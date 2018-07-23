Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has decried the level of negativity in Dominica and has encouraged the country’s citizens to speak positively about the island.

He was addressing the official opening and handing over of the China- funded Yorke Valley Bridge recently.

“We always must continue to be positive, we must not always be negative towards our country,” he said. “This is our country and there are people who say they love Dominica, but whenever you hear them speak it is about bringing down Dominica.”

According to Skerrit, Dominica suffered a major disaster and while there are some persons who are working hard to help each other and the country, there are others with arms folded when there is so much to be done.

“This is an important question I believe that each one of us must ask ourselves in this country and to recognize who is really serious about Dominica and Dominicans, and the well-being of Dominica and Dominicans, and I am sure you have the answer in your minds. The answer is very clear.” he stated.

The Prime Minister pointed out that his government is committed to modernizing the country and to building the world’s first climate resilient nation, “because the world is with us, we have to be with ourselves.”