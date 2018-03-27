PM Skerrit confirmed reallocation of World Bank funds to east coast road projectDominica News Online - Tuesday, March 27th, 2018 at 3:43 PM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit has said that US$3-million from the World Bank which was set to go to small businesses has been reallocated to address road conditions in the eastern coast of the island.
But, according to him, the decision was made by the cabinet of Dominica and not the World Bank.
“This is not a decision taken by the World Bank, this is a decision taken by the sovereign cabinet of the Commonwealth of Dominica,” he said on state-owned DBS Radio. “Contrary to what some are saying in the public domain, the World Bank is not deciding for Dominica, it is not deciding for this government it is not deciding for the cabinet.”
There were allegations floating around on social media that Skerrit had refused $3-million from the World Bank to assist small businesses that got affected by Hurricane Maria.
The allegations went on to say that the refusal came after officials from the World Bank demanded a complete audit of the EC$18 million given to Farmers and Fishers under the Agriculture Emergency Response Grant.
In his apparent response to the matter, the Prime Minister did not mention the Agriculture Emergency Response Grant but gave an explanation of business between the government and the World Bank.
“We the government negotiated with the World Bank for a sum of monies to address matters relating to the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria,” he stated. “We have a package of financing from the World Bank totalling US$115 and there is an ongoing project with the World Bank for the Disaster Vulnerability Risk Reduction Program (DVRP) and what we did with the approval of the World Bank was to take some funds from this project to allow fast track access to the assistancwe that we gave to the farmers because one of the first decisions we took as a cabient was to provide support to the farming community, to get the farmers out on the fields as quickly as possible and also to give them support that they would require having considered their entire farm would have been destroyed.”
He further explained that the government decided to provide US$3-million to assist the small businesses with a maximum amount of about $5,000 each, however after reviewing the situation, “the cabinet decided because of the critical nature of some of the roads in the east of Dominica where the DVRP will be largely concentrated, we have decided to return that $3-million to the DVRP project because those of us who live in the east, those of us who traverse in the east will recognize the difficulties the east people are experiencing, so we decided to reallocate the resources to the DVRP project.”
Skerrit stated that the decision was done by cabinet upon advice from the Minister of Finance.
“The Minister of Finance advises the cabinet and seeks cabinet’s approval on the allocation of those funds and we simply inform the World Bank and the World Bank has been assisting us diligently and dutifully and in an extraordinary fashion to help us put all of the documentation together,” he remarked. “So they have in Dominica experts resident in the country assisting us in agriculture, in housing, infrastructure putting all the necessary documentation together.”
The Prime Minister explained the World Bank has been exceptional in its assistance to Dominica but it isn’t making any decisions for the island.
“There are World Bank teams here for several weeks and there are also experts resident in Dominica assisting us in every step of the way,” he noted. “So it is not the World Bank that decides for us, no country decides for this government …this government is the government elected by the people of Dominica and it decides what is in the best interest of Dominica.”
He said although the assistance for small businesses has been shelved for the time being, they will get assistance in the future.
“Let us appreciate that every step of the way the government has to access the priority of the country and those of us who resides in the east, understand the vulnerbilities,” Skerrit said. “While we have shelved this for the time being, we will certainly be providing assistance to small businesses at some point.”
But wait a minute, did’nt they just announce that they were going to rehabilitate the East coast road from some other donated money? and now they need three million from a program to help small businesses to fix more East coast rd? It seems that the large amount they had for the original rehabilitation could have been trimmed and they could have allocated a little to these “feeder” roads. But who am I to question the wisdom of greedy and selfish people.
The blue rats are out!
All monies donated to Dominica should be under the control of a board of Trustees of persons selected from all over the island and not people in the government so that the money does not get miss-used and disappear to nefarious bank accounts. The money needs to be watched like a hawk 24/7 and fully accounted for. Sad to say but large amounts of money have a habit of disappearing because of sticky fingers. If these monies are not controlled by trusted individuals it will get wasted and not used for what it was intended.
Two questions seem appropriate:
1. Why did you not inform the population of Cabinet’s decision BEFORE the news broke on social media?
2. WHEN did CABINET meet to take that decision?
Honourable PM, you are not doing things the RIGHT way. Please change your attitude and mindset, sir. Dominica stands to benefit if you do.
HOTEP!
You know how many times this weird Labour government has promised to wprk on this road. The last time work was done on our road it was hopeless. This government is not visionary and are without any cue on how best to develop our Dominica let alone to undertake work in our rural villages.
