PM Skerrit defends proposed Anti-Terrorism Bill; chastises Linton
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has defended a proposed Anti-Terrorism Bill that will be taken to parliament next week saying that it forms part of an international obligation of the entire region.
Speaking on Kairi FM, the Prime Minister also took a swipe at Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton for certain statements he made regarding the new Bill.
He explained that Dominica has to play its part in fighting the international threat of terrorism.
“In respect to this piece of legislation, the Anti-Terrorism Bill, this did not originate in Dominica,” he stated. “This is part of an international obligation of which the Caribbean region is part of and it is a harmonized piece of legislation.”
He pointed out that it was extensively discussed at the Committee of Attorneys General, the Ministers of National Security in the region, Heads of government and Heads of states and it follows from a number of international obligations and conventions.
“And if you go to the Bill, the Bill points out a number of the international conventions and for the people who always want to be intellectuals in the country and postulate their knowledge of things, I want to refer you to the first set schedule of the Bill,” Skerrit said. “And I will read some of the conventions which this Bill is responding to and you will see how far back some of these conventions were agreed to, some of them even before we became an associated state and some of them before we became an independent state.”
He remarked that the new Bill is similar to the Prevention of Terrorism Act which was passed in 1981 under the administration of the Dominica Freedom Party and will address its shortcomings.
“The definition of terrorism then, how they defined it in the Act, terrorism means the use of threat, or violence for the purpose of putting the public or any sector of the public in fear and includes any use or threat of violence for political ends or any use of violence or threat of violence intended to subvert the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica or the malicious destruction or damage to public or private property for the purpose of putting the public or any sector of the public in fear and includes such malicious destruction or damage for political ends or the directing, organizing or training of persons for the purpose of terrorism,” he said. “This is how the Act of 1981 defines terrorism as.”
The Prime Minister said there is identical language in the 1981 Act and the new one.
“If you look at the current Bill and you go through the Act of 1981, clause by clause, section by section, you will see the identical language and if you were to ask me my opinion, this Act of 1981 is more stringent in its language because in this present Bill, it spells it out more and it uses even softer language,” he remarked.
The United Workers Party (UWP) had raised some concerns over the proposed Bill and Linton made certain statements on the radio about it but later confessed he had done only a quick read and had omitted some sections.
Skerrit said that Linton “in his usual fashion” was “quick to act” on the matter.
“As a leader, you must be reasoned, you must be advised, you must be calculated, you must be informed,” he stated. “You cannot make a statement and even threaten violence based on your own self-imposed misinformation.”
The Prime Minister went on to allege that a representative of a foreign government called Linton on the matter “to tell him is foolishness he talking and stop it.”
“A representative of a foreign government called Mr. Linton to tell him, stop your usual foolishness, go and read the Bill, we helped in drafting that Bill and what you are saying in this Bill is injurious to the financial community,” the Prime Minister stated.
Dominica News Online is seeking a comment from the UWP on the Prime Ministers statement.
Unilke anti-terrorism laws in other countries, the proposed Act does not contain any provision excluding acceptable forms of peaceful protest asnd dissent from the definition of a terrorist act.The impact of this legislation, if it becomes law, is to allow the govenment to charge dissenters and protesters, even if peaceful, as terrorists, and impose a prison sentence upon them, of up to twenty-five years. Dissent is being criminalized, under the guise of fighting terrorism.
ADMIN: The Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, pointed out that the act does have wording that excludes peaceful protest: http://dominicanewsonline.com/news/homepage/news/politics/linton-apologizes-for-proposed-anti-terrorism-law-statements/
One can’t help but notice the irresponsible way important issues which will directly or indirectly impact the lives of all Dominicans are presented to the Dominican populace. It would appear that other than the cabinet no other Dominican has the intellectual capacity to make any substantial and meaningful contribution to such important legislation; hence the avoidance of debate, consultations, or discourse.
There is the tendency in Dominica that we compartmentalize issues, rather than looking at the whole picture. Recently the PM stated in Portsmouth that Dominica does not need an apposition party. This statement is affront to our system of government. The PM’S statement was discussed in the media and on social media as an isolated issue.
