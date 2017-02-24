PM expresses regret over some diplomatic appointments; reveals new gov’t policyDominica News Online - Friday, February 24th, 2017 at 6:04 PM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has expressed regret over events pertaining to some people who were appointed diplomats of Dominica and has revealed a new policy which will guide the government in appointing diplomats in the future.
The Prime Minister spoke of the matter in an address to the nation on Friday afternoon.
“I have already acknowledged my regret at the unfortunate turn of events with respect to a few persons holding diplomatic passports becoming persons of interest to foreign countries and external security organizations,” he said. “As I have pointed out before in every instance that we have discovered that someone in the service of the government of Dominica has run afoul of the law or indeed being suspected of so doing, we were proactive in suspending or terminating the relationship.”
In recent times, many people who were appointed diplomats of Dominica have found themselves in hot water with the law. Among the most recent were Chinese billionaire Ng Lap Seng; Iranian, Alireza Zibahalat Monfared and former Nigerian minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke. The cases have shone the international spotlight on Dominica and have been the center of much discussion among Dominicans at home and abroad.
Skerrit pointed out that incidents involving Dominica diplomats have highlighted a need for improving the way Dominica conducts business and is a matter that is receiving the “urgent, focused attention of the government of Dominica.”
Fellow citizens, friends and well-wishers, the reality is that such islands such as Dominica are not in the position to finance a permanent presence in all crucial and important centers of the world,” he stated. “Already we are hard pressed to meet commitments to existing embassies, consulates and multilateral agencies in Europe, North America and elsewhere where we have state supported representation. The vast majority of diplomatic appointments have represented this country admirably, they have in large part caused Dominica to be a major voice and a major player on issues and in fora where we were not even known or heard of 20 years ago.”
He pointed out that Dominica needs to maintain a strong presence in emerging markets and “will continue to rely heavily on the generosity of genuine law abiding citizens in the world who love Dominica and who have a keen interest in its continuing advancement.”
“The facts are, and I repeat here for emphasis, that the individuals who were suspected of wrongdoing or who were or are persons of interest, were the time of appointment based on information available to us, highly respected individuals with unblemished records of achievements and success,” he said. “There is no way of one knowing today how anyone appointed tomorrow will fare in the eyes of the world next month, far less next year.”
He said the government is mindful that more must be done to eliminate as much as possible any scandal in respect to those who were chosen to represent Dominica’s interest abroad and few measures will be put in place immediately to “tighten safeguards and to address concerns of citizens and other stakeholders.”
He noted that in the interim a new policy will be put in place which will be gazetted next week and made available to all.
The new policy will address the following;
-Effective immediately, all non-nationals under consideration for Diplomatic and Consular appointments will be subjected to the same due diligence requirements as persons applying for citizenship under the Citizenship by Investment Programme of Dominica.
“So, henceforth, not only would a prospective appointee have to meet and satisfy the requirements of the Government of Dominica, but, that person would also have to be cleared by an internationally rated and recognized global security agency that would carry out the necessary due diligence exercise,” Skerrit explained. “This will include ensuring that they do not have any criminal record, are of good reputation and proven competence, and possess the requisite skills necessary to function in the designated role. Where applicable, there must also be declarations on source of funds and disclosure of business activities of the proposed appointees.”
-All future consular and diplomatic appointments shall be for a period of no more than 3 years at any one appointment.
-There will also be more rigorous monitoring of all appointees to ensure that these persons are doing an effective job for our country, and, more so, that they continue to be held in high regard by their peers and in the country in which they are representing Dominica’s interests.
the question is what illegal material your diplomats moved around the globe freely no customs to worry about
Pathetic Roosevelt, you never say you are sorry myboy but you say you regret and that is very telling. You regret having been found out, with your hand in the cookie jar big time. And that story about an attempted coup and organized disturbances in Roseau. Well, go and talk to your partner Charles Savarin if you can wake him up. He will tell you what real civil unrest means.
Well that sounds like a good start . Perhaps we should go to a system whereby the names of those seeking passports have their names posted in different media such as news papers and on line for public viewing for a certain time period . One of the biggest issues for this government is transparency . Unless that is improved the lack of trust will only increase .
That’s a start towards transparency.
Painted and tinted, is the name of Dominica around the worlds thanks to the corrupt Roosevelt Skerrit. http://www.bahamasb2b.com/news/2017/01/bahamian-passport-scam-60-minutes-179862.html
………….and then we make way for UWP…they really deserve it. A government in waiting. Solid leadershop and integrity.
We need to get serious with our government and never see the likes of Skerrit and hiscrogue Labour govrrnment again in top government position with blind loualty from a Asstaphan tryc..
Wait! Aren’t the diplomats appointed by the State? Does that not mean the PM had a say as to who got what? Is the fire getting hot in the kitchen, why the so called strict changes?
The population wants to know everything concerning the citizenship by investment program where many6 criminals were given the Dominican passports, the amount of money which was received and how was it spent. Whatever you are trying to do will deter the public’s determination against you.you have lost out trust and will never regain it.You must leave in order for us as Dominicans to take back our country in the bad condition that you have; in order to rebuild it. Dominica it at it’s worse point and has moved backward because of the very bad governance of this present family business which is the labour party with you are a corrupted leader who lies constantly to the population…This has to stop…
Skeritt, why aren’t you wearing your signature red? Do you think that white will make Dominicans more sympathetic to you.
Only now you want to come out and say you all made mistakes with the diplomatic appointments! You had a witch hunt going on for days, arresting opposition members because of the passport issue, now you have the un mitigating gall to come and admit you all made mistakes!
Why isn’t the police commissioner arresting you and all those associated with the selling of the passport for inciting violence because the violence was a by product of your lies and deceit.
