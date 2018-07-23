PM Skerrit decries negativity in DominicaDominica News Online - Monday, July 23rd, 2018 at 1:33 PM
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has decried the level of negativity in Dominica and has encouraged the country’s citizens to speak positively about the island.
He was addressing the official opening and handing over of the China- funded Yorke Valley Bridge recently.
“We always must continue to be positive, we must not always be negative towards our country,” he said. “This is our country and there are people who say they love Dominica, but whenever you hear them speak it is about bringing down Dominica.”
According to Skerrit, Dominica suffered a major disaster and while there are some persons who are working hard to help each other and the country, there are others with arms folded when there is so much to be done.
“This is an important question I believe that each one of us must ask ourselves in this country and to recognize who is really serious about Dominica and Dominicans, and the well-being of Dominica and Dominicans, and I am sure you have the answer in your minds. The answer is very clear.” he stated.
The Prime Minister pointed out that his government is committed to modernizing the country and to building the world’s first climate resilient nation, “because the world is with us, we have to be with ourselves.”
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
14 Comments
You lots workers supporters along with your goat head so – called pathetic leader are all monkey see Monkey do bunch of nasty idiots gutter ratbags and I’m being very kind to you lots today.
Mr PM just name the positives and we will gladly talk about them. Until then shut up.
Truth will triumph in the face of deceit. Pretending things are just fine when they aren’t solves nothing. The next election will tell all.
Skerrit you have caused this,i resent you and visiting Dominica right now.
Dear mr. Skerrit are the leaderof this country. If negativity eminates from its citzens it means that they are unhappy. This is a reflection on your leadership and says more about your demeanour rather than that of the citizens you are supposed to inspire.
Honestly Skerrit you are starting to disturb my spirit. I do not follow any party but to much nonsense is going on in Dominica under your government. Speaking of ills within a country does not mean that you are negative, it shows that your care about doing what is right. If speaking of ills is negative then Martin Luther King should not be a hero, he should of been tried for treason because he spoke of the ills in America regarding racism and segregation. No one said he was negative, he is celebrated as a hero for championing the cause of what is right.
Nobody talks the country down Skerrit, but rather we talk you, your government, your entire administration, your politics and your actions down. What do you expect straight thinking citizens to do?? Praise you for all your empty promises, your corruption, you nepotism, your incompetence, your influencing of elections, your withholding of aid items, your plundering of public funds, your continued silence in regards to accounting, etc. YOU are the problem, not Dominica, nor the supporters of other political parties, it’s just you, your minister, your party operatives, your advisers and your ignorant supporters. Now, there you have it. If you love Dominica and if you want Dominica to prosper again, as you keep on claiming, resign all your positions and call a general election.
Chupes, Skerrit you are the source of all the negativity in D/ca,
Skerrit do the last honorable thing, and resign
You have failed and failed miserable (F-)
It starts with the leader. You have paraded the globe talking negatively about your people to get money. You have told them we are incapable, dont have talent and cannot do anything for ourselves. These folks think Dominicans are poor helpless people and give us crap out of pity. Only fools think that is ok. To control a country you only have to control its leadership. You have been a puppet remora fish sucking on to the big shark veny and now the shark has lost its teeth you trying find another to suck on to. I love what Dominica once use to be. You my friend have stained paradise. Dominica will meed alot of clorox and bleach clean those stains and lots of repairs when you gone. We will call out your BS and dont try to confuse that with love for country or negativity.
People are complaining because you cannot lead then to the promise land. After 18 years of circling the wilderness with no results what else do you expect? People are talking the truth, they are not being negative. It seems to me that in your labor camp truth equals negativity that’s why you opt to lie so much. You know you cannot deliver on your promises so before the next election you’re gonna tell the people give you five more years to complete what you never started. Since 2005 all you asking for five more years after a flopped first tearm but all you asking for more. Come the next general election it would have been 20 years for you useless bunch in office but you will still want five more. Tell me what all can do in 5 years that all you could not have done in 20 years? Best all you just tell the population to give all you their lifetime
We have to be careful not to fall into the narrative of mind-benders. Skerrit must first be honest with himself and if he can’t do that at least be honest with the people he claims he loves.
The negativity in Dominica is spurred from the continued misinformation and at times no information from the Powers that be. More than that many Dominicans feel hostage in their land, they are being marginalized. Further, the progress made in Dominica over the past 18 years have not been impressive at all, however the Cabinet is the biggest in the OECS.. There is a saying that goes, if you want to know who your oppressors are just understand who it is you’re not allowed to criticize.
PM Skerrit the citizens are talking about the wrong doing of your led DLP .
So the question is why don’t you stop the wrong doing if you care so much about the negativity views expressed in the country.
So because people are waking up to the truth they’re being negative? This guy must be an alien from mars. I want to know how it possible to talk about a negative situation in a positive way if you don’t lie about it. That’s the sad reality in Dominica, once you not supporting labor nonsense you negative meaning laborats are the only positive thinking people on the island
Skerrit the negativity starts and ends with YOU and your 17 other MISLEADERS… Opposition leaders are referred to as terrorist,you have called upon your zealots to go to opposition supporters when they are in their car, at the supermarket,in the cemetery,etc,etc,and call them traitor,any several other things.Are you suffering from memory loss?Is it that you are feeling that the carpet is being yanked from under your feet and you are now losing it?This DLP has failed Dominicans in do many ways…
Where The Wicked Rule The People Mourn
This DLP is a wicked and Evil Party.