It is time Skerrit and his political band wagon exit the government and let the people have a choice in selecting good and decent people to lead.
Mr.Skerit I cricriticised you many times,I am giving you credit for this action,That what develop countries does concentrate on infrastructure to develop the country some will criticize you when things are not in their best interest.
When are we starting ot fix the mahaut police station and all over the island .the money walk away already . The policeman in the island are not opening their mouth for better conditions.theses ……….still cry for a PM that dont care over them.okkkk now listen Linton i am sick of your leadership tell me whats your plans are for dominica lets get action from you stop talking sell the people a dream or something.tell the dam people why you are better than that … we got now.
The people the island of dominica dont know what is development even the haitian that came to dominica for a better life going is back . People are not getting the help to start life but just to patch life holes for a time. Its 17 years and what have PM of dominica done to the people and country. The town is heartbreaking to walk old building all over no shopping center. No lights the place is sad before hurricane.am talking about ok my readers.so its just worst now.
Dominica’s economy will continue to be in the gutter…Skerrit does not understand the importance of the private sector, how a booming private sector can rejuvenate the island’s failing economy.
But I’m now wondering if he might just know this, but is trying his best to make the island a welfare state, in which he decides who eats and doesn’t. HE DECIDES WHO GET A HOUSE AND WHO DOESN’T……his NEP programme and this new job programme; HE DECIDES WHO GETS A JOB AND WHO DOESN’T
THE MAN HAVE DOMINICANS BY THE THROAT!!!!
Well everytime i write about dominica on this page it get delited . Listen my people if the PM of dominica cant see it let me open your eyes #1 the man is in love the country because he had all his kids give birth out of a country he say that he loves.my people when your leader can do such and your people are still supporting him they are just stupid. We in dominica do talking talking but nooooo action . He say it was cabinet that make that change ohhh please when did that take place.dominica dont have any agency to look into government spending people are getting cash into their hands noooo one knows where the PM getting the money when people gets cash .what happen to checks .we have no record of cash flow
Skerrit the tight grip you had is loosening up,you were once a brother i thought would bring back pride and joy to all and create peace and harmony for the poor people.you have back stabbed everyone,and enriched yourself,you need to step away Skerrrit,you have sided with Tony the short man .who continue to disrespect the poor,i will tell you this your time is up.
Do some people actually think of what they write and then do they read it. The small businesses in Dominica were well taken care of. I support the road fund decision by the world boss..
Here we go again another nonsensical comment about corruption. Fortunately for Dominica the world Bank is an institution that does not take decisions based political propaganda. If Skeritt and his government are so corupt to the point of threatening world security (according to the leader of the opposition ), why is this news not in the international press like CNN, FOX, NBC, Agezera and BBC? Why is this talk of corruption confined to opposition publications on the internet like mass in the cemetery and Breaking news? Let us not forget the racist friends of the opposition who continue to spread fake coruption news about the Skerrit administration. Are the mega news networks like CNN afraid of Skeritt or have they after investigations considered this fake news.
Nice response. They actually mean give em a chance to get theirs. Lol, ..but no laffing matter.
I would like to ask Roosevelt Skeritt whether he received the blessings or informed the world bank of his decision. In the absence of information, their has to be speculation. Why didn’t Skeritt inform the Small Business Operatives of that decision. Why did he have to allow Tony Astaphan who isn’t a member of cabinet to inform the nation.
What a corrupt mess. The people are the losers.
“Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit has said that US$3-million from the World Bank which was set to go to small businesses has been reallocated to address road conditions in the eastern coast of the island.
But, according to him, the decision was made by the cabinet of Dominica and not the World Bank.”
Although the crap you spoke in the quote above may sound reasonable, it is nothing more than a lie; you are a liar. What small businesses are you talking about; how many are there in Dominica, are you referencing your supporters you gave ten, two and three thousand dollars pretending they were going to open business, which most of the recipients use the money to buy food and cloth?
You and cabinet come to what decision; if you said you took the matter to parliament, and the opposition agreed to that you might be believable. Any donation from World Bank or anybody, the opposition should have a say in how the money is spent, you are a liar, and you need to stop lying!
@ Francisco, I have always questions the mentality of you guys workers supporters Linton and company, every day under my sun is crap crap and more crap Skerrit, that Skerrit, this and nothing makes any sense at all, get a life or better still the lot of you guys go take a jump!!!
the comment above is so correct the world bank did not help the people of Dominica but pump millions in the bottom less pit of the skerrit cabal
Noriega fell, Bishop and his gang fell, PJ fell, Saddam fell, Qadaffi fell, Mugabe fell, Zuma fell and soon the dictator Skerrit will fall.
