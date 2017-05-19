Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Roosevelt Skerrit, has announced that in the coming National Budget, an allowance for single mothers with babies will be made available in efforts to aid them in caring for their young ones.

The announcement was made at a town hall meeting held at the Goodwill Primary School on Thursday evening.

“In the budget coming up, we will go the parliament and put in a special allowance for mothers with babies in Dominica, so that their babies would not have a diaper for the whole day and you wouldn’t want to change it because you have only one left so you are waiting for the night to come to use it, and your children gets rashes and all those marks on their bodies,” Skerrit said.

Skerrit has not yet disclosed the amount of money that will be given to the mothers, neither has he stated at what intervals the mothers would receive the allowance.

He added that caring for children is “an expensive venture,” especially with mothers who have to take care of children by themselves, and “gone are the days” where persons made use of diapers.

“As life progressed and so forth, people no longer use diapers; diapers are for people who are eighty and so on. Now is pampers and so on, and all these things, and wipes and all powder and all these things. Gone are the days where you had two or three diapers where one gets dirty you wash it and use it again,” Skerrit said.

He said that as the country has progressed he does not expect families to be making use of diapers anymore.

“Besides that, diapers could bring in some infection to the children,” he remarked.

He said that the allowance will allow the mothers to provide “some of the basic things” for their babies and allow them to “live healthy and decent lives.”