PM Skerrit calls for the respect of offices of authorityDominica News Online - Tuesday, October 2nd, 2018 at 12:14 PM
Saying that Dominica is going down “a dangerous road,” Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has called for a greater respect for offices of authority and those who hold authority on the island.
Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of Charles Savarin as President of Dominica on Tuesday, Skerrit said there must be a guard against the disrespect for offices of authority, pointing out the concept is a biblical one.
“I want to caution our country, we have to guard against disrespect for offices,” he stated. “We are sowing in our children some very dangerous things that if our children are hearing us speaking in a disparaging and disrespectful manner to people in authority, I assure you that he will start disrespecting you and your home would be a very difficult place to reside.”
The Prime Minister stated that religious or political considerations should never be brought in respectful authority, whether one is a school teacher, the lady who is cleaning the offices, a priest or magistrate, a police officer or even the President.
“We have to respect, show respect and teach our children respect,” he stated.
He said that the country is going down a very dangerous road and if the cycle begins to roll, it is going to be difficult to stop.
“I believe we have an opportunity now to seek to put an end to it by those of us who are reasonable, those of us who are respectful, those of us who mean well for this country, to start speaking up against these things and speaking about the respect for authority,” Skerrit remarked.
He stated that respect should not necessarily be about the person who holds the office but the office itself, noting that the entire matter is biblical.
“And if we are saying and proclaim to be Christians and we follow the Bible, we say we read it every day, let us not read the Bible upside down or let us not read it from right to left or read it from left to right,” he said. “Let us read it with the clear words which they were written in because the way I see some people interpreting the bible these days, it leaves me much to wonder.”
Using the biblical story of paying taxes by rendering to Ceasar what belongs to Ceasar, Skerrit said that even Jesus taught the respect for authority.
“So even if you have an issue with Ceasar you have to respect the laws of the land and the laws of the land say to pay your taxes, therefore you are obligated to pay your taxes because the Bible always recognizes respect for authority and always recognizes that society from time to time will put in legislation for the proper conduct of civil society,” Skerrit said.
26 Comments
Respect is not a right. Respect is earned. You cannot be an …. and demand respect.
Skerrit respect is earned it is not given by as mere title—I for one do not respect you, Carbon or Savarin- I don’t trust you’all and I fear you. Respect is a two way street – e.g respect the constitution and the electoral laws of our land.
i can t believe my eyes, what ?? who s talking about respect ?? respecting the institutions. WHAT A JOKE !! WHAT A SHAME!! seriously Mr PM ?? seriously ? you are saying that !! there is two options, the first one , you walk on your hand and then fellt on your head …. which is good , because apparently you do remember the word RESPECT!! or as usual this is just pure political talk, and nothing else.
dont know why but i will bet on the second option.
so you can still say what ever you want nobody listening Boss.
I must admit that I have been involved in politics since during the days of EO Leblanc and this is the first time I am hearing a sitting prime Minister ask the general public to respect the office of those in authority. For years those in authority we’re always respected by the public, regardless of their size or age. For Skerrit to ask for that today is cause for concern and therefore Mr. Skerrit should resign as PM because clearly he is implying that the people have lost respect for him and his appointees and no way can we make progress when the general public doesn’t respect you and those you appoint to hold different offices. It’s because of that I call on Charles Savarin , in the interest of Dominica, to dissolve the house forthwith and allow the people to elect people that are honorable and respectable, which in turn will appoint like minded Nationals to rebuild our country. Respect is everything and when the people have lost respect for their leaders is very troubling
It starts with the leadership. Show us impartiality. Tell civil servants stop wearing Labor paraphernalia. Opposition too they need to stop all the negativity. SO unless our leadership gets better I have little hope.
Respect is different from support. Jesus challenged authority. So did Ghandi, Martin Luther, Martin Luher King, Eugenia Charles, George Washington… It is the duty of citizens to respectfully challenge authority.
I would also like to remind skeritt that tbe devil was once an angel in heaven and leaders turn away from God by thier actions and when they do his wrath falls on the society. Since he so verse in bible and the direction we going i woul like to ask him if he thinks Maria and all the disasters are Gods wrath on us because our leaders and people turn there backs? Every time skerit brings up bible first thing tbat comes to mind is the serpent in eden and the devil tempting jesus on the mt while he was on 40 day fasting. He is operating in tge same devious and deceptive manner. For those christians let it be known the devil knows about God also.
Respect who,not ypu for sure,you have cursed your non supporters so badly,dude next time i see you in the usa you will get no such,damn liar you are.Respect comes to those who earn it.AND YOU DO NOT.
Hey Medard! Finally you got the message or are you only now realizing you have to tell us how you feel as So called P.M after Nkomo, your aunts uncles cousins etc in Possee help elbow you into this position/
Talking about respect Medard you are not qualified for receiving respect.
Factoid: $5000.00 in come multimillionaire.
Bin & fertilizer bobol, MOU with China not published tot the public.
Our passport sold to all Dick Tom and Harry( I know it began under the two opposition parties)
I recall a lawyer who changed from MND to DLP to UWP who walked around with US 100 bills in his shirt pocket.
Where How,WHy are U concerned about being respected? The horse long left the table Medard.
