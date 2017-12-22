PM Skerrit calls for “political ceasefire” during ChristmasDominica News Online - Friday, December 22nd, 2017 at 11:31 AM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has called for what he described as a “political ceasefire” in Dominica during the Christmas holidays.
Speaking during a live interview on state-owned DBS Radio, he said Christmas this year must find Dominicans as “one loving, caring and sharing people.”
“There is no place in Christmas 2017 for race, creed, gender or political persuasion,” he stated. “I want to call a halt today to all these considerations. I want a political ceasefire in Dominica this Christmas. It doesn’t matter whether your nieghbour is red, blue, green or pink, reach out to them and spread the spirit of Christmas.”
The Prime Minister stated the world is “politically charged” but Dominicans should embrace each other as “brothers and sisters.”
He encouraged all to buy extra gifts during the holidays.
“Today and tomorrow as we shop for our children, buy an extra gift for Child X in the community,” Skerrit noted. “You may not now know who Child X is but trust me by Monday evening you will. When you cook on Sunday night or Monday morning, cook a little extra, be in the position to have something extra just in case.”
He added that people of different religious persuasions should also follow the same idea.
“If you are a Protestant, as they call them, and your neighbour is Catholic, that shouldn’t be a consideration in reaching out to your neighbour…” he pointed out.
He remarked that Hurricane Maria caused every Dominican to “come to a state of humility.”
“And we have to be careful as citizens of the country that we do not lose sight of the lessons which Maria taught all of us with no exception,” the Prime Minister stated.
The mere fact the PM would start His statement in this manner It’s Political!
Roosevelt skerrit as long as you are pm Dominica will contine to be dominated by even forces,division hate bitterness,enimies etc you were the one that started it by calling election in the month of christmas
Mr. Skerrit, a leader sets the tone for the nation. If the leader is divisive, the country would be splintered. Dominica is presently very politically partitioned. Why is this so? Are you willing to accept some portion of blame? A good leader tries to lift the level of political discourse throughout the year. The polluted politics, practised by you and others, has become an almost inextricable part of the people’s psyche. Begin to practise politics of inclusion not exclusion, preach politics of love not hate, and make politics work for everybody not just a few diehard supporters, relatives and friends. Remember, not because I don’t support your party I automatically become your eternal enemy. Mr. PM, your present leadership style is pathetic by any rational standard which has led to a fractious and disgruntled State. You should use your position for the collective good of the country.
Political ceasefire? I guess they were firing and we didn’t know because the last I check they were asking for the whereabouts of opposition party? Look some hypocrites but that curse on Dominica will be broken.
But wait cease fires now….couple days the whole post maria pressed briefing was on a resignation of joshua francis….and who should and should not resign. so now ceasefire….man u sick.
It have a pink party?
I agreed with yr opinion Mr. PM, but you should have also tell that to Pinard Barnes, I am still very much disappointed with DNO.
Tobby Pinnard-Brynes is not Barnes. Barnes is a Boomboo clot J/can name Byrnes is Irish not the Irishes from Portsmouth lol
Hi Mr Skerrit,
You and Mr Anthony Astaphan, have to set an example for us Dominicans, and call a political ceasefire for all time, with the DUP and Mr Linton. The spirit of Christmas must not cease with Christmas, otherwise it is meaningless. As Prime Minister, you represent all Dominicans, regardless of political persuasion.
If you are really serious, start by having lunch with Mr Linton. then offer him some meaningful responsibility for reconstruction. His late father- Mishac-, was a school teacher like you were. Let us focus on rebuilding Dominica. Call a ceasefire forever by dropping the legal claims against Mr Linton. I will apologise for him in advance.
Sir, we have much work to do. Let us get on with it. You alone have the authority to make peace reign in Dominica. You are the big shot, and you alone call the shots. No one is disputing that. Let freedom reign from Morne Diablotins to to the swamps of Portsmouth.
Merry Christmas to you and your family.
R A…
RA; I REMEMEBER YOU WELL YOUR BRO IN THE VIs your sister i lost touch. Back to the issue at hand. I understand your request & would love to see a more united DA. afterall we are less than 60K people.
My issue here is as follows: Da has has regressed. In our time as kids growing uo in goodwill or anywhere else in Da this kid could never be a teacher let alone become a Pal rep let alone the chief minister. He is not of PM-tership quality. Anyone wanting to argue this point must be brainless as well.
You said LL’s dad was a school teacher like Skrit was hahahahaahahha don’t mix-up cheese with soap.
donkey don’t have right in horse race I agree but Skerrit is not even close to a pony talking about teachers.The man falls way below that classification. Instru was a teacher too. hhahaahah
It is sad to see what a once proud nation has become. Ur brother in the VIs was a teacher too.would U dere compare Skerrit to ur brother? Certainly/absolutely not.
peoplelike me take the blame for such poor taste and quality cause many of us left to persue higher education and did not return. We had Pj then your family party then came the ahfouah them which really screwed DA and set the pace for incompetence which multiplied 1000 fold with these Neo-DLP breakeaways and original DLP opportunists. residents complain those of us in th diaspora are negative but we have to take charge as the few honest peeps on island have been blackmailed. by a kid who is fatherless no guidance and is corrupt as the definition of the word itself his friends too their fathers abandoned em left for England the Netherlands etc in the late 5060s ec. they grew up poor and with chips on their shoulders. that’s the problem we have today.
Most we not breast fed either lack empathy.
you are a very ambitious guy. Applause to you..
