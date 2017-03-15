PM Skerrit describes CBI Program as source of non-tax revenueDominica News Online - Wednesday, March 15th, 2017 at 10:57 AM
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has praised the Citizenship By Investment program (CBI) saying it is a source of non-tax revenue in a world filled with financial problems.
He said revenue generating measures like the program are necessary and despite criticism for its lack of transparency, he has stuck to the view that considering the current issues being faced around the world; the program in itself is a way of doing “more for ourselves by ourselves.”
“In the present dispensation of this world, we as a country must do more for ourselves by ourselves, and the other area means of raising revenue for the country is what is called non-tax sources, and that is where the Citizenship By Investment comes in,” he stated.
He went on to explain that this non-tax source is a method that does not affect any working person.
Skerrit stressed the many developed countries make use of CBI programs and other variations of it towards the development of their economic state, and so, for developing islands like Dominica, it is of great importance to continue using the program.
“It is important for the country and the other islands in this OECS which have this program. In the United States of America, they have what you call the EB-5 program. In the United Kingdom there is a residency program. So if the world’s largest economy and other developed countries have varied programs, you understand how important it is for small islands like Dominica,” he remarked.
The government has faced, on numerous occasions from the United Workers Party, accusations of lack of transparency and due diligence in the CBI Program.
Skerrit has sought to reassure the public of the importance of such a program to the development of the country and the condemnation of any attempts to terminate it.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
15 Comments
MORE FOR OUR SELF BY OURSELF and you give an 18 million dollars project to a Bajan company… Boi Skerro anybody who is fooled in this day and age they just want to be fooled and they are stupid and ask anyone. (” No one can Fix Stupid”).
https://youtu.be/CPPxoYwINQY
Dominica in CRISIS!!!! This business of blind loyalty to party even to the extent of supporting and condoning corruption can only end in one of two ways!
CBI.. sigh.. we are praising this program because funds have surfaced here and there.. but just look at it.. if passport not selling dominica dont have absolutely nothing going on to boost economic growth.. what a shame.. thats how an island rich with soil and so much else to offer as natural attractions has come to… shame..
Skerrit is the CBI programme a Labour party programme???
Based on what i am seeing and hearing,i think it is..It is an intransparent scheme,benefitting only one set of people…Thats why Skerrit needs to go…He is the biggest hindrance to the countrys development.
Mr. Skerrit, call your friend and Comrad Ralf Gonsalves and ask him how he’s able to run St. Vincent without CBI, and how he was able to build recently int’l airport.
doh beat up on de man. he so dam right. i wonder if dose agents paying tax on that money
DNO, what is news worthy about the statement that the CBI revenue is non-tax revenue? It is a given; no one disputes that it is a source of non-tax revenue; it is so by definition. So, why broadcast that as news? Is it because the Prime Minister said it?
labour CBI means citizens begging institution , Workers CBI means Citizens being independent
I’ve been reluctant to post comments on DNO for quite a few weeks now as I’ve noticed, for some reason, my comments remained in “moderation” for DAYS! Some comments were posted after the news item was days old and some comments were NEVER posted at all. Maybe, it’s just me but I do believe that certain INDIVIDUALS are being particularly scrutinized and censored on DNO and I am wondering if it’s by request of the “Government” or individuals associated with the Government. I pray that ADMIN will respond to this particular issue.
With that said, I must say that Dominica’s disgraced and weakened Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, really knows how to use psychology on his subjects (loyal Labourite supporters). He always gives the impression that criticism of his mismanagement of the CBI Program and his issuing of Diplomatic Appointments to shady individuals as an effort to stop the CBI Program. These are two separate issues. I feel sorry for the gullible among us!
Corrected: With that said, I must say that Dominica’s disgraced and weakened Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, really knows how to use psychology on his subjects (loyal Labourite supporters). He always gives the impression that criticism of his mismanagement of the CBI Program and his issuing of Diplomatic Appointments to shady individuals IS an effort to stop the CBI Program. These are two separate issues. I feel sorry for the gullible among us! The facts are simple. The CBI Program can in no way last forever, if we haven’t already, we will definitely acquire more NON-NATIONAL Citizens through the program than those who reside in Dominica. Thus, the only commonsense thing to do with the CBI monies is to invest it in developing internal growth engines such as MANUFACTURING, AGRICULTURE, EXPORT GOODS AND SERVICES, IMPROVING TOURISM (Clean cities and streets, nightlife, clean beaches, easy access to major sites). This administration is NOT doing that!!!!!!,
Mr. Skerrit I agree with you. Keep selling passports. In fact here is a website of the world’s 20 wealthiest criminals. I say look for them wherever they are and sell them passports http://myfirstclasslife.com/20-wealthiest-criminals-ever/?singlepage=1. Also, please find enclosed another list of the FBI 10 most wanted fugives. I say go through the list if you haven’t and see how many of them are millionaires and looking for a diplomatic passport to run. I am sure Dominica would be a place of interest for them especially with help from the government as the world just saw with Alireza Monfared and to a lesser degree Allison Madueke, though that plan was abbotted. https://www.fbi.gov/wanted/topten
Boy Skerrit has given me another reason to go plant my weed and sell in secret because like his sale of citizenship ” it is a source of non-tax revenue in a world filled with financial problems.”
Can you please give us an alternative to CBI … an economical option, one that will boost the economy and foster sustainable economical growth, in-turn making Dominicans; the hard working people we are known over the world to be, dependent on US; our own efforts, our hard work, rather than your hand-outs at your red clinic and village councils???
When you are able to give us at least one alternative and a plan as to how you will get this alternative option off the ground and moving, then and only then I will respect you as a PM.
I do not understand how a country that has produced so many Phds, Masters and Bachelors holders, can be in such economic ruin and how these educated people are unable to see that there has been NO ECONOMICAL GROWTH on Dominica for the last 15 years.
Amen Look it. Amen.
stupes