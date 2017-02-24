Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has express regret over events pertaining to some people who were appointed diplomats of Dominica and has revealed a new policy which will guide the government in appointing diplomats in the future.

The Prime Minister spoke of the matter in an address to the nation of Friday afternoon.

“I have already acknowledged my regret at the unfortunate turn of events with respect to a few persons holding diplomatic passports becoming persons of interest to foreign countries and external security organizations,” he said. “As I have pointed out before in every instance that we have discovered that someone in the service of the government of Dominica has run afoul of the law or indeed being suspected of so doing, we were proactive in suspending or terminating the relationship.”

In recent times, many people who were appointed diplomats of Dominica have found themselves in hot water with the law. Among the most recent were Chinese billionaire Ng Lap Seng; Iranian, Alireza Zibahalat Monfared and former Nigerian minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke. The cases have shone the international spotlight on Dominica and have been the center of much discussion among Dominicans at home and abroad.

Skerrit pointed out that incidents involving Dominica diplomats have highlighted a need for improving the way Dominica conducts business and is a matter that is receiving the “urgent, focused attention of the government of Dominica.”

Fellow citizens, friends and well-wishers, the reality is that such islands such as Dominica are not in the position to finance a permanent presence in all crucial and important centers of the world,” he stated. “Already we are hard pressed to meet commitments to existing embassies, consulates and multilateral agencies in Europe, North America and elsewhere where we have state supported representation. The vast majority of diplomatic appointments have represented this country admirably, they have in large part caused Dominica to be a major voice and a major player on issues and in fora where we were not even known or heard of 20 years ago.”

He pointed out that Dominica needs to maintain a strong presence in emerging markets and “will continue to rely heavily on the generosity of genuine law abiding citizens in the world who love Dominica and who have a keen interest in its continuing advancement.”

“The facts are, and I repeat here for emphasis, that the individuals who were suspected of wrongdoing or who were or are persons of interest, were the time of appointment based on information available to us, highly respected individuals with unblemished records of achievements and success,” he said. “There is no way of one knowing today how anyone appointed tomorrow will fare in the eyes of the world next month, far less next year.

Skerrit added, “For instance, an elected member of our parliament has been issued with and holds a diplomatic passport and was arrested and charged last year for very serious sexual offense against a minor. Those how marched on the streets of Roseau, those who instigated the riotous behavior of February 7 and those who flew to Guyana last week, embarrassing the country have absolutely nothing to say about what should be done in that instance in relations to that member of parliament.”

Nevertheless, he said, the government of Dominica is being told it should resign.

“This is the hypocrisy that characterizes the politics and public life in Dominica today,” Skerrit remarked. “We seem to forget a fundamental principle by which we are guided and that is a person is presumed innocent until he has been found guilty by a court of law. If we were to adopt the stance that some have chosen to do, to proclaim people guilty before due process has been gone through, then we should have already revoked the diplomatic passport of that Member of Parliament.”

He said the government is mindful that more must be done to eliminate as much as possible any scandal in respect to those who were chosen to represent Dominica’s interest abroad and few measures will be put in place immediately to “tighten safeguards and to address concerns of citizens and other stakeholders.”

He noted that in the interim a new policy will be put in place which will be gazetted next week and made available to all.

The new policy will address the following;

-Effective immediately, all non-nationals under consideration for Diplomatic and Consular appointments will be subjected to the same due diligence requirements as persons applying for citizenship under the Citizenship by Investment Programme of Dominica.

“So, henceforth, not only would a prospective appointee have to meet and satisfy the requirements of the Government of Dominica, but, that person would also have to be cleared by an internationally rated and recognized global security agency that would carry out the necessary due diligence exercise,” Skerrit explained. “This will include ensuring that they do not have any criminal record, are of good reputation and proven competence, and possess the requisite skills necessary to function in the designated role. Where applicable, there must also be declarations on source of funds and disclosure of business activities of the proposed appointees.”

-All future consular and diplomatic appointments shall be for a period of no more than 3 years at any one appointment.

-There will also be more rigorous monitoring of all appointees to ensure that these persons are doing an effective job for our country, and, more so, that they continue to be held in high regard by their peers and in the country in which they are representing Dominica’s interests.