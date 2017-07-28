Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit has expressed optimism that by next year there will be direct flights from the United States to Dominica.

Speaking during the presentation of the 2017/2018 Budget at the First Meeting of the Third Session of the Ninth Parliament on Thursday, Skerrit revealed that the government is in discussion with airlines to improve the frequency and reliability of flights to and from Dominica.

“I do not believe that it is too soon for me to share with the public of Dominica, the fact that discussions are at an advanced stage for the commencement of direct air service from mainland United States of America (USA) to Dominica,” he stated.

He stated that the matter is a competitive area of endeavor and “I do not wish to speak before the ink bearing our signature has dried.”

“But suffice it to say that I am confident that many overseas-based Dominicans and visitors, who will fly to Dominica from the United States next year for the World Creole Music Festival and National Independence and Reunion Celebrations, will do so by flying either direct to Douglas Charles Airport or at most, will make one interim stop, without disembarking the plane, before touching down in Dominica,” he noted.

Skerrit said that he is confident that he will be able to answer all questions on this matter in his address to the nation on Independence Day later this year.