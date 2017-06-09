PM Skerrit chastises media for negative newsDominica News Online - Friday, June 9th, 2017 at 1:52 PM
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has chastised the media in Dominica saying that it goes to the gutters and garbage bin to find negative stories about the country.
He was addressing members of the media after the contract signing for the architectural design of a National Multi-Sports Complex in Dominica on Friday.
He said the media should work with facts and leave it to the audience to form an opinion.
“I just find that in this country we go in the gutters and we go in the garbage bins looking for negative stories about Dominica and unless we cannot find one, we don’t want to print our newspaper or we don’t want to go with our newscast,” he stated.
The Prime Minister was speaking against the background of a story in The Sun Newspaper which claimed that the government of Dominica owes the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Supreme Court about $8-million.
It appeared Skerrit was not pleased with the article saying it was a ‘totally and a complete lie.’ He stated that the government owed the Supreme Court ‘over seven or so million dollars’ but a significant sum has already been paid and Dominica is now owing $4.4-million which will be placed in this year’s budget and paid off by the end of 2017.
According to the Prime Minister, in some countries there is an understanding among journalists, the government and the state that “salacious and negative stories” never appear on the front or back pages of newspapers.
“I don’t want to call countries here but we all know the countries …” he noted. “We go to these countries and we feel that there is no crime because never will you see the reporting of any crime on the front page or the second page or the back page or the headline news.”
He stated that there should be a greater sense of nationalist spirit and commitment to country in Dominica.
“If there is something that has to be said, it has to be said but we cannot always want to be so salacious, so scandalous and so rumor mongering,” Skerrit noted. “It is becoming the order of the day.”
The Prime Minister said he has no problems with people criticizing the government but it must be done in a certain manner.
“I have no problem with people criticizing the government but criticize the government from a standpoint of facts,” he stated. “I have done my research and these are the points that I came up with.”
He described the matter as very serious since negative news has the ability to undermine Dominica.
“Bad news travel around the world five times before positive news can put on its clothes and at the end of the day when we give people out there the impression that our country is not a safe place to come and visit and so forth, who you think is going to be affected?” he said.
Meanwhile, the Prime Minister remarked that he expects to see an apology and correction from The Sun Newspaper when it goes to press on Monday.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
31 Comments
Alireza Monfared, Alison Madueke, Francesco Corallo, Ng Lap Seng, Vladimir Antonov, Ambassador Torner just to name a few of a rogues gallery that was presented to us by the foreign news media through your doing Roosevelt Medard Skerrit. Nobody in Dominica had to retrieve this from a bobol bin. You should be ashamed of yourself! It is you who put us in a bad spotlight, yes you! This is still a free country where you control most of the media. You want to control internet, facebook etc. as well.
I’m sorry to say it but you more and more resemble that deranged man in N. Korea.
If you want to shut up all Dominicans that speak the truth you will have to silence a lot of us, and even then there are more Dominicans overseas who will continue to expose and haunt you brother.
/
skerrit must be domnica it seem. when you are questioned if the media gets the chance to do so, you put de blame on them for hating de country…. what a mook
The Prime Minister should criticize himself because of the manner he treats the media. Many times he is out of state, the local press has to pick up his where about from the foreign press. He goes out, he comes back in without the knowledge of the people, who pays his salary. When was the last time he held a press conference where the local media could ask him questions. When was the last time he had a one on one with the management of the most popular online media, DNO. When was the last time he entered the studios of Q95. Just recently he left for Russia, did he called the press and gave a detailed report before and after he returned from Russia. Dominicans have heard so much about the alleged tainted CBI money being refused by certain banks in Dominica, has he ever called the press and discussed the matter. If took Mr. Linton to ask a question in parliament for Dominicans to know the seriousness of the situation. In the absence of genuine information, propaganda is king.
Sounds like Skerritt is copying from the Trump play book about fake news, however Skerritt has to look into the mirror before talking such garbage.I guess the information about Morfared, Madweke,NG Lap Seng etc are not fake new.What Skerritt needs to realize is that the easiest way to get rid of the back and forth about fake news and the truth is to practice open and transparent government.Skerritt ,simply by following the precedent of the Prime Ministers before you there Will be full and open accountability and the citizens will have knowledge of your actions on the behalf of the country,so it’s all in your hands,my boy.Either you do the right thing or accept the murky news when you don’t provide the facts
NAME THE COUNTRIES!!!!!
WAIT!!!! Do you assume that we know the countries which have muzzled the media….. oh you mean countries like Cuba, Venezuela, Russia & China….. because I thinking, and the media- houses in St Lucia, our sister island print and post articles of crime on island, Barbados (a huge tourism destination), St Kitts, Antigua, Trinidad and Tobago…. dam all our OECS counterparts, their media-houses print and post articles, same articles you are speaking against!!!!
