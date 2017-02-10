Director of Tourism and CEO of the Discover Dominica Authority Colin Piper has reacted to an announcement by Regional Airline LIAT that it will no longer be making flights available between Guadeloupe and Dominica.

The company has revealed that flights between the two islands will end on March 2.

LIAT said the decision was made “to achieve greater profitability and improve efficiency.”

“As it relates to the announcement to cut certain flights and more specifically the Pointe-a-Pitre to Dominica and Dominica to Pointe-a-Pitre flight which happens three times weekly, what we can say is that we’re making every effort to ensure that coverage to Pointe-a-Pitre still occurs,” Piper told members of the media on Friday.

He stated that individuals coming into Dominica still have access to the Ferry (L’Express des Isles) as well as Air Antilles.

“So what I wish to indicate is that on the bright side what we’re looking at is that from Antigua Fight 523 which used to stop in Pointe-a-Pitre will now be coming direct to Dominica, still with service seven times daily. And also Flight 364 departing Dominica which would have stopped in Pointe-a-Pitre will now go directly to Antigua,” he said.

According to Piper, advantages still exist despite LIAT’s announcement.

“So the advantage to that really and truly is that LIAT now having cut some of the time out of its busy schedule, the on-time arrival and departure schedule should be better for Dominica. We also have access to Pointe-a-Pitre occurring on the Ferry with improved service starting I believe March 12 so there will be more information coming from there,” Piper stated.

He said hopefully sometime soon Tourism authorities will be discussing additional information as it relates to Air Antilles Airlines and their service into Pointe-a-Pitre.