Assertive but never aggressive!
so why dem fellas could not use some parrot money for de road?
The east, the east..thats where they feel Shaky..using Donor funds for small businesses to run Political Campaign. The only place Dom nicans can put Skerrit in his place is at the polls..just see how his nose getting longer..
So two promises broken.
A promise to the world bank that you want funds to assist small business owners in Dominica, who were affected by the recent natural disasters. So are we to believe that money is blindly given by a respected financial institution without a plan of how that money will be spent?
A promise to the business owners who were affected by the disasters. These owners eagerly awaited their assistance promised to them by your government. Only to be told now that cabinet change it’ s mind, breaking a promise made to the people. Domimicans, punish this government when the next election is called. Remove Labor, and these promise breakers. Remove this government which continues to lack transperancy. It’s way past the time to remove this skerrit led mess of a government.
God bless Dominica.
Bambozzler-in-chief has spoken. Let’s hear from the World Bank.
I thought PM say money was not a problem. Now he taking from peter to pay for Paul if you know what I mean. He’s taking money that was given for one project and use it for another. Look roro in that small Dominica. Isn’t it these same small businesses that’s gonna help grow the economy . But for the sake of me what kind of finance minister is this guy. Someone else needs to hold the purse 👛 of Ma.Dominica🇩🇲 I really feel for my peeps.
The only reason why funding agencies as the World Bank entrust large sums of funding to the Skerrit government of Dominica is because after doing their objective research they have concluded that the government is NOT corrupt and can be trusted with the resources of foreign lending agencies. It is high time that those who cannot win government at the polls stop maligning the government with their ugly comments. In another 20 months opportunity will be had at the polls to put your misconceived allegations to the voters.
Shut up. You are one of them so did not expect anything else from you but more propaganda.
Have another drink Herbert and stop embarrassing yourself.
East coast road projects,Announced previously that the UK GOVERNMENT had committed millions of pounds to this project,Wake up people Mr Skeritt is Gilding the lily.We need outside intervention now to help us recover.No chance under this PRIME MINISTER
I am not surprised…having people do for themselves has never been this gov’ts desire…all you just like people dependent on you ALL..i think putting the money into small business would have been a more effective way of utilizing that money…. In the meantime small business scrunting to get back on their feet after all the so called police stay there and allow small businesses to be looted of all they had…one of those days this evil must end.
more jobs for the boys and kickbacks!!!
The PM is not telling the truth about the money, also they were told that when ever the election is call Labour will lose those seats in the east. That’s the reason why Hartley told him to come up with the housing plan and fixing the roads. 18 years in power and it took Maria for you to come up with housing plan for the people of the east. People wake up don’t be fooled by this incompetent government. They have become redundant. The world bank assisted many other countries and the money was well spent. Only in Dominica but time will tell.
Looks like Jackie Girl’s comments about the roads are getting to the fellow. He needs to be kept under pressure as his self-discipline is flakey and money management skills are very questionable.
It’s ‘shelved’ not ‘shelfed’.
If one understands the role and motives of the World Bank, then we can begin to comprehend why they are willing to even finance a corrupt government ……….. People sadly our real troubles are still ahead……..the wise will understand…
DIRTY Skerit, what has money done to you?
This guy always has some corrupt intention with the people’s money.
I guarantee you,you love money more than yourself, but down the road that money you love so much will drive you crazy.
Didn’t he say the word bank had teams on the ground in Dominica, maybe you can help them find the corruption that you are talking about
This is another incompetent decision by the Prime Minister. How can you reallocate funds given for the purpose of aiding small businesses, to the east coast road project? Small businesses are the number one contributor to a thriving economy. I suggest a crash course in economics for the PM.
You should also suggest a crash course in spelling for yourself too… check the word … relocate… (reallocate funds….. ) subject to correction!
Thanks for your opinion pontificating from your comfortable home outside of said Dominica. All the work has to be done. The man is working, someone has to do the job, in no particular order. Oh I see. …it’s the money you-all eyeing, to become new little millionaires, instead of Skeritt. You must have lived Somwhere in Africa eh, where some even fight over donor money even when there’s a stable government with an enormous task at hand. Well,,,, he does some jockeying to gain election leverage, but that’s what politicians do, and that’s what your guys would do. So tone it down a bit, or as Obama would say ‘Cut it out’. Just keep an eye on things as a good opposition should and quit the teary-eyed doom and gloom.