You Skerrit is the one who asked your follower to persecute the opposition followers.You are the one who was happy that a political representation had a sad misfortune. You are the one who was concerned about Linton going back to his home for his tie. The country is destroyed by nature; those who take your bad advice from you are wondering where is Linton after Maria when you sent the police after him to prevent him from entering into an office.Christmas is once a year; why make it a special day to stop the hatred and persecution? Shut up Skerrit; your presence in Dominica is like copper in the soil; in other words, the poison you are spreading will dissipate only when you are gone.We the public want you to go because the presence of the devil will be in Dominica for Christmas and after Christmas because of you.
DNO – why do you even publish this vomit of platitudes? Tell us the story of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer instead.
Nice try Roosevelt, However the devil does not recognise Chrisrmas and continues his work as unfortunately we have come to learn from your tenure.
You are practically calling on yourself to cease your fire on the opposition. The word peace means nothing to you. You Roosevelt and certain people in the country, including some certain lawyers only purpose for living is to seek to destroy the opposition. Christmas which I do no believe in is just another day like any other in my World.
It is nothing more than a pagan commercialized day which has nothing, absolutely nothing to do with Jesus Christ, because nobody knows the exact day Jesus was born, and he never told anybody to celebrate his birth day, when he has none.
For the Bible teaches: In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was God! Jesus Christ is God Himself, okay!
What he instructs us to do is celebrate the passover!
The ceasefire is to demand your ouster, because you are an illegal prime minister.
The worse period ever in Dominica’ s existence. You’ve ruined this one time beautiful country .
This country now depends on BEGGING for its survival.
Go away Skerit,you’re not good ,you’re evil.
Man are you a hypocrite! Why for once do YOU do what you are preaching to us. Please spare us, we have heard enough words from you in 2017!!
But wait,………..Roosevelt, what happening dere nuh? Did Maria blow down your ‘olive tree’ branches so you don’t have any to offer at the moment?
Steeuuuuuuuuupppppppppppppssssssssssssssss!!!
NEXT!!!!!!!!!!!
LOL the ceasefire is for everyone else but not. He thinks that all Dominicans a Stupid; with his games.
LOL… the ceasefire is for everyone else but him. He thinks that all Dominicans a Stupid; with his games.
What? This man is so obsessed smfh, nobody not even thinking about politics no more D/ca a one party state, just eat allu ham and hush
Shame it should not only be Christmas but all the time .
Dear Leader calls for “political ceasefire” during Christmas. The question is, who has been doing the firing, literally rubbing salt in people’s wounds and adding insult to injury? If memory serves, the PM is a man notorious for calling an election on December 18 2009. A recent study by a prominent U.S. University found that people hate hypocrites not because their beliefs and actions are inconsistent but their moral proclamations imply falsely, that they are more virtuous than they really are. Hurricane Maria might have been an epiphany of sorts, but humility will never seat comfortably with some of our current leaders. May our conscience be our guide. Merry Christmas!
The PM is a utter and total hypocrite.In the week when he insulted the opposition party on a national broadcast in the most derogatory manner,he then makes this appeal.Perhaps he and his cabal should purchase extra supplies,out of their own cash for the many who are without.
THE INIMITABLE TRAIT Of A HYPOCRITE
cont…/
9. They change with whoever they are with and try to please everyone.
10. They like being lost and refuse guidance, deliberately staying away from the truth
THE INIMITABLE TRAIT Of A HYPOCRITE
1 They’ve a discrepancy with what’s in their heart and what’s on their lips. Their words/pronouncements and
actions do not match.
2. They hide the truth. They are untruthful to themselves and to others.
3. They create hostility and mischief bt living a life of contradictions – all things uttered being generally untrue.
4. When asked or confronted about their actions, which may be causing hostility and chaos with other people, they say they
are just trying to do good for other people.
5. When they’re asked to believe in something and have faith, they casually reply: “Do I Look stupid?”
6. They prefer to keep their eyes closed, ears deaf and heart locked than see the truth or reality. When they argue, they are
unjust.
7. They are without wisdom and understanding of reality. They much prefer to live in a world of self-deception.
8. They lie. So, they are restless and without peace.
count../
Skerro , it is not your duty to tell us when to attack your uninformed decisions and when to observe your sanctioned deals.
You have been arrogant and brash from the start and you won’t listened to any one who has a different opinion from you.
So the attacks will continue right through the season because it is through your lack of leadership why we are going through this misery that we are facing in Dominica.
Can Skerro and his supporters tell us how many manufacturing jobs DLP has created in the last 17 years? My point exactly.
No jobs , no progress but dependency .
Sad
Politics have no friends or enemies, only common interest, for the Prime Minister to call for cease fire, political WAR has to be raging, division, which he seems to be a part of, will not end overnight, Mr Skerrit needs to be for UNITY, not about UNITY. The time is quickly coming it seems, with the waning of opposition parties, DEFACTO LEADER might be your new title, this connotation will bring perils never imagined. Why not open for questions from the opposing media in Dominica? are you willing to discourse any view point not related to your personal and National policies?, CEASE FIRE COMES WITH NEGOTIATIONS, DOMINICA DEMANDS IT.
Dr.S kerrit oh! Tickle me my P.M that’s how you gonna jive in 2018?
I am one who never think that we should fight against one another, however, when things are wrong, we say that it is wrong, deal with the issue forthwith and move on with forgiveness. I think everyday should be like this….. if it were we would have had less people in the physical and mental institutions.
Free your hearts people and live on BUT there is one way.
By the blood of Jesus Christ!
May His name be praised!
Oh my finger Skerro I often wonder about your clarity.
Now you area doctor it looks real bad.
Getting first shot makes me feel like Sebo back in the day. Open bats.
So Skrit you have just admitted there has been a war /battle or civil war?
No battle, just UWP cronies beating up themselves uselessly