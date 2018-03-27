Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit has said that US$3-million from the World Bank which was set to go to small businesses has been reallocated to address road conditions in the eastern coast of the island.

But, according to him, the decision was made by the cabinet of Dominica and not the World Bank.

“This is not a decision taken by the World Bank, this is a decision taken by the sovereign cabinet of the Commonwealth of Dominica,” he said on state-owned DBS Radio. “Contrary to what some are saying in the public domain, the World Bank is not deciding for Dominica, it is not deciding for this government it is not deciding for the cabinet.”

There were allegations floating around on social media that Skerrit had refused $3-million from the World Bank to assist small businesses that got affected by Hurricane Maria.

The allegations went on to say that the refusal came after officials from the World Bank demanded a complete audit of the EC$18 million given to Farmers and Fishers under the Agriculture Emergency Response Grant.

In his apparent response to the matter, the Prime Minister did not mention the Agriculture Emergency Response Grant but gave an explanation of business between the government and the World Bank.

“We the government negotiated with the World Bank for a sum of monies to address matters relating to the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria,” he stated. “We have a package of financing from the World Bank totalling US$115 and there is an ongoing project with the World Bank for the Disaster Vulnerability Risk Reduction Program (DVRP) and what we did with the approval of the World Bank was to take some funds from this project to allow fast track access to the assistancwe that we gave to the farmers because one of the first decisions we took as a cabient was to provide support to the farming community, to get the farmers out on the fields as quickly as possible and also to give them support that they would require having considered their entire farm would have been destroyed.”

He further explained that the government decided to provide US$3-million to assist the small businesses with a maximum amount of about $5,000 each, however after reviewing the situation, “the cabinet decided because of the critical nature of some of the roads in the east of Dominica where the DVRP will be largely concentrated, we have decided to return that $3-million to the DVRP project because those of us who live in the east, those of us who traverse in the east will recognize the difficulties the east people are experiencing, so we decided to reallocate the resources to the DVRP project.”

Skerrit stated that the decision was done by cabinet upon advice from the Minister of Finance.

“The Minister of Finance advises the cabinet and seeks cabinet’s approval on the allocation of those funds and we simply inform the World Bank and the World Bank has been assisting us diligently and dutifully and in an extraordinary fashion to help us put all of the documentation together,” he remarked. “So they have in Dominica experts resident in the country assisting us in agriculture, in housing, infrastructure putting all the necessary documentation together.”

The Prime Minister explained the World Bank has been exceptional in its assistance to Dominica but it isn’t making any decisions for the island.

“There are World Bank teams here for several weeks and there are also experts resident in Dominica assisting us in every step of the way,” he noted. “So it is not the World Bank that decides for us, no country decides for this government …this government is the government elected by the people of Dominica and it decides what is in the best interest of Dominica.”

He said although the assistance for small businesses has been shelved for the time being, they will get assistance in the future.

“Let us appreciate that every step of the way the government has to access the priority of the country and those of us who resides in the east, understand the vulnerbilities,” Skerrit said. “While we have shelved this for the time being, we will certainly be providing assistance to small businesses at some point.”