PM Skerrit denies he is being investigated by US; bashes oppositionDominica News Online - Saturday, January 28th, 2017 at 8:43 PM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has denied reports made on an internet blog site that he is being investigated by authorities in the United States in relation to allegations that he sold a diplomatic passport to ex-Dominican diplomat, Alireza Zabahalat Monfared, an Iranian national, who was arrested recently after an international manhunt.
In an address from Greece, where according to the government he is on a working visit, Skerrit described the entire matter as a “treasonous campaign” by members of the opposition and “their allies abroad.”
“For the record, I have not been approached nor have my assistance been sought in any of the matters referred to in this article,” he stated. “I have been assured that I am in no way considered a person of interest or relevance to the sanction evasion case nor any case in Iran against Mr. Monfared.”
The article was written by Kenneth Rijock, a banking lawyer who for ten years became a career money launderer and who eventually became a compliance officer specializing in Enhanced Due Diligence, and a Financial Crime Consultant.
In his article, which spread through social media like a wildfire, Rijock alleged that reliable sources have confirmed that Skerrit was under investigation in the matter by an agency of the United States. He did not name the agency.
“The investigation is said to be into Skerrit’s actions, in facilitating the delivery of a diplomatic passport to a known international sanctions violator, Monfared, who was a part of a massive $400m Iran oil-for-gold sanctions evasion operation, involving his alleged partners, Babak Zanjani, and Reza Zarrab; Zarrab is awaiting trial in US District Court in New York,” Rijock wrote. “Whether Skerrit will later be named as a co-conspirator in the Iran sanctions case cannot be determined at this time, but considering the zeal with which the United States Department of Justice is conducting that case, and given the amount of money the Zarrab organization earned, for selling Iranian oil, in violation of international, and American sanctions, he could face a very, very long prison sentence. Obviously, Skerrit failed to conduct his own due diligence, or he would have learned that Monfared was operating in very dangerous waters, against the worlds (sic) most powerful adversary.”
But in his address, Skerrit trashed the allegations, describing them as “a carefully crafted smear job which pieces together snippets of truths to create a completely false story. ”
“How one can sit and create a link between the regular issuance of a diplomatic passport to an alleged violation of international sanctions is certainly incredible to behold,” he stated.
He noted that if any information is requested from him, he would be willing to assist.
“However, I have no information that would be of any relevance to this matter,” he remarked.
The Prime Minister pointed out that he wishes to assure citizens of Dominica, both at home and abroad, that the entire matter is a treasonous campaign by opposition forces and their allies abroad.
He said such campaign will not succeed and detract the government “from the important work that we have to rebuild this country.”
“My government is firmly resolved to remain focused on improving the lives of the people and creating opportunities for growth and development,” he said. “Last week I visited several of the capital projects underway all over the country and I am very impressed with the pace of work.”
He said his government has a lot of work to do post-Erika to rebuild Dominica and to address the concerns of the ordinary people of the country and detractors cannot withstand the fact that programs are being done efficiently and effectively.
“And this is why they have embarked on this sordid smear campaign to sully the name of Dominica globally,” Skerrit said. “A country that has been ravaged by Tropical Storm Erika where close to 90 percent of our GDP was destroyed.”
He said the campaign is to “undermine the progress that we are making” and “get rid of Roosevelt Skerrit.”
“Citizens and residents of Dominica, we need to take a stand and speak out against this brazen act,” Skerrit stated. “How far will they go to secure and to score cheap political points. If they succeed in destroying the economic lifeblood of the country, to what will we turn? All of the productive sectors are contributing and are being built back home but we cannot and must not destroy what we have now in the hope of finding something better down the road.”
Skerrit appealed to all Dominica saying that their voices must be heard “in condemnation of these politically, barbaric act on the part of the opposition.”
“This is no longer about the political demise of Roosevelt Skerrit,” he said. “This is a calculated, targetted and dishonest attack on Dominica. All right-thinking, nation-loving Dominicans need to take a stance against the antics of (Lennox) Linton and his UWP cohorts and say enough is enough. Stop before it is too late. We have to condemn as a country, as a responsible country, this calculated actions on the part of Linton and his UWP cohorts, all geared towards undermining the economic well-being of Dominica.”
27 Comments
Mr. PM does the US inform you when they are investigating you? I will never take that coming from you. Time will tell, but I will not take your word for it.
We want to know about the diplomat and what he was doing in Dominica up to September last year. We want to know why you cancelled his passport in less than a year, and why he stayed in Dominica. That’s why i am interested it. We are suppose to be a democratic country- you have a responsibility to tell us the details on this matter.
