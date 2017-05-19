PM Skerrit announces allowance for single mothers with babiesDominica News Online - Friday, May 19th, 2017 at 10:26 AM
Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Roosevelt Skerrit, has announced that in the coming National Budget, an allowance for single mothers with babies will be made available in efforts to aid them in caring for their young ones.
The announcement was made at a town hall meeting held at the Goodwill Primary School on Thursday evening.
“In the budget coming up, we will go the parliament and put in a special allowance for mothers with babies in Dominica, so that their babies would not have a diaper for the whole day and you wouldn’t want to change it because you have only one left so you are waiting for the night to come to use it, and your children gets rashes and all those marks on their bodies,” Skerrit said.
Skerrit has not yet disclosed the amount of money that will be given to the mothers, neither has he stated at what intervals the mothers would receive the allowance.
He added that caring for children is “an expensive venture,” especially with mothers who have to take care of children by themselves, and “gone are the days” where persons made use of diapers.
“As life progressed and so forth, people no longer use diapers; diapers are for people who are eighty and so on. Now is pampers and so on, and all these things, and wipes and all powder and all these things. Gone are the days where you had two or three diapers where one gets dirty you wash it and use it again,” Skerrit said.
He said that as the country has progressed he does not expect families to be making use of diapers anymore.
“Besides that, diapers could bring in some infection to the children,” he remarked.
He said that the allowance will allow the mothers to provide “some of the basic things” for their babies and allow them to “live healthy and decent lives.”
63 Comments
This is becoming very troubling now as a nation cannot be built with citizens who depend on the state for sustenance. Mr Skerrit this form of socialism is not sustainable and can only lead to the financial ruin of Dominica. Develop industries which would lead to mass employment and prosperity.
No country ever made considerable progress until a visionary leader comes into play with a grand idea; a philosophy, if you will. Something like Roosevelt’s “New Deal” in the US. We can’t lead a successful country if we wake up everyday and then and there decide “This is what I am going to do today. ” There must be a carefully thought out guiding principle.
how I am seeing things, it is better to be unemployed in Dominica. Those of us that working hard cannot even get an increase in salary not a bonus during Christmas. but the unemployed just collecting money, groceries, free house. And most of the are persons who can work for a living.
now this is on, they better build the hospital fast to make a bigger maternity ward.
Psychology? Local Advisers? NewYork PR Firm? Whichever or Whoever Skerrit is getting it right to remain in power.
As a government employee, Mr. Prime Minister, I can honestly tell you that a mere 3% increase in my salary will allow me to buy an extra 2 packs of disposable diapers a month. And if VAT is removed then even better.
So called insurance scheme for single mothers now a pampers scheme smh
My mother use to say all time you are alive you have not stopped seeing. Well this proclamination by the PM is a shock to my ears. Women is that what you really want, for a PM to buy you disposal nappies for your baby you are proud of. PM please maybe you were not thinking, so I forgive you for saying this. Please give the single mothers work so they can buy their owm pampers. Boy I vex wii. People open your eyes, we dont want to get to the state Venezuela is right now.
When will there be an allowance for those of us who didn’t mess up?
Allowance for single mothers.
Free health insurance for young mothers.
Houses for people who can work but don’t work.
Allowance for those who didn’t work enough hence no social security.
And the list goes on.
Why are we going down the same road as the failed Venezuela policies. Why not training and employment, why is there this needed to make everyone dependent on Santa Skerrit. If the father of the child is dead or disable helping is the right thing to do but if not, why does the Prime Minister wants to use the public purse to play sugar daddy.
I would respectfully ask mr. Skerrit to reconsider as I believe he has been ill advised. Research shows that disposable diapers (pampers) are not innocuous. They are convenient yes, but not more so than convenience food. From birth to toilet training an infant would use 6,500-10,000 disposable diapers, at a rate of 6-8/day. This is equivalent to approx. 1 tonne of toxic waste to pollute the environment. In the U.S.A. for instance disposable diapers and wipes constitute some 30% of non-biodegradable consumer waste in landfills.
