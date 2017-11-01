PM Skerrit denounces leaders who have “nothing positive to say” after MariaDominica News Online - Wednesday, November 1st, 2017 at 2:54 PM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has denounced national leaders who he said have nothing positive to say after Hurricane Maria.
He said such leaders should simply shut up.
“My view is that if we as national leaders have nothing positive or constructive to add then we should shut up,” he stated. “They should say nothing and just continue to lazy about while the rest of us do what we have to do to help the many Dominicans, the many Dominicans out there looking for a better way of life.”
He stated the people of Dominica must be given hope at this time.
“We have to give people hope,” Skerrit stated. “You cannot come in these circumstances when people are dying, people are hurting, people on the news, people don’t know what tomorrow will bring, they have no insurance to fix their homes, the homes that they spent 30 years to build has been blown away, mashed up by the hurricane, some people have lost loved ones, they have not been able to locate those loved ones …and they need some closure. We should be bringing comfort to people, not to distract them.”
He said leaders should not be bringing “negative vibes” to the mind of the people at this time.
“And this is my appeal to those of us in national leadership in our country,” he noted.
Recently Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, accused the government of showing no interest in members of the opposition who are available to help following the disaster.
“You are excluding parliamentary representation for over 40 percent of the people of Dominica from the state relief and recovery program but you telling the world we cannot do it alone,” he said.
5 Comments
Pm was very careful not to mention anyone by name or to repeat what any national leader may have said that he doesn’t like. I wonder why? Is this your new strategy Pm? I feel you should call out that national leader by name and say what he or she said only if what he or she may have said is true and in your effort to continue to lead by deception, you do not want to talk against yourself.
But PM what is your definition of positive. You say you are doctor and I heard your minister addressing you as such. But as a doctor regardless of your field, you would know that if a person went for an HIV test and the result is “POSITIVE” the doctor cannot lie to his patient and say it is negative. Similarly if Linton stated the facts about Dominica why is he negative? Isn’t it a fact that our passports are in the hands of wanted crooks and criminals and some are either convicted or arrested? Don’t you think the world knows that? Linton did the right thing by asking world leaders to forgive…
Even the Evangelist or your spiritual leader will tell you that asking for forgiveness is a condition of getting our prayers answered. By asking world leaders to forgive us before asking them for help which Linton did, was the right thing to do because world leaders that had ought against us realized that not every leader in Dominica is corrupt and will put them in harms way with our corrupt passport. I believe is because of that the vice president of the world bank even hastened to meet with you yesterday. So that was a positive from Linton. Linton complained about food relief distribution that is corrupt and in the hands of corrupt politicians and asked the UN to get involved to ensure everyone is served fairly. That is another positive because you as well as your ministers and suffering Dominicans know very well that the food distribution is nothing more than a food for vote campaign that is now going on. Also, Linton asked for a united effort to help build back; that’s true
When some one holds public positions, verbalities should be chosen very carefully, in other not to be seen as a rabble rouser. Speaking in any forum out of your state, diplomacy , even how vexatious one may be, must and should be the mantra. What is happening both inside and outside of Dominica, by the countries nationals, have many of us asking , where did they receive their education? the level of mis-education and ignorance, is right up there. I give credit when it is due, paying the agreed double bubble to the civil servants, in these disastrous conditions, shows a level of morality, that must be applauded, say what you may, the prime minister is under tremendous pressure to deliver, in a divided destroyed country. The opposition, should not have to be asked to contribute, this is the time to get their hands dirty, show your capability to lead in the murky waters, people will take note, the spark might start a BOUCAN, and change might be on the horizon, Maybe. Bob D.
Well I am not a leader so maybe Skerrit will not denounce what I have to say. Roosevelt Skerrit you are NOT fit for office. In fact to be honest about it you are not fit to be the leader of the Vielle Case Domino team let alone leader of a country. You, Blackmore, Savarin, Carbon, Davidson Valarie should all in the interest of Dominica resign immediately!. You have given Dominica a very bad reputation abroad and it is sad Dominicans still have you serving as PM. Mr. Skerrit, I wish you would allow DBS to play the entire speech that Mr. Linton delivered in NY last week, so everyone could hear the brilliant speech which I believe will be the reason why international Leaders might still give financial assistance to Dominica because Mr. Linton began his address by repenting from the sin of distrust associated with the sale of our passports to crooks and criminals around the world that the UN and world leaders know about. So Linton repented just as we begin our prayers by repenting
I’m afraid this is devious double talk by mr. Skerrit. First you shut up ypour opposition, don’t invite them to participate in the reconstruction process and deny them access to the local media. Then you turn around and condemn them for not speaking up. I for one, am not blind or deaf and I’m sure there are many other Dominicans who feel the same.