Whenever your back is against the wall you come out speaking nonsense well it’s to late we Dominicans had enough our eyes are open and we are a real country Mr.Skerrit and we want our Island back, I think of what you had said about UWP ( Edison James) and corruption and you never came up with anything and you ask us to vote them out we believed you. Now it’s all over for you and it’s time to go because we cannot afford you or your administration any longer because we can see the corruption. And it would be good if you stop trying to convince Dominicans that we are not under the wirer because that’s not true and it’s all because of you and your other sale agents. You have disrespect us much to long, and this is not about the Opposition or DLP parties any longer, it’s all about DOMINICA and we cannot sit back and see her drag down any more. This administration have to go . We have been embarrassed and humiliated in the out side world enough is enough .
you aint say s*** whenbthr story on your diplomat comebout but you reply Quick on that one. Make Dominica great again. Get Out
Continuation…
5) in light of this why only share your disassociation with the individual after allegations surface? it would show the apt and efficient operations of the CBI at work if were told the government spotted the irregularities and acted accordingly, instead, it is shrouded in secrecy.
6)in reference to number 5 does that mean we are at a need to know basis where this is concerned and if so why is that? explain.
Simple questions from a simple Dominican Citizen.
Time will tell my friend. You sure won’t be able to deny it when you’re in custody. Your rope is beginning to get shorter.
Recycled speech no different from what the lawyer uttered. An informative session with your citizenry about the CBI program and important information is the next step. Government of Dominica
Please relate to us:
1)What are the criteria under which an individual can be issued a diplomatic passport?
2) A comprehensive list of organizations and/individuals who aid in the sale of our passports? (if this information cannot be divulged to us tell us why, and explain the legal implications in that regard)
3)How many of these special interests individuals are in possession of our diplomatic passports? (if this information cannot be divulged to us tell us why, and explain the legal implications in that regard)
4)Granted that the government isn’t psychic and cannot tell the future, why the consecutive instances of damage control where special interests persons who have our diplomatic passports had to be reviewed and have their passports revoked, right before allegations of criminal…
Roosevelt, you had better be quiet, okay!
The FBI does not usually inform people that they are being investigated; however when they have enough evidence to effect a conviction, that is when they pounce and make their arrest! In America one could be under investigation for years and not know it.
Somebody reported me to Fair Housing, and said I discriminate against people with children, which was a lie, for more than two years, I was investigated, until when they were convince it was only lie told by a disgruntled tenant, I got a letter in the mail informing me that the investigated me found nothing as was reported. Mind you people would call and ask me all sorts of questions. Lucky I am truthful man, they got no lie from me.
I wrote this before, I have a friend: he was a Major in the military, he fought in Iraq, and return rich with millions of Dollars; he was not the only; but to cut it short, he was investigated for more than five years before dozens of FBI Agents showed up…
Finally:
I wrote this before; I have a friend: he was a Major in the military, he fought in Iraq, and return rich with millions of Dollars; he was not the only one; but to cut it short, he was investigated for more than five years before dozens of FBI Agents showed up at his home one monitoring to arrested him and his wife, he was not at home, he surrender himself later, and for his cooperation, by giving back some of the money he had not spent, he got less than five years in jail. While this was going on I found out my phone was bugged, being monitored, all of us who are his friends phones were tapped, hoping he would talk to us about his business so that they could get evidence.
So watch Skerrit; you might be under investigation by INTERPOL, New Scotland Yard, and the FBI, and you will not know about it until the day of your arrest!
Skerrit your beautiful wife telling Dominicans to stand in solidarity with you…. but PA MWEH…. while I cannot pay my mortgage for my little 2 bedroom house I try to build, saying my teaching salary might increase I bounce up with her wear pure brand name clothes, your children in brand from head to toe and her Gucci loafers could pay my mortgage for 3 months. Life sweet for allu with all the Diplomatic passports allu selling while I teaching to get what allu would call pocket change.
Allu happy eh and I there struggling … all you doing is build road and give out money in your red clinic while the country going down with nothing to export but our passports and not even the money from that we seeing. I cannot eat road and I’m not going to beg for your help in your red clinic .
No matter what the HATERS may say and do, PM we stand with you. We are in the majority and we have your back, THEY CAN’T DO one s*** with you. We waiting for their BOOTS on the ground and THEY shall see who will remain bare footed.
The Prime Minister must understand all the problems facing the country in terms of the CBI are brought about by his bad judgement. If their was due diligence done on the crooks and vagabons and later found out to be criminals, the fact still remains, Dominica’s name is tarnished, therefore, he can say whatever he wants about Mr. Linton, he is not the one who has been arresting Skeritt’s fake ambassadors. Skeritt appears to agree that Mr. Linton is a very powerful man. Because he told Dominicans the CBS sixty minutes interview was influenced by Linton. The European Colonizers were controlled by Linton. Mas In the Cemetery, a blog from the United Kingdom works with Linton to destabilize his Government. Now with have a new kid on the block ,Kenneth Rigock a writer on the internet blob, is an ally of Linton. I would not be surprised when Skeritt returns from Greece, he will tell Dominicans that Linton had conspired with the Queen to fire the Baroness.
I used to support you and now I want you gone!!!!!!
