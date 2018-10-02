Saying that Dominica is going down “a dangerous road,” Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has called for a greater respect for offices of authority and those who hold authority on the island.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of Charles Savarin as President of Dominica on Tuesday, Skerrit said there must be a guard against the disrespect for offices of authority, pointing out the concept is a biblical one.

“I want to caution our country, we have to guard against disrespect for offices,” he stated. “We are sowing in our children some very dangerous things that if our children are hearing us speaking in a disparaging and disrespectful manner to people in authority, I assure you that he will start disrespecting you and your home would be a very difficult place to reside.”

The Prime Minister stated that religious or political considerations should never be brought in respectful authority, whether one is a school teacher, the lady who is cleaning the offices, a priest or magistrate, a police officer or even the President.

“We have to respect, show respect and teach our children respect,” he stated.

He said that the country is going down a very dangerous road and if the cycle begins to roll, it is going to be difficult to stop.

“I believe we have an opportunity now to seek to put an end to it by those of us who are reasonable, those of us who are respectful, those of us who mean well for this country, to start speaking up against these things and speaking about the respect for authority,” Skerrit remarked.

He stated that respect should not necessarily be about the person who holds the office but the office itself, noting that the entire matter is biblical.

“And if we are saying and proclaim to be Christians and we follow the Bible, we say we read it every day, let us not read the Bible upside down or let us not read it from right to left or read it from left to right,” he said. “Let us read it with the clear words which they were written in because the way I see some people interpreting the bible these days, it leaves me much to wonder.”

Using the biblical story of paying taxes by rendering to Ceasar what belongs to Ceasar, Skerrit said that even Jesus taught the respect for authority.

“So even if you have an issue with Ceasar you have to respect the laws of the land and the laws of the land say to pay your taxes, therefore you are obligated to pay your taxes because the Bible always recognizes respect for authority and always recognizes that society from time to time will put in legislation for the proper conduct of civil society,” Skerrit said.

.