Contrary to popular belief they do not degrade easily as they contain polyethelene plastic. They also contain doxins , like sodium polyacaylade, even so-called eco-friendly versions, carcinogenic dioxins and harmful phthalates.
Especially in an island that promotes itself on protecting the environment I would have thought it better for mothers to revert to re-usable fabric diapers, that are more environmentally friendly and knider to their babies’ skins.
Believe it or not, Skerrit is borrowing a page from the political playbook of Hugo Chavez.
To extend and consolidate his power, Chavez massively extended benefits to the “poor” while neglecting the productive sectors of the economy. The result has been what all credible forecasters expected: A steep decline in Venezuela,s economy that not even a vast oil reserve could arrest.
See what is happening in Venezuela today? A massive economic contraction, mass rioting and other forms of civil unrest with no end in sight.
Political turmoil is compounded by political repression which in turn breeds more civil unrest.
The conclusion is obvious. Dominica is headed for a repetition of what is happening in Venezuela, without the oil resources to cushion the fall.
Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it.
cycle of dependency is complete and soon you will have to call Skerritt” god”. From the cradle to the grave Skerritt is providing the basic needs of Dominicans.Not only the women and children but the businesses who will be importing the government handouts,no wonder the business sector is silent on the nonsense happening in the country.Once they are making the money they better not talk about the bad things or they will lose out.I never saw this coming.Wake up Dominicans
De man must be talking about broke women who wearing pushing in Roseau..😎😎
The beat goes on. Elections are on the horizon and the goodies are being rolled out. The Red Clinic is being extended . Personal responsibility is out of fashion and the creation of a giant welfare state has become the order of the day.
It matters not that a culture of poverty and dependence is being promoted, because, after all, it’s good politics even if it is terrible economics.
When Skerrit is done with this country, which he does not expect to be any time soon, considering his reported move to facilitate wholesale bribery of overseas voters, this once prosperous country will be good only for dogs and beggars. And Hatians
Hey Dominica, who’s your daddy now?.What a sham when a prime Minister and his government feels it is better to provide handouts like pampers for the population rather than create the environment for jobs,so that the resourceful people will provide for themselves what they need.I guess all those babies will be calling out for “daddy Skerritt” when they are asked,who is your father?And don’t forget that Melissa has a non profit organization to provide food for the babies.Sad,Sad when we see China and Cuba dismantling the daddy state and allowing capitalism to take a foothold,yet in Dominica we are going in the opposite direction and, dismantling the good working model of Western democracy where each person provided for himself according to his talents.The Venezuelan model is delivering dog meat and hunger yet we are being led towards that hell hole by Skerritt with his eyes wide open.Wake up children of Dominica
I am a labourite and I do not support this. This is encouraging laziness, give those lazy women work to do instead.
The majority of persons in that pic are overweight. The nation’s people are stressed.
The PM of Dominica has strike again. Seriously? There are sooooo many avenues to job creation
1. Make Dominica a University state………Invite universities to make Dominica there station (like Ross did) hence, more houses will be erected for renting, and by extension, increase in construction
2. Factories – too many imported canned foods. Let’s can or bag our own fruits
3. Revamp Agriculture and this time, let’s export to our sister Islands
4. Give our young educated Dominicans, the high paying jobs instead of the white man or foreigner with an accent.
Skerrit, 2 of these ideas came from my 8 year old.
Well they don’t have to go Gwada for that anymore
So if they are not using diapers what are they using?
Why you not talking about the formula that is average 50$ a can . you have kids you must know of the of the most expensive item on the list. Some mothers can hardly keep nourished to provide the breast milk. You should address as to why some of the items are priced so ridiculously. I’m sure you order all your kids necessities from abroad for cheap and leave us to battle with your prices from hell . On the other hand it is a good initiative as the rollover effect will be an increase in our country’s population. Too many people are seeking refuge elsewhere. A higher population wil stimulate the economy.
a disgrace after 17 years in power that is what you talking about what next bra and under wear for the woman of Dominica????
