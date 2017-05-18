At a town hall meeting held in Good Hope on Wednesday evening, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit made a number of announcements.

He said that the Government was in receipt of requests for house repair assistance totaling EC$785,000.

He added that as Minister for Finance, he will be making available immediately, $400,000 towards those requests with the remainder to be provided following the passage of the 2017-2018 National Budget which will happen within the next few weeks.

The Prime Minister also announced that he was making available EC$200,000 for Small Business Development but wants EC$100,000 of that amount to be made available to farmers.

He reflected on the Government’s ongoing assault on pit toilets for total eradication of them by year-end 2017. He said that of the 45 washrooms to be constructed in Good Hope, the first 20 have now be completed, and announced that the remaining 25 would now commence.

Finally, Prime Minister Skerrit announced that EC$160,000 will be made available immediately for the rehabilitation of the Balata farm access road.

The town hall meeting was hosted by MP, Johnson Drigo.