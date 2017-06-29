Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, has condemned a recent helicopter attack on the Venezuelan Supreme Court and Interior Ministry describing it as an “act of terrorism,” and said Dominica stands in solidarity with the government and people of the troubled South American country.

He was speaking at the function observing the 12th anniversary of the Petro Caribe Agreement on Thursday, June 29th, 2017.

Reports from Venezuela indicate that grenades were dropped on the court and 15 shots fired from the helicopter at the Interior Ministry in Venezuela on Tuesday, June 27th, 2017. It was reportedly stolen by a police pilot.

Skerrit said for the world to be silent on such matters is a very “unbecoming.”

“For us to sit as a country, as global institutions, and not condemn violent actions is unbecoming of the world irrespective of who is perpetrating this violence, it must be condemned by us, all of us. This has nothing to do with Petro Caribe, it has nothing to do with ALBA, it is simply a matter of principle,” he said.

Skerrit added that such an attack, whether it happened in Dominica, Venezuela, the United States or anywhere else in the world, “they are terrorist acts,” and so, they must be condemned.

“We all have a responsibility to condemn it. Whether the police officer commandeers illegally the property of the state, in that case, a helicopter which is armed with grenades and firepower, military firepower, and sends up grenades at the Ministry of Interior, and also the Court House, what else can we define to be an act of terrorism?” Skerrit stated.

He assured the Venezuelan Ambassador to Dominica that the Dominican government stands in solidarity with the Venezuelan government “as a matter of principle” and “not because of Petro Caribe or what Venezuela has provided for Dominica.”

“We so because we understand what friendship is, we understand what solidarity is, and we do so as matter of principle,” he said.

Skerrit noted that no one has a right to “seek to want to remove the President of Venezuela from office” as he is there based upon Venezuelan laws and the Venezuelan constitution.

“The government of Venezuela, led by President Nicholas Maduro, was elected by the people of Venezuela, in accordance with election laws of Venezuela, and in accordance with the provision of the constitution of Venezuela. So which one of us in this world has the right to seek to want to remove the President of Venezuela from office? That is a matter for the Venezuelan people in accordance with the constitution of Venezuela, and in accordance with the election laws of Venezuela,’ Skerrit added.

According to him, there is a “growing tendency” by political parties, organizations and individuals to believe that “the best way to remove a legitimate government from office is through violent means.”

He said such tendencies are being attempted in Dominica.

“…And we see it attempt to manifest itself here in Dominica. That people believe that by any means necessary they must remove a government.”

At least 76 people have died in the unrest since April, the latest a 25-year-old man shot in the head near a protest in the Petare slum of Caracas, authorities said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.