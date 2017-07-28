PM Skerrit confident of direct flights from US to DominicaDominica News Online - Friday, July 28th, 2017 at 9:32 AM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit has expressed optimism that by next year there will be direct flights from the United States to Dominica.
Speaking during the presentation of the 2017/2018 Budget at the First Meeting of the Third Session of the Ninth Parliament on Thursday, Skerrit revealed that the government is in discussion with airlines to improve the frequency and reliability of flights to and from Dominica.
“I do not believe that it is too soon for me to share with the public of Dominica, the fact that discussions are at an advanced stage for the commencement of direct air service from mainland United States of America (USA) to Dominica,” he stated.
He stated that the matter is a competitive area of endeavor and “I do not wish to speak before the ink bearing our signature has dried.”
“But suffice it to say that I am confident that many overseas-based Dominicans and visitors, who will fly to Dominica from the United States next year for the World Creole Music Festival and National Independence and Reunion Celebrations, will do so by flying either direct to Douglas Charles Airport or at most, will make one interim stop, without disembarking the plane, before touching down in Dominica,” he noted.
Skerrit said that he is confident that he will be able to answer all questions on this matter in his address to the nation on Independence Day later this year.
Such a thing would be great, provided that the flight doesn’t cost a fortune.
Mr quick quark fool yourself
Brother O- left this out. had to clarify.
Roosevelt, the only direct flight you will get from the United States, flying to Dominica, is the ones LIAT will bring!
Other than that, the only other flights will come on the Aircrafts you will charter to bring your supporters home to vote, those are not regular commercial passenger aircrafts; they are privately owned.
Roosevelt, you like to lie, but again some of us knows how it works, The FAA is not going to allow (approve) any regular commercial passenger flights from the United States to fly direct to Dominica to land on a municipal airport.
You are not that big Roosevelt, that because you wish so, it will be so! That is another stupid lie: And there is no point of you creating false hope that there will be an International Airport in Dominica by your time line next year.
Perhaps the flights you are proposing will land at Argyle in St. Vincent!
Skerrit, the direct flights from the US to Dominica will be on what exactly? Air Soucouyan?
Not gonna happen. If landing in PR without disembarking will suffice, that’s not a direct flight. However booking direct has been ongoing, now thru AA/Seaborne/LIAT thru PR or B’dos. That 15 mil wasted on Nassief and friends who can leverage their current debt would do more in prep for the promised intl airport. But u won’t ask me for advise, will u?
All you see how Skerrit is a bold-face liar! Just a few months ago, engineers and surveyors were in Dominica, somewhere in the “Bush” surveying land to build and international airport. Where is the report that was supposed to be presented to parliament? Those Red supporters are so blind that they can’t differentiate between Skerrit’s many lies. Those of us with half a brain are able to do so.
Skerrit too damn lie! What happened to the new link road from Caholm to Marigot? That lie has been proven to be just what it is. Another damn Labor lie.
Thank you Sam Raphael Airlines Direct flights from MIA and KFK in 2018. HAHAHAHAHA
It is too early in the morning for me to let “Lying Skerrit” and his foolishness bother me. I would like to ask a few questions here: Where will the flights originate from? Which airlines will commence direct flights to Dominica and where will these flights be landing? Definitely not that death trap called Douglas Charles, Melville Hall etc. Skerrit las marte.
Round of applause for this!!
I want Dominicans to start holding Skerrit accountable for his words, because it seems to me that he has been tossing Dominicans around with a whirlwind of empty talk and false promises..
Just earlier this year He spoke about an International Airport, however, of what use would that be, if as of next year passengers can fly directly from the USA to Dominica or if any only one stop without even getting off the plane?
I mean is either Skerrit get things done or shut his mouth and STOP misleading Dominicans..The position of Prime Minister should not be used to toy with the emotions of the Citizens..Never before have Dominica had any prime minister of such low moral and a seemingly deliberate penchant for lies.
How many empty promises have Dominicans received in the last 17 years, so long there should have been a river bank boulevard and a modern City of Roseau..What happened to the Marigot hospital?..I mean c’mon man..be quiet and work to prove your words..This is annoying!!
You were also confident that we would have an international airport in the making at this time. In 2014 when you went to China and signed documents for the said international airport – remember when the Chinese embassy had to release a statement saying that your agreement for a Hotel (where public works is) and an international airport – was in fact signed by a local Chinese Company and not the Chinese government as your press release had led the country to believe?
You’re always confident, have always been…and that’s not necessarily a bad in, in the right cirsumstances!
Seeing is believing.
Admin: its operationalizing , not internationalizing
Just as he was confident in:
The purchase of two cargo boats to ship agricultural produce more than ten years ago.
The construction of the Petite Soufriere to Rosalie link road.
The completion of the sinking Moroccan Hotel in Portsmouth.
The construction of a Cruise Village at Cane-field.
The internationalizing of the coffee plant at Portsmouth.
Construction of hotel at Public works site at PottersVille
The construction of office building for the Kalinago Council
I really wish that I could trust this man as the leader of the country!!!!!
To bring in illegal and imported voters for the snap election NEXT YEAR?. We are watching. Remember Dominicans resident in Dominica rejected DLP in 2014.
NG Lapseng Skerrits good friend was convicted in US Federal court on charges of bribery.
This PM thinks that dangling treats in front of his people and then not following through is an effective way to lead. It isn’t. It just makes him look like a fraud, which I’m beginning to realize, he is.
Will believe it when i see it
hmm not with trump as president!