Is that what we as a nation has become?, Skerro is grabbing for straws [a drowning man will grab a straw].why cant these woman get a job? we have become a welfare state, one don’t have to work because skerro pay there light bill buy there propane, now we the tax [vat] payers have to buy them diapers, we already giving them brand new apartments , he is encouraging the people to depend on him so he can have there vote so he can stay in power , Dominican stop begging, get your dignity back, pull up your boot strap, and go to work or create your own business, he is encouraging the young girls to get pregnant, why cant he promote birth control? are the Hatients gonna get diapers to and housing also?. I hope the parliament will decline his request, or are they gonna get in the coolaid line and say yes MASER like a slave, follow the leader.
Waawwwwwwwww!!!! Instead of creating the environment where the private sector can grow and Foreign investors can come here and invest, you decide to hell with that, you will give them woman the money instead. Well is now woman wouldnt care, they will just lay down on their back whole day and make children, because they know you will give them money. This is utter nonsense. You cannot do this Mr. Pm, you ought not to. You are opening a can of worms in the name of votes for the next election. You will turn respectable hard working mothers against you in the name of a few dollars.
As a so called Christian nation we ought to be governed by the principles of the Holy Scriptures and clearly PM Skerrit is violating the teachings of the bible for his political survival. For example, in 1Timothy 5, where Paul dealt with the subject of Widows that are qualified for church assistance, he said this in verse 5 ” A widow who really needs help is one who has been left all alone” and makes it clear that only widows (we not even talking about young, single and healthy women) with no family members and are totally devoted to God are qualified. Furthermore he says in verse 9, that “To be added to your list of widows, a woman must be 60 years old or older”. When those of us who call ourselves bible believing Christians allow Skerrit to violate the scripture for political gain and say nothing, we become partakers of his sin! Why should the state provide pampers for young healthy ladies with children? What is their child’s father their for? Just for sex and get them pregnant?
Dominicans I would excuse you all if there was no internet and television. You all are seeing what became of an oil rich country, Venezuela, because of these similar type policies governing that country. Today the people are eating from garbage, risking their lives going to neighboring countries for survival and you the supporters of this government forget the future of your country and falling into the same trap. Remember God help those who help themselves.
They need a path to employment – in so doing they can provide for themselves and their respective families..
PM do not create a trend in the Country – “sit down and the PM will take care of you”
Stop that cum-mess in Dominica please…
Mr PM all what you do to genuinely assist Dominicans I say Thank you, but your psychological tactics wouldn’t work on me no no. Am not blinded by your generosity with my own VAT and passport money. All u want to do is give give give so Dominica will hold you in high praise all that so you can secure your spot next election. Your philosophy is to make them depend on you. Why can’t you fix up the economy so ppl can find work to do. If you want to help sir help us on the port please. It’s ridiculous to pay forty something percent in custom duties to clear baby items on the port. You does make me vex sometimes man you running a country not a charity.
No one should be having a child if they cannot afford it! You make the child when you are in a position to afford!
The PM should invest the states money into ensuring that women are educated and protected enough to not find themselves in situations where they are single parents completely dependent on the state!
Yes accidents happen, but those type of benefits should only be extend to women who become pregnant as a result of abuse! Not to women who willing spread their legs, unprotected (condoms, birth control etc) with no appreciation or care for the the consequences!
at this stage in the country’s development we should be limiting the dependence on state resources, not multiplying it! If a woman has a baby and cannot afford diapers, chances are she will not be able to afford a proper education for that child, nor a proper upbringing – that child goes on to become another liability to the state!
We need to eradicate this problem not encourage!
Chupes, Skerrit and the DLP are useless as tits on a bore
Please mr. PM.Even the birds teaches their little ones to fly so they can help them sleves what you are doing to these people is making them incompétence . why dont you give them condom so they will stop making these childrej that they can not support . or if you want to give them pampers wait till you send the fathers in jail as you mention hmm you really have four tounge i sorry for this country
Create jobs for them please please
this is a low blow to women. An insult to the young women ! we deserve more as young people we don’t want money we don’t want diapers. we want to learn how to make a tourism product that will highlight Dominica on the world Map and create income for our families. If one person in a community is trained they can train others and so they empowerment each other. youths are frustrated, Resorting to be begging parl reps to help them with higher education. Is a beg beg beg ..when they finish is a reproach of how much they help and all what they have done. fed up of the nonsense and foolish decisions.