Roosevelt Skeritt, do the honorable thing, (not be cause you are not honorable) a step down, leave Dominica for Dominicans, go seek refuge in one of the corrupt countries that support your way of life.
You have lost all credibility with the Dominican public, go your days are numbered as a leader, GO
Should i feel remorse of you SR? I THINK NOT CAUSE YOU DON’T FEEL ANYTHING FOR YOUR PEOPLE. WE WANT YOU OUT.
I am a notorious LIAR , therefore, my pants stay on Fire. Having said that, I just can’t help thinking that my people, supporters, whom I fool and deceive shall forever stand by me, and continue to love me eternally.
thank you Linton
O my, o my. What total drivel. Does Skerrit expect clear thinking Dominicans to accept these ridiculous excuses?
1. Diplomatic passports should not be given willy-nilly. The government should have had a better screening process in place. In this case, hindsight is not better than foresight. Diplomatic passports should be given out sparingly and with the greatest caution. The PM has found a scapegoat to blame and <i think that that is terrible. I am sure that the issuing of Diplomatic passports is handled by him and his office. The last three paragraphs either shows the government's stupidity or duplicity.
2. In his official address to the nation, the PM talks about the local diplomat suspected of sexually violating a minor, The PM know off course that this is a Red Herring. A local diplomat's local alleged crime cannot be compared to crimes in the international arena that has put Dominica in the spotlight and sullied her good name.
If you truly realize all of that , why do you continue to unleash your hounds on the opposition, be it Christian , Linton, or whoever it may be?
I do appreciate your apologies, and I think you need to go further in terms of the real transparency, you have not even touched on it .
We as a small country need more defining protective laws not only for you but for all those to come I hope you can garner the balls to address truth, honesty and to show appreciation for real democracy.
Our democratic laws are not not even ok as they are , because parliament is a mess because of the ayes always having it , no concientious discussions.
But I thank you for starting , do some more.
They days of using our diplomatic passport to do mischief has finally come to an end. That both local and foreign diplomats will go through the same kind of vetting including revealing business deals. Yes PM your really studied Physcology.
You mean to tell me, only now persons are going to be screened before getting a passport? I thought that these things were already included in the procedures. At least i listened to other prime ministers speech on the same topic and they had those criterias from the start. Why send us that informatin now? Think people.
You will never cure , since you always look to point fingers at others.
Gason you have guts eh. After all the excuses you gave about due diligence and blaming Lennox Linton, Angelo and the opposition for putting dirty linen out there, You come now with your regret foolishness and new policy?
Let me give you some advice. Forget about the advice Tony and your other advisers offering you. They just want your downfall. Go see a doctor. Preferably a foreign one because something not right with your head. Maybe you not sleeping and if you not sleeping you cannot think right.
Maybe you know more than we Know. Is the Interpol on tail? Does the US have an interest in you answering some questions? Only now you want to come reporting to us? Too little too late.
the world is talking of the gallery of con men you and your administration is connected to you are not talking of taking the sources of information to court all we can hear from you is lennox linton
I support Rosvelt Skerrit and the Labour Government 100 percent, I support the CBI- program100 percent, pm expresses regret over some diplomatic appointments revals new govt policy , Dominicans to stop and reflect on what is right in the sight of God. This is a leader we all as Dominicans should be proud of. He speaks truth to power. Under his leadership after independence from the British even a blind man can see the progress in Dominica. $45.000.000 towards clean power, and millions more towards all kinds of projects that Dominicans is involved in? Why do some people want to distroy progress. Once in a life time some one like Rosvelt Skerrit comes around, please let’s appricate and tell him thanks.Let us not let these foreign and domestic traitors stop the progress. We have to keep our eyes on the price.
The prestigious Barrister’s Chambers of 3, Hare Court, London (http://www.3harecourt.com/content/view/door-clerks) is home to Mr. Anthony Astaphan (as door tenant), the lawyer of Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit, Commander in Chief of the most scandalous of the Caribbean’s CBI (passports for sale) programs when downright criminals have been given Dominica’s diplomatic passports.
No. 3 Hare Chambers is a prestigious set and I wonder if they are aware that Mr. Astaphan is the voice of Mr. Skerrit and presiding over his throttling of the country’s opposition politicians by military-style arrests and harassment?
I wonder if this prestigious set of chambers is aware that Mr. Astaphan’s client is a PM under siege in his own country for his alleged mis-appropriation of millions from the country’s CBI program. I wonder if they aware that Mr. Skerrit, the millionaire, has only ever has a public servant’s salary of around $5000 per month? Let them know, email: [email protected].
Skerrit added, “For instance, an elected member of our parliament has been issued with and holds a diplomatic passport and was arrested and charged last year for very serious sexual offense against a minor. Yeah right skerritt. ….. OH PLEASE….. GIVE A REAK.
YOU BRINGING THAT UP SO THE PEOPLE MIND TO LEAVE THE DIPLOMATIC PASSPORT AND CBI PROGRAM ISSUE.
WHILE YOU ON THAT, HE’S NOT THE ONLY ONE CAUSE THERE ARE PERSONS WHO ARE PART OF THE GOVERNMENT WHO HAVE FOUND THEMSELVES IN THESE CIRCUMSTANCES AND YOUR GOVERNMENT GETS INVOLVED AND BRUSH IT UNDER THE CARPET.
Stop pushing aside the current issue and let’s deal with it……..
You the illegal rogue Frenchman prime mistake,after this confession and admittance by you as as it regards those arrested with diplomatic passports, this is the more reason for your resignation! We do not want any fixing up by you,too much damaging has been done,go,get out!!!