Pilot association hopes LIAT will deal with disruptive passengerPress release - Friday, December 30th, 2016 at 9:38 AM
The Leeward Islands Airline Pilots Association (LIALPA) is waiting to be informed of the measures LIAT will take in dealing with the passenger who caused the disruption and cancellation of one of its flights on December 13th 2016.
The passenger who was on-board an aircraft in Barbados, destined for St Vincent, made a serious allegation that they had detected the smell of alcohol on one of the pilots.
LIALPA is aware of the standing procedures the Company has in dealing with disruptive passengers.
In the past, these measures have included legal action taken against the passenger (s) and/or the passenger (s) being blacklisted on all LIAT operated flights. We are confident that LIAT will deal with this situation no differently.
We have noted LIAT’s Press Release where the company strongly refuted the allegations against the pilot, and also noted the pilot’s voluntary submission of independent medical testing showing negative results.
We wish to thank the Company for clearing the air and letting the public know that the pilot was completely innocent of the allegation.
However, based on precedent, we are not satisfied with LIAT simply saying that no findings or action was taken by any airport or other authority on the passenger’s allegation.
Therefore, we await the Company informing us of the actions it will take against this disruptive passenger.
LIALPA wishes to state categorically, that we were never in doubt that our Pilot was innocent of the mischievous allegation and we continue to stand unequivocally in support of our Pilot. We will also do whatever is necessary to protect our pilot’s reputation and will explore all avenues in doing so.
LIALPA regrets the disruption and subsequent cancellation of the flight. We want to reassure the travelling public that we are always committed and dedicated to serving you at the highest professional levels.
Our social contract with the Caribbean people is unbreakable, and our commitment to transporting you at the highest levels of safety is and always will remain paramount.
Pilots association get your priorities right! LIAT is a joke of an airline! The service they provide is not fit for purpose! Deal with the disruptive airline called LIAT.
A passenger was concerned for their safety and raised they alarm. They are entitled to do that. You cannot expect people to fly on a plane if they genuinely fear for their life!
Sounds to me the pilots of LIAT are more interested in themselves than the passengers. They may be forgetting that passengers are customers, who ultimately pay their wages and a customer is always right, even when he/she is wrong. There are better ways to handle this. Even if the passenger allegation turned out to be wrong, it did cause unease among the rest of the passengers on board. LIAT should have provided a replacement pilot, proceeded with the flight and carry out their investigation out of the public eye in order to maintain confidence in their personnel and service.
They always have the prerogative to refuse future service to a passenger and blacklist him/her discretely. The last thing you want to do is to pick a rift with your customers in public. I would shy away from a supplier who does this as it creates the impression that they are more interested in protecting themselves than their customers.
This will just make passengers scared to speak out next time they have a concern. How simply this could have been resolved the same time instead of the pilot walking out and causing a cancellation of an entire flight. Imagine u having so sit through turbulence wondering if the pilot is really intoxicated or not. Bad move pilot.