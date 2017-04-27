PM Skerrit describes himself as disciple, instrument to assist the needyDominica News Online - Thursday, April 27th, 2017 at 10:05 AM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit has chided those who criticized him and his government, describing himself as a disciple and instrument to help those in need.
He was speaking at the official handing over of keys to new apartments in Bath Estate and Elmshall on Wednesday, April 26th, 2017 to persons displaced by Tropical Storm Erika.
“I always caution people, people who criticize this Prime Minister and people who criticize this government for helping people,” he stated. “And I always say to people I am not doing these things for people to vote for me, I am doing this thing because I believe that we have a Christian obligation to help the poor and we have a Christian obligation to provide housing for the homeless, we have a Christian obligation to feed the poor and hungry. We have a Christian obligation to clothe those who are naked.”
He said there are people in Dominica who read the bible and pray but they are the same people who criticize the government for helping the needy.
“And these people, they are going to church, some of them are church leaders and they criticize the government for helping poor people,” Skerrit said. “I am saying to them, let me say to you again that you are not criticizing Roosevelt Skerrit because I am just a disciple, just an instrument. The Lord has placed me in a position to help people and I have an obligation to help those who are in need and I am making no apologies to anybody in Dominica for helping people.”
He had a message for those who don’t want to vote for him.
“And those who don’t want to vote for me, that is a matter between you, your conscience and your Lord because my primary motivation is not politics, my primary motivation is not for votes, it is to help people to create a better life,” he stated.
The apartments were constructed by the Government of Dominica through a soft loan from China. Over a thousand applicants were received for the 60 apartments.
Some of you are so ridiculous and infantile in your criticisms of the PM, because he said that he was a disciple. So that’s all you heard in such a lengthy speech and at such an auspicious occasion? Shows how shallow & sordid some of you are!
disciple:
1. a personal follower of Christ during his life, especially one of the twelve Apostles. synonyms: apostle; follower
“the disciples of Jesus”
2. a follower or pupil of a teacher, leader, or philosopher.
Those who do not vote for you do not do so because they are exercising their freedom, constitutional and democratic right to do as their conscience directs them to. It is not an obligation or mandate or a scripture which states that all should vote for Skerrit. You are speaking as if Skerrit is Papa Bon Dieu and everyone must bow down worship and adore you. Your reward will be given to you from above, not VOTES!
Even the Devil has its worshipers so chilll
Eh Eh you called yourself a disciple. It was the almighty father who said who were his disciple, not they who gave it to themselves. Not even THOMAS who that’s calling you disciple, when he should but calling you this in his own style. Good redance Skerro.
Where is the lightning bolt from heaven when you need it. Does he actually believe what he is saying?.smh!!!
An instrument and a disciple of who? Assistance was given to Dominica after Ericka from numerous countries to help with reconstruction. How can you claim discipleship over these kind gestures made by these countries. Since you are taking credit for everything, why don’t you take credit for the high unemployment rate and for tarnishing the Country’s reputation for selling Diplomatic Passports to criminals. You said you’re not doing this for people to vote for you, but at the same time you’re questioning the conscience of those who refuse to vote for you. What a contradiction!
You will fool your RED CLINIC receptionists, but not intellectually savvy Dominicans.
“I am just a disciple, just an instrument.”
If God was the God of yester-years, a lot of us would be struck down.
Acts Chpt 5 – Ananias and Sapphira
Chpt 5 – Now a man named Ananias, together with his wife Sapphira, also sold a piece of property. 2 With his wife’s full knowledge he kept back part of the money for himself, but brought the rest and put it at the apostles’ feet.
3 Then Peter said, “Ananias, how is it that Satan has so filled your heart that you have lied to the Holy Spirit and have kept for yourself some of the money you received for the land? 4 Didn’t it belong to you before it was sold? And after it was sold, wasn’t the money at your disposal? What made you think of doing such a thing? You have not lied just to human beings but to God.”
The Roman Emperors knew that the secret to exercising peaceful rule over the people was to provide them with food, housing, and circus. The DLP owns the circus and they control the bread. Now the Dear Leader has become the self described disciple. It is important to note that Judas was also the disciple of Jesus who controlled the money bags. He spoke often about helping the poor as a way of concealing his sinister motives.
God is good all the time and all the time God is good. I pray for everyone. All politicians. All Dominicans. That we, as a people may move this country forward despite our political alliances. Despite the set backs and negative vybes. That we may all be prosperous. In the almighty’s name I pray. Amen
PM it is never too late to call upon the Lord, but those who use the Lord’s name in vain is what the concern should be about.
Now there seem to be a mix up with what is politics and what is not.
the very establishment of Government is a political affair, so I don’t see how the words from a political minister is not politics.
The people of Dominica don’t need help from you. The People need an economy that they can thrive within. While I don’t see how a Government can provide jobs for every citizen in a country, there must be an avenue that the Government can utilize to employ a targeted number of a given population (say 55% – if this is a viable figure)
If this has never been exploited, I say that the Government has failed.
So for you to stand and say that you are a disciple is a bit giving yourself pats on the back, which is a very dangerous and critical ideology. I suggest you wait for either the praise or the criticism to come from the people of the country.
“I am saying to them, let me say to you again that you are not criticizing Roosevelt Skerrit because I am just a disciple, just an instrument. The Lord has placed me in a position to help people…”
I am speechless. I guess what you are saying is people who criticise you are criticising God?
Madness abounds!
The Bible also stated that your right hand should not know what your left hand is doing. I am A political when it comes to Dominica and politics. I believe however that both parties are in great need of hiring a PRO most preferably someone who have no attachments to Dominica. PM Skerrit stated that one of his obligation is to help the “poor”. That term is subjective, what makes one poor? Am I poor because I do not have disposable income to purchase the wants of life or am I poor because I am unemployed and cannot make ends meet? Suppose I am poor in pockets but rich in heart? Think about it.
We cannot keep wearing our emotions on our sleeves. Dominica, people are making a mockery of us and the way in which we handle situations. Let’s stick to what’s outlined in the party’s Manifesto and be more professional in our responses to situations.
How are we helping them create better lives if you just giving them handouts? Mr. PM. I agree with some of the things you do but that handout vibes needs to stop. Help create the opportunities for job creation and small business development. Teach them to fish sir, stop giving them fishes.
Our Lord only had one Son andn his ame was jnot Roosevelt Skerrit.
You do not have to be in politics to do that. And the only way to keep in politics is through votes. You use God in your lies and deception. Now you are a prophet and deciple sent by God. Smfh. You BJ, and father Thomas should form your church cause you better than Jesus. Skerrit there is a special place for people like you in the pits of burning flames. You are a psychopath.
Wdma happen to mister nuh.. I waiting for u next election!!
1.. Please indicate to us whose disciple are you?
2. If you are not doing it for Votes then prove it stop doing it and continue after election. however you are contradicting you self because in the same breath you said to them and I quote “I put you in a house I hope you keep me in the house”
3. As a Christian we are called to give for true however you forget the most important part your left hand must not know what you right hand is doing so why do you go on boasting all what you give tell me is that part of you Christian duty.
4. As a Christian we are not called to belittle those who are needy and have them begging us each time meaning to line up under financial centre or Village council offices etc to beg. Did God say do that. I really want to know because before some gets something from you all the world has to know and if the person says anything you and your followers have to throw it in the persons face how we help all u and all u ungrateful. So whose disciple are…