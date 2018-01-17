PM Skerrit announces formation of bipartisan consultative body on reconstructionDominica News Online - Wednesday, January 17th, 2018 at 2:28 PM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has announced the formation of a national bipartisan post-Maria consultative body on reconstruction in the wake of the destruction caused by Hurricane Maria.
Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, he said the body will consist of five members of parliament: two from the opposition and three from the government.
He said the matter was discussed and approved by the cabinet of ministers and he will be writing to the Leader of the Opposition today to inform him.
“That consultative body will have the ratification of parliament by a motion to ensure the seriousness of which the government is proposing it, the cabinet will accept and carry out its function in that manner,” he said.
He explained that the five members which will make up the body have to be ratified and approved by parliament.
“Obviously leaders of both sides will submit names to the parliament and by a motion, those names will be approved,” Skerrit stated. “There will be clear and distinct terms of references for this body in respect to the overall reconstruction, rebuilding of Dominica.”
The body appears to be similar to the National Reconstruction Advisory Committee which was formed after the passage of Tropical Storm Erika in 2015.
That committee was made up of all 21 members of parliament.
Members of the opposition United Workers Party (UWP) eventually pulled out of the committee saying it has outlived its usefulness and it had turned to be “nothing more than a political initiative by Roosevelt Skerrit to gain public sympathy in light of the inadequacy of his leadership skills and competencies for the task of post-disaster reconstruction.”
7 Comments
Since Skerritt had the experience of TS Erica to inform him why did it take so long for this idea to be formulated and put forward.Needless to say it’s a good move and what is needed and better late than never.However I’m hoping that Skerritt will show respect to the views of those from the opposition,remember he chose to insult Lennox Linton,leader of the opposition in the weeks following TS Erica when different ideas arose.Also why have 8 persons from the government and no one from the private sector.At least someone in construction and finance could have been put up by the government to make the committee more meaningful.For there to be real usefulness all ideas must be given a hearing and deep meaningful consideration by the committee and the parliament.Too many times who has a good idea is more important that the idea.
See that smile from the new Fox it says CROOK sorry that what I see- CROOK ,CROOK .CROOK ,CROOK ALL OVER. SORRY but it’s so obvious.
If am wrong then this guy needs smiling classes. He has no control of his expression(facial) it sucks.
He stated receiving $7000/month when he would like $100,000.00 Lol often times serious things are said in jokes. Peeps often times find other ways to bring about reality to their jokes ………………………….like passport sales ej 1 passport(ordinary can fetch $250K US. I /month can cut it 2.64 times thereby accomplishing the wish. So my simple wish to my peeps: How & when do we end the BS?
if it is non-partisan as you say skerrit….why does the government always have to have the majority in any group or organization that is formed??????????? Dominicans are NO LONGER FOOLISH
The apologists will add their 5 cents pieces as LL would say-the defenders, enablers, opportunists, with human faces some are Boy scouts , Girlguides,Cadets,Brownies, 4 H clubers,. Pick your groups,red clinicers, cabalists,insiders, passport agents(even those who know who are passport pushers but when asked can tell you they aren’t but quick to tell who they are. Speak now.
Does the opposition know about this? 2 from the opposition and 3 from the government gives Skerrit a majority, so he will still have control and this is all a show. Why now, over 3 months after Maria…because the pressure is on and even his most loyal supporters are on Facebook complaining everyday about the incompetence of the current government. No significant work has been done…roads and bridges are not repaired, the cruise ship dock is still a mess. No Ross, no cruise ships, still no electricity, nothing. Look at his face…he looks like Rumpelstiltskin. What a fraud.
This will die the same way the previous one did. Skerrit uses this kind of thing only for propaganda purposes.
I used my lunch hour to listen. This guy seems unclear /not serious of the gravity of the situation.
I will not waste time to dwelve into his poor oratory etc. But mate is clueless about which way is up?