Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit has chided those who criticized him and his government, describing himself as a disciple and instrument to help those in need.

He was speaking at the official handing over of keys to new apartments in Bath Estate and Elmshall on Wednesday, April 26th, 2017 to persons displaced by Tropical Storm Erika.

“I always caution people, people who criticize this Prime Minister and people who criticize this government for helping people,” he stated. “And I always say to people I am not doing these things for people to vote for me, I am doing this thing because I believe that we have a Christian obligation to help the poor and we have a Christian obligation to provide housing for the homeless, we have a Christian obligation to feed the poor and hungry. We have a Christian obligation to clothe those who are naked.”

He said there are people in Dominica who read the bible and pray but they are the same people who criticize the government for helping the needy.

“And these people, they are going to church, some of them are church leaders and they criticize the government for helping poor people,” Skerrit said. “I am saying to them, let me say to you again that you are not criticizing Roosevelt Skerrit because I am just a disciple, just an instrument. The Lord has placed me in a position to help people and I have an obligation to help those who are in need and I am making no apologies to anybody in Dominica for helping people.”

He had a message for those who don’t want to vote for him.

“And those who don’t want to vote for me, that is a matter between you, your conscience and your Lord because my primary motivation is not politics, my primary motivation is not for votes, it is to help people to create a better life,” he stated.

The apartments were constructed by the Government of Dominica through a soft loan from China. Over a thousand applicants were received for the 60 apartments.