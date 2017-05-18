PM Skerrit announces $600,000 for Good HopeDominica News Online - Thursday, May 18th, 2017 at 10:01 AM
At a town hall meeting held in Good Hope on Wednesday evening, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit made a number of announcements.
He said that the Government was in receipt of requests for house repair assistance totaling EC$785,000.
He added that as Minister for Finance, he will be making available immediately, $400,000 towards those requests with the remainder to be provided following the passage of the 2017-2018 National Budget which will happen within the next few weeks.
The Prime Minister also announced that he was making available EC$200,000 for Small Business Development but wants EC$100,000 of that amount to be made available to farmers.
He reflected on the Government’s ongoing assault on pit toilets for total eradication of them by year-end 2017. He said that of the 45 washrooms to be constructed in Good Hope, the first 20 have now be completed, and announced that the remaining 25 would now commence.
Finally, Prime Minister Skerrit announced that EC$160,000 will be made available immediately for the rehabilitation of the Balata farm access road.
The town hall meeting was hosted by MP, Johnson Drigo.
Can’t please Dominicans eh, but continue the good work my PM!
The people don’t need to work because the country is producing enough needed CBI passport Funds to sustain them.
Alas Dominicans. If this is not dictatorship, then tell me what it is.
I am yet to hear the news cast say:
The Minister of Communication and Works (bla bla) has approved funding for this.
The Minister of Health has provided funding for this
The Minister of Koshoni has provided funding for well ness
The Minister of (Bla Bla) has met with the people of ….
So many approvals coming through the Minister of Finance, but there is no accountability and transparency and AUDITING, and REALISATION.
So tell me, ALAS Dominicans, is this what we have reduced to.
Skerrit boy you giving $$ like it is going out of style– no grant process, no tracking , no nothing. You are destroying the society but I suppose as long as you are re-elected who cares.
We will pay for this recklessness lack of systems later big time.
Thank you Lennox for forcing them the empty the hidden vault.
thank you papa skero money money money i love it. dominicans love it. we love the money you give but when it run out
I’m not against people who need help getting the help,but something is wrong when everything somebody needs they have to go the government because they can’t afford it them self ,
Santa claus is coming to town
UWP put yourselves in order!!!! All you sinking!!!
That CBI money is very long. Everyday a new community is getting their share. Everything now is CBI. Meanwhile, the West Coast still has no passable bridge and Copthall still needs a new bridge.
So the citizens dont need to work anymore and provide to themselves,smh how can a country develop,and can the people get out of poverty?