Dear Mr Pm. I applaud you for all your efforts , however what the young mother need is empowerment. I am just sick and tired of those non sustainable projects. That money could be better invested in young people education. so many young women out there that are high school drop outs. we need a society of people who are educated and skillful. what about using the cubans and chinese to teach them how to use our resources to make products for export. when you give them money today and pampers tomorrow what happens after the pampers are thrown away. As a young person you need to listen to your people. its not about you and your government. Invest in the youth and work on sustainable projects.
All you think is Linton and UWP all you hurting but one day God will cause you all to see that it was your sons and daughters all you were destroying and one day, in the very near future, both you and your children will pay for the crimes all you allowed Roosvelt Skerrit to commit against Dominica. Most of you know what Skerrit is doing is wrong and bad for the country, but because all you hate UWP and Mr. Linton like the people that asked for Barabas a criminal instead of Jesus the savior, you all are saying crucify Dominica but give us Skerrit. I hope God gives you all enough of Skerrit and keep you all alive to suffer severely as a result of the destruction Skerrit will bring upon Dominica and I hope you all live long enough to see your children suffer and even die for the things you all allowed Skerrit to do to Dominica.
Too far bredren…too far.
Dominicans will surely get what they looking for with that Skerrit. I hope they are following the crisis that is currently taking place in Venezuela as we speak and hope they remember what caused the crisis. In case you all have fowl memory let me remind you that what Venezuelans are going through today came upon them because supporters of Hugo Chavez sat their and allowed Chavez to do the same things Skerrit is doing in Dominica today, not realizing that one day Chavez would not be president and their sons and their daughters would pay for the crimes of their parents. Dominica Roosevelt Skerrit was trained by Chavez and like Chavez, one day Roosevelt Skerrit will no longer be PM, and really I hope for the good of Dominica it’s really soon one way or the other, and God will cause you that are applauding and supporting the nonsense of Skerrit to live long enough to see your sons and daughters suffer and die as a direct result of the evils you all have allowed Skerrit to do.
Don’t forget, he hired people to advise him on how to distribute the passport money.
Those LAZY bunch love that; but are void of the fact that they are creating a bad cycle for their children. Scarerat must GO!!
I agree with the PM. If the country has the money why not spend the money. The place looking good – Roseau and all villages are in good condition. Most are employed with good jobs. Education and health care are top notch. We are the envy of the Eastern Caribbean.
So what the PM is giving single mothers, that is just extra money the country has. Let’s give it to the girls who are making babies. DA population needs a jump-start anyway.
Hahahahaha
Pm what u telling the men in da dont support there kids and tell the women go for more why cant u give them a job
As if the abuse of the welfare system in the US isn’t a perfect example of how this just continues the cycle of dependence, poverty, and lack of accountability.
I appreciate the gesture, very very good idea. Form experience in giving, the needs of the intended victim is almost never met . A vocture for pampers, pull-ups, milk, or toiletries would be more appropriate. They cannot buy (HIB) hair I buy or weaves. May you continue to be the voice of the people.
Skerritt and his Cabal can’t be more deceitful and disrespectful to the Dominican people.
While then PWC workers cannot get paid for work done, while national projects are given to foreign construction Cos, without Tender and while men and women, youth in particular, are unemployed, no job creation by Skerritt and his DLP Govt., he boasts of more HAND-OUTS,from, more DEPENDENCY on, and, more LOYALTY to those who rule.
It’s a DECOY, FOOLING the people again and again, while Skerritt and his Cabal are going on the 23rd. of MAY to pass laws to make WRONG, RIGHT. The Cabal are going to change the ELECTION LAWS to make LEGAL what was ILLEGAL those are BRIBERY and TREATING.
The case for TREATING is before the Courts, yet they are going to change the Law to nullify the case?