This guy has changed from Prime Minister to Pope. He is misusing Christianity to win hearts and minds. Mr. Skerrit , you and your loyalists have desecrated every public office in Dominica. How convenient of you to forget. Aren’t the PM the one who coaxed his party’s gullible supporters to harass members of the opposition in church, at funerals and everywhere? He practices politics that leads to hate mongering. Respect is not given, it is earned. Skerrit is not known for probity, he’s a fabulist, unmoored from the truth.
Shut up you filthy labour mouthpiece!!
All you……… …… all you watch who talking about respect of offices of authority ………… ………Skerrit.
If ah laff ah go pop ….
Isn’t that the same Skerrit who when concerns were raised about his election nomination years ago said “no law, no constitution could stop him from being nominated”. Where was [and is] his respect for the constitution?
Isn’t the office of opposition leader also an office of authority? Does Skerrit & his sycophants respect the office of the opposition leader? After all, Skerrit did say recently that Dominica does not need any opposition.
#LOOK_A_BRAZEN_HYPOCRITE
Skerrit moneys buys politicians and money no doubt buys ambassadors and positions. But Skerrit MONEY CANNOT buy respect no matter what office it occupies. Respect MUST be earned and sadly you are bringing in individuals and put them in top positions when you know your little dog cannot respect them. How can I respect Charles Savarin as your president when I know for a fact that a day before he was made president he was a politician attacking his opponents? How do I respect Savarin when he was on radio kairie with his friends attacking people a day after the house of GON Emmanuel was firebombed?
Respect needs to be earned, Skerrit. You most certainly has not earned it. Look at your country! What have you done to it?
Skerrit, as long as you are in ‘office of authority’. I for one won’t show any respect for you. Tell us what exactly happened to Ross, tell us what happened to the 100 Mio owed to Venezuela, account for for ALL passport sales, account for all the aid after Erika and Maria… Until you stand in front of the people of Dominica and be totally open over your 18 years in office you won’t have any respect from me, infact quite the opposite.
Your insane creature,we need respect for our constitution… Don’t worry you are on your way out .Dominica has been reduced by to utter mockery by your showmanship and ineptness …
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
Lazy Skerrit Must Go Now
Where is all of that coming from ?
Then again….
I HOPE THIS GOES VISE VERSA
I HOPE IT DOES
I REALLY HOPE IT DOES!
I hope the authorities and those in office has respect for the youth!
Garbage in garbage out! If it was illegal in the beginning then it is illegal in the middle and at the end . I for one will not respect anything that is contrary to the Constitution.
How long does Skerro has to continue his injustice? Not Long, I must say!
Right on Q! PM! Was saying that on another forum! Hey remember those who encourage others to disrespect those in authority now will want that same respect later on but disrespect will be such a part of those they trained & then the tables will be turned.
Hey let my comment roll! This is not about Pappy, Blue, Green, Red. It is about respect first for the greatest of all authority (Jehovah/Jesus Christ) & respect for the lower authority – Kings, Queens, PM, Pastors, Teachers, Evangelists; all others appointed to offices of authority. In so doing, we are respecting the commandment of the Most High/King of kings, Lord of Lords.
The young people are watching older disrespectable ones. We say they are disrespectful. But what did we teach them? Time to repent of our disrespectfulness of offices.
Hello read Numbers 12 – Murium/ Aaron & Moses. See what happened when Murium spoke against the chosen one of God – Moses! Here Jehovah – Were u not afraid? Fear of the Lord -…
I could never respect a thief and a liar! No matter what office he holds. Your stupid propaganda doesn’t impress me either.
RandyX So why are you respecting Lennox Linton then you fools only see others but never your own selfish low down gutter attitudes.
Your doggone accomplice of evil and corrupt vices.Your filth does not cut it.Skerrit is a MISLEADER,whose back is seriously against the wall.He is desperately trying to clutch at straws,but every straw is rebuking him.Its just a matter of time,before he is disgracefully kicked out of office by good Dominicans.A total failure and dullard!
Skerrit Must Go
Skerrit Must Go
Lazy Skerrit Must Go Now
Skerrit stop using bible and Jesus in your BS. Men who have no respect for the constitution, the people they serve, the women in the country the integrity of the office deserves no respect. You want to have your cake and eat it. You are indicating above that even if you full of doo doo you should get respect because of the office. Dominicans are a bunch of fools if they give you one more term in office. If Dominica is gling down a dangerous path then it means the shepard is leading the sheep astray. Maybe if you read your bible a lil more you would see that God used the reference of sheep and shepard because sheep are easily lead. A good shepard leads sheep always to greener pastures and protect them frombthe wolves. A bad shepard does the opposite why the wolves lime Russia, Venezuela, china and the likes are preying on the sheep in Dominica. You sir are a constitutional nuisance.
In a Parliamentary Democracy, the Leader of the Opposition is also an “office of authority” that equally merits respect.
You should practice what you preach Mr. PM
Respect is not one sided. Those who are entrusted with positions of authority must respect those whom they they are mandated to govern if that authority is to be respected rather than seen and experienced as an instrument of oppression., In a democratic society authority can never be a synonym for blind obedience.