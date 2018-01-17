Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has announced the formation of a national bipartisan post-Maria consultative body on reconstruction in the wake of the destruction caused by Hurricane Maria.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, he said the body will consist of five members of parliament: two from the opposition and three from the government.

He said the matter was discussed and approved by the cabinet of ministers and he will be writing to the Leader of the Opposition today to inform him.

“That consultative body will have the ratification of parliament by a motion to ensure the seriousness of which the government is proposing it, the cabinet will accept and carry out its function in that manner,” he said.

He explained that the five members which will make up the body have to be ratified and approved by parliament.

“Obviously leaders of both sides will submit names to the parliament and by a motion, those names will be approved,” Skerrit stated. “There will be clear and distinct terms of references for this body in respect to the overall reconstruction, rebuilding of Dominica.”

The body appears to be similar to the National Reconstruction Advisory Committee which was formed after the passage of Tropical Storm Erika in 2015.

That committee was made up of all 21 members of parliament.

Members of the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) eventually pulled out of the committee saying it has outlived its usefulness and it had turned to be “nothing more than a political initiative by Roosevelt Skerrit to gain public sympathy in light of the inadequacy of his leadership skills and competencies for the task of post-disaster reconstruction.”