YOU ARE TRYING YOUR BEST TO CONTROL THE MEDIA IN DOMINICA….HENCE REASONS THE GOV BOUGHT OVER THE CHRONICLE (the once most read newspaper on island), AND HENCE GIS WAS NOT ENOUGH, MARPIN HAD TO BRIDLED TOO!!!!!
If Dominicans want to look the other way that is them…. but i got my eyes on you…closely on you and your antics.
Think you smarter than all Dominicans put together.
I think you and that bourgeoisie group in Roseau are so used to fooling the masses, that you fool your own self. The Sun stated that we owed some eight million dollars and you provided figures of more than seven million dollars, with a balance of some $4.4 million left. I really don’t see why the need for an apology.
Why are we at war with each other ?. Why are we not at war c reateing companies . The British left us with low self esteem . We spend valubale time blaming one man , when are we going to take control of our lives and stop being beggars . You people are giving to much control of your lives to government . Your answer and problems starts with you to solve . Wake up and use the mind that I know you are capable of using.
Wasn’t Curtis Mathew there to ask skerritt what exactly was false about the news. And what about the other media houses, are they afraid to question Skerritt?
Hmmmmm yes I can name one of those countries St. Maarten is one of them. That is just typically Dominicans. Point well taken Mr. PM I agree with you one hundred and beyound percent.
Publishers are subject to the laws of the land, not to censorship by politicians. There are echoes of Trump in this attack. If the Sun has published a story that is untrue then it is right that it should be held to account for it, but the PM should not make the mistake in thinking that a questionable article in one publication gives him the right to besmirch or interfere with the broader freedom of the press. It is not the responsibility of the press to preserve or paint a false image of the country. It is their responsibility to publish the truth.
I want the media to put out the good news $40. 000.000. Sports complex to be built in stock farm. I want all local contractors to get there house in other to build the complex. I want all the money to stay in dominica . That’s all I am interested in , that’s good news to me . Thank you Dr Roosevelt skerritt for keeping most of the money home . Give contracts to every one , as long as they are Dominicans . And boys make us proud we want you to give us the best job you ever did . Please don’t say is so it is , stop that negative thought in your mind .
you like checking your chickens
What exactly will the Sun be apologising for again? I think the media needs to do more reports which hold the government’s feet to the fire and forces them to pay what they owe to important regional organisations.
Mr. Skerrit you control The Chronicle, DBS, Kairi, Marpin, Vibes FM and GIS what more do you want?
show us a receipt where you paid the supreme court part of the mones. Sun is right 7 plus is almost close to
8 million.
The garbage trucks have been broken causing a backlog in garbage collection. Unsolved murders continue on the island. The hospital is a mess. The bridges are a mess. Unemployment is high.
That PM is something else, he does not know the difference between the truth and a lie. He must have convenienced himself that we are a colony of fools.
Roosevelt Skerrit, once again I must kick you in your face for spewing such nonsense!
In the first place the kid form Wesley would like you in English terms: not Dominica English to define what you term “national sprit.” Roosevelt there is no such thing or word as “national sprit.” I defy you to find such word, or definition in the English language! If I were to educate you; you that Mountain Chicken Carpaud (crapo Mentality Mr. Dr. Punjab:
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahhahahahahahahah!
Here is what I would suggest you say. Perhaps you should have simply said; there should be a sense of stronger nationalism in the country. By insinuating that you would be suggesting greater loyalty, and devotion to the nation, especially in a sense of national consciousness, exalting our nation above all others, and placing primary emphasis on promotion of our culture, and interest as opposed to those of other nations, or supranational groups.
“sprit” is defined as ” a spar that…
Continue:
“sprit” is defined as ” a spar that crosses a force-and-aft sail diagonally.” Then “sprite” is defined as a disembodied sprit, or ghost; so you see the problem with your linguist? There is nothing wrong with what the media are doing; what you are seeking is everybody drop on their knees and follow you into hell upholding corruption, and singing pareses to you, a damn dictator. Get lost Roosevelt you are a nobody; you little rat go and hide!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
You notice in Russia, they only tagged your seat ” Roosevelt Skerrit?” Notice the sign did not read Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit Prime Minister of the nature Island! You dumb crapo you: hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahh!
I destroy you today eh!
That is why their newspaper getting thin thin so! People don’t like buying shyte! Money is owed but purposely propagandizing is wrong. Please get your facts straight.
