I missed out from this first one,” he noted.

More information is available on his website: http://yuriajonesphotography.com

See the film below.