No FREE and FAIR ELECTIONS in Dominica. The Cabal are putting everything in place, change Laws to legalise what is wrong, BRIBERY, TREATING, CORRUPTION to ensure they remain in “POWER” in GOV’T…
But what nonsense is that? I am a single mother and I work hard…find means in which to give my child the necessities. I use cloth diapers and pampers. I don’t see why the other mothers cannot do it as well. P.M as if you need to find something constructive to do eh because you just have the states money wasting doing cummess. There are how many of you in the government position..you want to tell me NONE of you all cannot come up with a plan, in which unemployment could decrease and some of these single moms could get jobs.
STOP giving these young ladies reasons to have 4, 5 and 6 children. A lot of them don’t want to work because “the government minds them”. STOP bribe these young people. You are allowing them to be lazy and unambitious.
SMH
Is not they going and work from their backs. And the key is you have to be single, so they not going and have no interest in getting married and having a productive family. More Welfare. I telling you boy. We are a country of fools. how can we allow this to happen. Why does the PM wake up with these ideas and just institute without any public consultancy?
This is the same thing that is done in the french departments. Single mothers are given money to care for their babies. Do you all say is nonesense the french governmebt is doing? No instead u all run over there and make tons of babies!!!!
So DA and Gwada (under France) on the same level snooks? if yes, you are right.
I couldn’t agree more.
you know why i find this problematic? some women chose to be single mothers. that’s a decision they made. those who are single because of tragedy, i can accept the allowance needs. those who have deadbeat baby daddies, strengthen the laws if need be to ensure effective child maintenance but an allowance just so? naw.
Women do not choose to be single mothers. There are many reason why they ARE!
There is only one reason why a woman has a child, I think they call it sex.
If you choose to have sex outside of marriage then you chose to be a single mom. SMH
Oh yes, nobody is obliged to get pregnant either, just so you know.
Yes some of them choose. The baby daddy done with them, they get upset he move on so they use the children as a pawn and develop an attitude. They’ doh want his thing (money)’. They keep the kids away. When there is some action coming up that’ s when the child needs milk and pampers.
So their kids have to suffer for it? smh its people like you who have been aiding in the deterioration of our society, scum.
Make laws holding men responsible for the babies they bring into the world and enforce those laws. Reign in the deadbeat dads. It would spare the mums a lot of hardship and save the government money.
1. Pampers are a brand (and most Dominicans do not buy this brand cuz they “hella” expensive….you mean disposable DIAPERS.
2. Why not just remove VAT on diapers….that way all babies can enjoy the benefit (hey married mothers struggle too….and single fathers)
Women do not choose to become single mothers. There are many reasons why they ARE…
thank you very much
Errr, that would be 90% of the female population here then…..seriously, how many babies on this
island are born into stable relationships comprising of two parents…….that’s the issue that should
be tackled first otherwise you’re on a road to nowhere with the cycle repeated again and again and
again.
To all Dominican women is that how low down you have become to hear your PM disgrace you so badly I was shocked I couldn’t believed it was Dominica, Do you women or a matter of fact do Dominicans believe that what is said in Dominica is not heard in the out side world, well it does and that was embarrassing not only to women but also to the men on the Island as well and that’s not good.
Instead the so call PM creating jobs so those women can get a job and they purchase their own pampers and other items so what was that all about.
Injustice shut the front and back door at the same time.. Because you are in a better position you are belittling the less fortunate. How have you helped your family. Take your belittlement and put it YOUR back…….. Tell me one nation that doesn’t have a program for babies?
I have been told that 50% of the babies born in Dominica are born to single mothers.
This is a social problem with economic implications. Anything Mr. Skerrit can do to make life easier for these ladies and their little ones is commendable. He is working to make your beautiful nature island a
better place to live.
However, the problem also has moral implications. The moral code God has given us must be brought to bear on this situation in every nation and that is abstinence before marriage according to 1 Corinthians 6:9,10,18, and Galatians 5:19-21, and other passages of New Testament scriptures. This should be taught in the homes, schools, and churches of the nation so young people even before they leave home will know sex is wrong outside marriage because of the hurt it causes. The encouragement for this must come from the government.
Sincerely, Rev. Donald Hill.