….sir … I hope you are arrested!
why did’nt you address the panama papers ? the only one i believe that can confirm or deny that you are under investigation are the united states authorities .
Those prophets of gloom and doom will soon meet their fate.
Why are there publication for so many jobs at the ministry with the exception of diplomatic posts. Please tell us one thing that Alison, this Iranian and the others who were holders of our diplomatic passports, who have been embroiled in corruption, held up at airports or poisoned. PLEASE TELL ME ONE THING THEY HAVE ACHIEVED THAT SO MANY OF OUR PEOPLE COULDN’T HAVE ACHIEVED. The obvious is obvious. You guys are making Dominicans cry behind closed doors because they are afraid to do do in the open, afraid if victimization.
Shame on you!!!
Oh so is UWP and Lennox that sold the passport to the man and have Dominica in all international newspapers…. thanks for clearing that up for us Dominicans! Them men really destroying DA name globally selling Diplomatic Passports and regular passport without conducting due diligence, is they that had that internationally wanted criminal as their personal guest for Carnival 2016 sitting in VIP with them! Is one of them that hv this criminal’s Xtrial in their when they help smuggle him out of DA ….. boy boy boy Lennox and UWP you all not running the country but allu man doing things!!!!
All Labourites I hope allu not so stupid to swallow that pile of **** skerrit feeding allu… that deflect technique Skerrit using eh….
Horse manure! Erika destroyed 90% of our GDP… even before Erika our GDP was the at the lowest in the region. Stop fooling DA people!!!!! You need needed to address the fact you sold a Diplomatic Passport to a man who was being hunted by interpol since before 2015…why you all had this fake cancelled passport being circulated when the man was caught with this passport! How did you all get a hold of it to stamp it cancelled. When my passport was cancelled it was given back to me, so how come you all got hold of his so called cancelled passport. Honestly nothing you guys say add up! It’s really a cover up! And this man knows exactly what his talking about….if you read the international treaty what you all did by issuing him a diplomatic passport and plus haboured him for how many months helping stay hidden from interpol then u did what this man said u did!
Where there\’s smoke………
http://www.caribbeannewsnow.com/topstory-Commentary%3A-From-Rags-to-Riches%3F-In-search-of-Roosevelt-Skerrit\’s-millions-28852.html
Any fool can see he obviously is earning greatly more money than his position pays.
This man is committing reverse psychological warfare on the people. He is running scared. Its time for ALL Dominicans, regardless of the political affiliations to RISE up, and evict him from government.
#enoughisenough
“The article was written by Kenneth Rijock, a banking lawyer who for ten years became a career money launderer and who eventually became a compliance officer specializing in Enhanced Due Diligence, and a Financial Crime Consultant.”
OK Mr. Skerrit, since we know who wrote the article, why not attack him with lawsuits. Kenneth Rijock, is not the opposition, not Linton, not Thompson, and is not Dr. Christian. Man go after him with you two attorneys and make him pay for his tongue because what he wrote about is very convincing and at the same time vey damaging to you as Prime Minister, and the country of Dominica. I dare you to sue him!
A lie? Mr. Skeritt report Lennox to US
home land security. I sure you cannot do it.
Dear PM Skerrit, my name is Perfect Idiot and for my name sake I would like you to clarify something here, because I am a perfect Idiot and have no understanding. Here is what you said I need help with: “For the record, I have not been approached nor have my assistance been sought in any of the matter referred to in this article,” OK, I understand this part. But here is what that killing me:“I have been assured that I am in no way considered a person of interest or relevance to the sanction evasion case nor any case in Iran against Mr. Monfared” But Mr PM if you have NOT been approached and your assistance was not sought, then how were you assured that you are not considered a person of interest? Were you troubled and asked if you were a person of interest? Did they call you somehow and assured you that u were NOT a person of interest? I mean why would someone call you to tell you that you are not a person of interest! Does that make sense pm? Even Simeon is confused
Every time you find yourself in trouble its Lennox Linton?HONOURABLE Linton has not sold not ONE passport, Diplomatic or otherwise…They are being sold by those that you know well,and very well..It is shameful to see how this DLP’s mismanagement of Dominica is smearing the name of Dominica…I think it’s time for CARICOM to start treating you and this DLP as its enemy,because while these crooks and criminals get their passport from Dominica,, its a CARICOM passport,which means that people from all the Caricom states stand to lose…
Economic well being ? Does that exist in Dca?? 😂😂😂
You hear lie! Boy look lie! Sir, your time is up to pack up and go so bye bye bye. Pleaseeeee save Dca from yourself and the Cabal.
Assertive and ready to be aggressive!
Of course he is being investigated. Mr. PM, investigators don’t need your input to investigate you . What they may be doing is gathering the necessary Intel. Soon you will be interrogated. Then you will know that you were being investigated. Just have patience bro. Nothing good happens fast.
Time is the most important and silent weapon in this life.
The clock is ticking and the count down is on so just wait for it.
many more to come and that’s why the international enforcement started from the top first.
bingo