Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has called for the immediate condemnation of any actions which he said seek to destroy Dominica as it does not only affect him and his cabinet but the country on a whole.

Speaking recently, Skerrit said that the people must never “confuse our responsibility to our country.”

“When we seek to destroy Dominica, do not believe that the only people that will be affected is Roosevelt Skerrit and his cabinet because the fact remains that this is the only place we will ever be able to call home for many of us. We have no other place to go to but our country,” he said.

Skerrit added that criticisms and indifferences will always arise and “that’s fine,” but the talking down of the country with persons who have no idea of the happenings in the country is profitless.

“Yes there will be different views as to how we should do things, when we should do things, who should do things, that’s fine but what does it gain us as a people to join forces with people who do not even know Dominica, to seek to destroy our country? We have to stand in condemnation of it because at the end of the day, it is Dominica that will be impacted, not Roosevelt Skerrit alone, but everyone would be impacted,” he remarked.

Skerrit admonishes the public to stand in defense and solidarity of the country.