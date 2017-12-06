Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has sought to clarify an agreement of military aid signed between Dominica and China last week saying there was “some misunderstanding by some sections of the population” on the issue.

The US$3-million agreement was among three signed by the two governments on November 29 but some had questioned the military agreement and what it involved.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday morning, Skerrit said Dominica does not have a military but has military cooperation with many countries, including the United States, and this includes the training of police officers.

“They provide us with assets, vehicles, communication equipment and so forth,” he stated.

He explained that the Government of Dominica will determine what it wants from the US$3-million agreement.

“So it will be in form of equipment and it does not necessarily have to be specifically for the police,” he remarked. “It could be for public works in terms of heavy equipment, it could be ambulances, it could be a fire truck for the Douglas Charles Airport or for Roseau.”

He said a list of equipment is being finalized with advice from various public servants.

“We expect by next week to submit that list to the Government of China,” Skerrit noted.