Reference to the upcoming terrorism bill which will be tabled amongst other utterances Tony Astaphan who is an advisor to government stated that members of the opposition are opposed to the terrorism bill, because they won’t be able to block the…
The only possible terrorism threat that Dominica faces at this time is probably from Skerrit and his gang. This bill is to suppress the media, shut down Q95 and release Skerrit goons on people who don’t support him and Blackmoore. I suppose the military vehicles came in from China now the legislation. Skerrit you are not that smart at all–if act you are the opposite.
Linton is a should slow down
The only “terrorists” we have connected to Dominica is those with purchased passports
Mr. Linton erred and he should be castigated for not only failing to read the Bill thoroughly but not apparently involving the Executive of the Party. However, one of the redeeming things in all of this for Mr. Linton, he displayed a high level of honesty in admitting that he did not peruse all of the information in the proposed legislation and went on to express remorse for his mistake. Nothing is wrong in making an occasional mistake for all human beings do. It is to be penitent about it, grow from it, and refrain from making same again. By openly issuing an apology, says volumes about the man’s character. The reason why there was so much angst about the Terrorism Bill, people no longer trust Skerrit and his spineless appeasers to do the right thing. His heart is overly dark and his authoritarian regime operates in darkness.
Ibo France, well said and I concur!
I honestly don’t see the logic in this bill, but, “whosoever diggeth the pit, shall fall in it, fall in it”.
Who that bill gonna affect???? sure hell not people from the middle east, but Dominicans
So go ahead and shoot allu selves in the foot with allu stupidity
Shut-up Roosevelt, we know what this is all about; but here is a review according to Amnesty International, regarding this draconian law in Spain; fortunately that law is about to be repealed in Spain, where they deal with the acts of terrorism everyday; so why are you proposing such a law in our country?
Can’t you find something more productive to do that will enhance the life’s of our people rather than a law that will assists you in murdering our people in the process of holding on to power, read the following and see who detrimental, and evil is your proposed law!
reu Dalmau/EPA
According to Amnesty, this has led to “increasing self-censorship and a broader chilling effect on freedom of expression” in Spain.
“Sending rappers to jail for song lyrics and outlawing political satire demonstrates how narrow the boundaries of acceptable online speech have become in Spain,” said Esteban Beltrán, director of Amnesty International Spain.
“People should not face criminal…
No surprises here then Roosevelt. A dog can not change its spots. Meme bete, meme pwel.
Thank you Skerrit, in your usual style of informing Dominicans late, if ever. And so just because it was handed down from “Massa” means it can not be questioned and it is best for our circumstances. That I tell you, is verily the epitome of blind leadership.
From the usual unplanned interventions from this PM, Dominicans should know that more than half of what he says is usually misinformation and the rest is straight out lies.
You all trying to subjugate all opposition forces under the guise of this Terrorism Act…why then did Antigua and Barbados and the others take it to Parliament a whole decade ago? The timing is very suspicious and Skerrit loves to keep Dominicans misinformed.
Skerrit your a coward,and think you will remain in power forever,your using this law as a way so no one can protest your corrupt government,but one day for the thief and one day for the good of the country,you try to portray the uwp party as terrorist but anyone in his or her right mind will see,this is your desperate way of trying to hold on to power,Lennox exposed you on selling of our passports to terrorists and other money launderers around the world,but will say this too you God is in control and he will continue to give Lennox the power to fight you down,the people of Salisbury were just asking for better road access to their farms,and protested,a good minded leader would have sat with these citizens and hear their concerns,but you decided to send the force on them,in a democracy all can never support the government all the time.i supported you once upon a time but you have taken this country to such hate and violence amongst the people,but soon your time will come to and end.Go
PM stop them things garcon…you’re doing too much…relax yourself DA is not yours alone…smh this is very sad boy.
How can an anti-terrorism bill for Dominica, did not originate in Dominica as per the PM? No one is against taking action against those who perpetrate acts of terrorism, but we should have a bill especially tailored for Dominica. Different countries have different laws and we should not be imitating something so critical as an anti-terrorism bill and apply it to the Dominican people.
Is this the only harmonized bill in Caricom? No.🐵