The above is in response to “who feels it knows it”
what are you talking about you babbling fool….. OH BTW SKERRIT ALREADY A MILLIONAIRE while you here singing for you supper.
OK, so he’s a millionaire. What would the other fella be if he were in there for 13 years? It’s politics, that’s what they go in there for among other things; as long as they are doing work. You can only change the guard, but let’s do it at the next election which is soon.
Skerro YOU DONT HAVE ENOUGH MONEY IN YOUR POCKKET? YOU ARE LIKE THE Gypsies scam artist in Europe.You beg for money for one thing and you choose yes you Skerro not the cabinet but you to do something else with the world bank money..
Now I hearing u talking way to go
The resources of the DVRP will be concentrated on the east of the island?So the north,south,west can forget,
Thank you so much Mr.Prime Minister
This is vague. Skerrit only the uneducated will believe your garbage. If the terms of the world bank if the funds were for a specific purpose you know jolly well u cannot just reallocate. However it is an opened ended agreement for the development of the country after Maria then you have the liberty to decide what projects to undertake. . Similarly to if cdb gives aid bank funds to unlend with specific terms , aid bank cannot decide to unlend for whatever purpose or at whatever interest rate. Come on skerrit stop focusing on fooling the uneducated or the non critical thinkers and speak with more common sense
Now I have to ask myself if the CEO of the world bank and others do not hold a diplomatic passport of Dominica and that’s their way of paying Skerrit? Just asking ok because it’s hard to understand why they put so much money in the hands of Skerrit’. Boy you sure that money did not come from Hamidreza Ghanbari, the Iranian national who is the alleged CEO of the money laundering, Malta-registered Pilatus Bank PLC, and who has been allegedly linked to the $115m Iran sanctions scheme that resulted in the indictment and arrest of Ali Sadr Hashemi Nejad, the bank’s chairman and holds a diplomatic passport of Dominica? Something is just telling me that the money was a passport payment and not any money given to Skerrit to be used as he and he alone sees fit
I’m not buying this. The grant was supposed to be a short term stimulus for growing the fragile business sector. East coast roads is a weak excuse- roads in the North East, South East, South, and even in Roseau need MORE urgent attention than in the east. No offense to any one. We’re forgetting the main bridge into Roseau is gone, no money to fix that?
I dunno who he think he fooling, he want to use CBI funds to spread unaudited ‘small business grants’ like he did last year to party supporters?
The World Bank is at fault to for initially trusting these 3rd world leaders with money and not involving/ strengthening the private sector groups to hold the governments accountable. They shoulda had their own management team running to process with the Ministry of Agriculture.
One man government. So the east have a road problem. There is a parl rep for the east and a minister of communication and works who is responsible for roads. However the idea to fix road from the east came from the minister of finance . it is interesting to note he did not say me as minister of finance. He asks approval from cabinet like they would dare say no. Money is then diverted. Am i the only one seeing the ridiculousness of this. Is it not the role of the respective ministers or parl rep to ask for funding and the MOF would say we do or do not have money in budget for this and that. Skerrit says on advice of cabinet and thinks i buy his crap. In the above skerrit is minister of finance, communication and works, parl rep for the entire east and the cabinet. This explains the autocracy in our government. A one man show with buppets like drigo et al showing thier next level of stupidity every now and then.
So after some knuckle head farmers gave their little money to Lennox, the UWP still isn’t satisfy. All you think Skerrit stupid? World bank knows how every cent is being spent so stay there with all you propaganda. Keep it up UWP, 21-0 coming all you way. Keep doing what you have been doing for the past 18 years…. Woohooo!!!!
Keep on dreaming,not marigot and salisbury for sure ,they are the genuine hard working people.
“So it is not the World Bank that decides for us, no country decides for this government …this government is the government elected by the people of Dominica and it decides what is in the best interest of Dominica.”
Was it Skerrit’s money or the world Bank money? If it is Skerrit’s money then I agree with him that no one, including the world bank should tell him how to spend his money. However, if it is a donation from the world bank they should have a right to know how their money is spent, except if it was a loan that he has to pay back. But then again the world bank is wrong because they should NEVER have done that to the people of Dominica because they know Skerrit is a very corrupt leader! In as much as I hate what Skerrit is doing I even blame the world bank more for arming Skerrit with so much money. I guess the CEO of the world bank must be Aliereza Monfared or NG Lap Send man?
With so much money available,why does the small business project have to wait?
Can’t the government do two tasks at the same time?