Dr Roosevelt skerritt loves his people and country, but there are several problems and he is trying his best to help his people get out of poverty . It is very difficult to do that , when you have a people with very little disipline and bad hobbits , to make changes the people have to be ready to work hard and think. Dr Roosevelt skerritt have to tell people what is the role of government . People must be trained to think and create the jobs and wealth , government alone cannot do it. Most people in dominica including the media does not see the good news , the media blames the government for every I’ll in the society , no one is responsible for their action or their lives . Why do people go to roseau every day to do . Dominica should be an easy country to operate if every body understands what is their role . We are in a war zone in our minds instead of being in a business mind. Population very small , we are all family , why do we fight each other in the media every day .
Please tell me how he is making a just effort to get his people out of poverty???? Giving money and fixing roads does not equate to creating a sound economy in which the private sector will thrive and in turn create employment.
SKERRIT IS DOING NOTHING TO TURN AROUND DOMINICA’S ECONOMY INSTEAD HE PROPAGATING A CULTURE OF BEGGING AND FEAR OF VICTIMIZATION!!!!!!!
When our GDP (after 15 years in power) is no longer the slowest growing and lowest in the region, & when we no longer have the highest unemployment rate in the region THEN WE CAN SAY SKERRIT IS HELPING HIS PEOPLE TO GET OUT OF POVERTY.
AND COME ON, AFTER 15 YEARS HE IS STILL TRYING TO HELP DOMINICANS OUT OF POVERTY….AFTER 15 YEARS WE SHOULD BE OUT OF POVERTY, NOT STILL THERE TRYING TO GET OUT!!!!
WE SHOULD BE AT THE NEXT LEVEL, THAT NEXT LEVEL HE HAD PROMISED US 15 YEARS AGO
Dr. My Rash! Roosevelt skerritt is the one creating dependency in the country so you shouldn’t be talking that crappie. It is time people like you get serious and stop this foolishness. Your leader is incompetent and deceitful and should step aside for capable individuals to run Dominica
u have it the other way wrong….he is getting richer while his people getting poorer
Hendricks,you can continue to sing for your super as much as you want,but after 18 years in government Skerritt is still trying to get the people of Dominica out of poverty whilst the country remains mired in high unemployment,falling exports, crumbling infrastructure,dead agricultural sector, flailing tourism industry and a begging mentality.Hebdricks,tell me how many more years do you need to see that Skerritt can’t get the job done despite having the large majority in parliament.Man wake up from your slumber and see the evidence before your eyes that Dominica is a failing country,the worst in the OECS sub-region.There is a desperate need for new direction and new leadership in Dominica and for you to wake up
“It appeared Skerrit was not pleased with the article”
DNO whooooo would be pleased about an untruthful article that puts the country in bad light? Why did the SUN Newspaper not contact the PM or relevant authorities to comment on the matter before publishing such an article!
when some is giving a story you check and double check to ensure the story is true and check the facts before you write the story. so sad
The news media reflect the character of the country. I would readily agree that stories should be factual before being released. Mr. Skerrit has NO moral authority to scold the Press. He just recently told a very dangerous lie about an attempted coup by the Opposition parties which he well knew to be manifestly false. The security forces dressed in military fatigue and armed to the teeth invaded the homes and privacy of many innocent people at early dawn. This was done because of one man’s lie. His Senior Counsel uses the government and government sympathetic media to berate and eviscerate citizens. Mr. Skerrit , all I’m saying, stop the habit of accusing others for traits that are inhere in yourself.
This man is so full of himself.
PM the Only being that wrote a bible to dictate is GOD, he wrote it through men and left it as that.
And yes, even you, Sir, is not following what is spoken I the Bible.
So now tell me, who do you think you are to tell journalists what and how to write and where to post what message they want.
You refer to the citizens of the country as gutters and garbage bins; good for you; but better for us, because the information to be posted on the news all come from your mouth since every turn of the webpages you are saying either this or that.. so you tell me who the garbage bin or the gutter really is.
The prime minister is correct , after the British gave us independence where is the good news by the private sector in dominica . Have we created any new enterprises . We manage and run a country like we are in a war zone , the media is part of that war going on. Changers starts with good news . How have DrRoosvelt skerritt and his administration done, together let’s give them a score . How did Dr Donald Peters did at the college let’s give him a score . How did the private sector did let’s give them a score . How did the media did let’s give them a score . How did all the lazy beggars did , is so it is. How many water companies did we create .
Their score is zero
The country is Russia. China, north Korea, are a few others. You don’t dictate how news is presented, leave that up to the population to determine what they want to make of it. An educated and informed population will know crap from facts. How can it be total and complete lie while you admitting that Dominica owed 7 million? A significant amount was paid I guess about 2.6 million which is less than half. Skerrit why do you keep thinking we are stupid. We owe 4.4 million by your admission. The question is why do we owe this money when money flowing all over and which other regional and international obligations we owe? It is a sign of misdirection of priorities. Let me say no leader will silent media on what they say in dominica. If you are concerned with facts let it be available for all. Dude your ideology is going lead us down bloody path. Keep it up.