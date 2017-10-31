Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has suggested that Sunday is observed as a “day of caring” across Dominica in the wake of the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria.

Dominica celebrates its Independence on Friday and Saturday will be the annual Community Day of Service, however speaking at the daily government press briefing on Monday morning, Skerrit proposed Sunday should be used to visit those within communities that were affected by the storm.

“What I am adding to this weekend, is Sunday which will be a day of caring,” he stated. “And I want to state to the pastors and the priests, the religious leaders that we don’t have to stay in church for two or three hours, let us punctuate the praise and worship and the sermon from the pastor and priest and let us take our congregation to every home in the village where we have our church and to make sure that we visit every home to find out how things are with you…”

Skerrit added that churchgoers should not necessarily go to church in beautiful clothing on that day.

“Come with our jeans and t-shirts, come with our construction boots so that we spend a punctuated amount of time at the church then go out to the village, go to the homes and be able to touch every single home,” he noted.

He appealed to all church-goers and nonchurch-goers, who he said form the majority in Dominica, to observe the day.

“So if we all descend on Sunday, after having cleaned the country on Saturday, we descend on every single home, we can touch every single home and every single individual in Dominica on Sunday if the church join forces,” he stated.

He even called on those who do not worship on Sunday to take part in the effort.

“I know the House of Nyabinghi, I know you worship in the week but you can join us on Sunday,” he noted. “The Adventist Church I know you worship on Saturday, so if all of us joined hands on Sunday, what a difference it will make in the lives of our senior citizens, in particular, the sick and shut-ins, the disabled… invoking the biblical teaching that we are our neighbors’ keeper.”

Skerrit hopes that the churches will buy into the initiative.

“What a beautiful sight that would be,” he said.