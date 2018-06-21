Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has defended a proposed Anti-Terrorism Bill that will be taken to parliament next week saying that it forms part of an international obligation of the entire region.

Speaking on Kairi FM, the Prime Minister also took a swipe at Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton for certain statements he made regarding the new Bill.

He explained that Dominica has to play its part in fighting the international threat of terrorism.

“In respect to this piece of legislation, the Anti-Terrorism Bill, this did not originate in Dominica,” he stated. “This is part of an international obligation of which the Caribbean region is part of and it is a harmonized piece of legislation.”

He pointed out that it was extensively discussed at the Committee of Attorneys General, the Ministers of National Security in the region, Heads of government and Heads of states and it follows from a number of international obligations and conventions.

“And if you go to the Bill, the Bill points out a number of the international conventions and for the people who always want to be intellectuals in the country and postulate their knowledge of things, I want to refer you to the first set schedule of the Bill,” Skerrit said. “And I will read some of the conventions which this Bill is responding to and you will see how far back some of these conventions were agreed to, some of them even before we became an associated state and some of them before we became an independent state.”

He remarked that the new Bill is similar to the Prevention of Terrorism Act which was passed in 1981 under the administration of the Dominica Freedom Party and will address its shortcomings.

“The definition of terrorism then, how they defined it in the Act, terrorism means the use of threat, or violence for the purpose of putting the public or any sector of the public in fear and includes any use or threat of violence for political ends or any use of violence or threat of violence intended to subvert the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica or the malicious destruction or damage to public or private property for the purpose of putting the public or any sector of the public in fear and includes such malicious destruction or damage for political ends or the directing, organizing or training of persons for the purpose of terrorism,” he said. “This is how the Act of 1981 defines terrorism as.”

The Prime Minister said there is identical language in the 1981 Act and the new one.

“If you look at the current Bill and you go through the Act of 1981, clause by clause, section by section, you will see the identical language and if you were to ask me my opinion, this Act of 1981 is more stringent in its language because in this present Bill, it spells it out more and it uses even softer language,” he remarked.

The United Workers Party (UWP) had raised some concerns over the proposed Bill and Linton made certain statements on the radio about it but later confessed he had done only a quick read and had omitted some sections.

Skerrit said that Linton “in his usual fashion” was “quick to act” on the matter.

“As a leader, you must be reasoned, you must be advised, you must be calculated, you must be informed,” he stated. “You cannot make a statement and even threaten violence based on your own self-imposed misinformation.”

The Prime Minister went on to allege that a representative of a foreign government called Linton on the matter “to tell him is foolishness he talking and stop it.”

“A representative of a foreign government called Mr. Linton to tell him, stop your usual foolishness, go and read the Bill, we helped in drafting that Bill and what you are saying in this Bill is injurious to the financial community,” the Prime Minister stated.

Dominica News Online is seeking a comment from the UWP on the Prime Ministers statement.