Skerrit, you are messing with the wrong people now. You overstepped the mark once to often!
Garcon
you will make dem people take de strainer from you, so no more money can be siphoned . but they will also trace all kine of accounts that have money belonging to Dominica .
I tell you you have lost the plot ein . Garcon seek help from a medium , you not on the right track , even a good mechanic should look inside your head for de screw dat slack .
Is it easier then, to filter or make some of de money disappear that way .i suppose nobody would know how much was actually used for dem roads, people will just see money walking and say ”look at that” .
Is one exposure after another , then comes de sacrifice of life to make fings go away . Fings are bad , sure bet some accident is around the corner, or a disappearance at sea but some payment due , trust me .
First of all I hold the World Bank responsible for the state of Dominica today because for the life of me, I just cannot understand why they would put so much money in the known corrupt hands of Roosevelt Skerrit, when their is so much information online about this corrupt dictator. If they wanted to help the people of Dominica could they not find another means of sending help to the people, outside of the government, especially knowing what they know about that corrupt dictator who is only concerned about staying in power and to hell with the people. If the world bank was for the people of Dominica they would have sent their own people to see who had what and who needs what and make the people get the help needed. In this case I feel the world bank is hurting the people of Dominica more than they helping the people. Yes they helped Skerrit but definitely didn’t help the people
OH shut up you bloody loser what do you haters know about world bank funds, you idiots are only Jealous of Pm Skerrit, he’s a winner unlike you idiots all big mouths mountain goats.
No dude it’s access to fr**king loans to fix a badly damaged little island. What u want them to do take it back while u not even down here with the rest of us?
@ That little boy Joe, On like you i am Dominican 100% my family and I have our own businesses here in Dominica, and maybe your family is working for us 0k.
@not-very-observant “Man bites dog” : by the alignment of my box just under yours I responded to the comment by ” Who feels it knows it”. ‘Unlike’ you, we are mostly anonymous here anything we say can be fake. ..lol
Didn’t he say the word bank had teams on the ground in Dominica, maybe you can help them find the corruption that you are talking about
Don’t you think the world bank have bigger things to do than to waste their time to pay plp to come seat in Dominica to watch skeritte
DNO, you really bias because you seem to acknowledge what this person wrote by moderating his/her comment with no editing. Calling a man a murderer one has to provide the evidence to prove that person is a murderer. So too when that person calls Roosevelt Skerrit a “corrupt DICTATOR”, do you DNO have any evidence of the PM(Roosevelt Skerrit) being a ‘DICTATOR” that YOU could MODERATE such a statement? I can recall writing a comment, which is a fact, that Lennox was the last Dominican to be convicted at the Privy Council….
ADMIN: The comment you keep submitting is inaccurate and misleading, there was no conviction, that’s not how libel cases work in our system, and the statements you attribute to the privy council about lying were actually made by Tony Astaphan, from his own opinion on the matter, which we reported on in this article: http://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/crime-court-law/privy-council-orders-linton-to-pay-court-cost-of-over-45000-to-pinard-byrne/
ADMIN: …if there was no conviction, why was Lennox ordered to pay those monies by the Privy Council? Secondly,
” The Privy Council RULED saying (the person concerned) was indeed “LIBELED” by Linton.” What do you understand by that?… ” LIBELED”…
One is never too old or too young to learn. Can you educate me on that one?
Just a KID ON THE BLOCK.
ADMIN: You can lose a case without being convicted of a crime – if you still find DNO biased, do a search online, you will not likely find a story about this specific case using the word convicted. Receiving a judgment against you of libel means you could not prove your case it is not the same as “being a convicted liar”.
Please remember, you may express your opinion as long as you ensure your comments are accurate and in keeping with our comment policy otherwise they will not be published.
DNO has ruled this matter closed.
Nice DNO, although I am not a Linton supporter. Haha they think u not paying attention😎
You would much prefer they put it in Lennox and Thompson hands eh? Not in this lifetime. You have the audacity to call govt corrupt? Look at your own leaders one scraping to pay for his mouth the other embrioled in daas money conflict. Charity starts at home. Clean allu camp first..
First of all the world Bank cannot bypass the government in delivering assistance to Dominica. If it bypasses the government who is going to repay the loan? The US $115 million did not arrive in the government account by magic, it was as a result of negotiations between Roosevelt Skerrit administration and the world Bank
I totally agree. That’s what they are currently doing in SXM. The sent there team to supervise how the funds are being spent but then again that was on the behalf od the Dutch government.