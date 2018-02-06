PM Skerrit describes President Clinton as a “long time friend” of DominicaDominica News Online - Tuesday, February 6th, 2018 at 1:26 PM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has described former US President Bill Clinton as a long time friend of Dominica and the region whose commitment has grown since the passage of Hurricane Maria.
Clinton is in Dominica for a one-day visit to view reconstruction after the hurricane and during a press conference, Skerrit said has had great pleasure in working with him since 2012.
“President Clinton has been a long time friend to Dominica and the entire Caribbean community,” he stated. “I have had the pleasure of working with him and the Clinton Climate Initiative since 2012 developing clean renewable projects in Dominica. As a matter of fact, the Clinton Climate Initiative was exceptional in assisting us in developing our geothermal project as our advisors.”
Skerrit said since Maria, which devastated the island in September last year, Clinton’s commitment to Dominica and its future has grown.
“Since the devastation of Hurricane Maria, President Clinton’s commitment to Dominica’s future has only grown stronger, he immediately pledged that he would do whatever he could to help us rebuild as the world’s first climate resilient nation and since then he has backed up that pledge with action,” he stated. “In November last year, he joined me at the CARICOM/UN High-Level Pledging Conference and issued a rallying cry to the international community to fund our plans for long-term sustainable development.”
Skerrit said last week, Clinton convened the Action Network on Post Disaster Recovery, in New York City “which will bring partners together from across sectors to make concrete commitments to implement projects supporting the region’s long-term recovery.”
“I am grateful that one of the action network’s first three commitments to action, the Digicel Foundation will be repairing or rebuilding seven schools and 360 homes in Dominica that were damaged or destroyed by Maria,” he said. “Today our relationship with the Clinton Climate Initiative will grow deeper as we announce our plans to work together to develop a rapid integrated resource plan for Dominica’s energy sector and look forward to working with President Clinton and the Clinton Climate Initiative as we transform Dominica’s energy sector into a model of resilience that the entire region and world can follow.”
Meanwhile, Clinton said that he was honored to be in Dominica and the Clinton Foundation was given the opportunity to work in Dominica and appreciate the efforts made to recover from the hurricane.
A long time friend of Dominica. The same long time friend who ruined the banana industry of Dominica and the whole region. Now I know for sure you do not give a damn about the farmers or their industry, if you can call Bill Clinton a long time friend of Dominica.
‘Long time friend of Dominica’. Since when!?
Dominica would gain nothing from Mr.Clinton,if the P.M.reminds him of his actions against the African,Caribbean and Pacific Countries.However there is no need to lie.He has not been a friend to Dominica and he knows it.Anyway,after all is said and done,Mr president you can right the wrong or redeem your self by making a contribution in the recovery of Dominica,and I mean a few million us$. Sir we need help.
The long time friend who killed our banana industry? Some friend !
This is very unfortunate Clinton is not meeting the parliamentary opposition on his quest for Climate Resilience initiative in Dominica.
This will be a long big financial undertaking for the Clinton foundation so the responsible thing would be to understand where the opposition views are with Climate Change incase they become the governing party …….because if the opposition views on Climate Change is like Mr. Trump then your efforts will be derailed.
I am aware of the capability of Clinton and his skilled organization when it comes to details, therefore I don’t want to imply it was not honorable. But questionable is how could they allow no parliamentary opposition meeting on their visit……are they serious about D/ca Climate Change Initiative or the visit was a cover for something totally different??
@ Real!!!!! Stop talking rubbish and move on, What was the point Linton ,has nothing to offer apart from talking crap.
Narcissism at it’s best.🤭 I didn’t drink the kool-aide..
Bill is a good guy!
Yeah right where all them hatian money
Go research the clinton foundation and all their lies and bobols
Haiti He just like you Skerro
In that case, I’d hate to see what our enemies do to us!
Longtime friend huh?
What happened in Haiti again?
That juda skerrit will say anything 30 pieces of silver.
Pm Skerrit said Bill Clinton has been a friend of Dominica? Really Skerrit? The same one you and your friends in the DLP accused of killing our banana industry in the days of UWP? I don’t know if he is a friend of Dominica but we do know that he is a very good fried of NG Lap Seng, now jailed in the US shortly after you all were together in Macau for corruption, John Ashe who was also arrested and died a mysterious death shortly after a plea deal, Roosevelt Skerrit and that same Bill Clinton. If Bill Clinton is a friend of Dominica I wish he would take his time to tell us exactly what you were signing above, since he too was at that same meeting
https://asia.nikkei.com/Politics-Economy/Policy-Politics/U.S.-prosecutors-allege-Ng-paid-bribes-until-arrest
Actually we killed our own banana industry. We had a problem of consistent standards.
I believe that after Clinton blessed NAFTA which stopped the free flow of our bananas into the European Countries, the banana Industry went on life support.. So figure who is to blame.
I must say all that talk is impressive, now lets see action.
It would’ve been nice to have the United States’ flag next to our Dominica’s
No. Not necessary. The former president is visiting in his capacity as a director in his foundation. Not on business for the United States government. Stop picking up trivialities in an effort to create confusion.
President Clinton is the man who ended our preferential treatment to Britain – please educate yourself Hon. Skerrit PM: “The Clinton administration took the “banana wars” to the WTO within 24 hours of Chiquita Brands, a powerful, previously Republican-supporting banana multinational, making a $500,000 donation to the Democratic Party.” https://www.theguardian.com/world/1999/mar/05/eu.wto3
He also imposed the Shiprider Act on the Caribbean and downgraded Barbados International Airport when Barbados refused to sign http://www.jamaicaobserver.com/news/Reflections-on-Jamaican—sovereignty_45181
President Bill Clinton has never been a friend of the Caribbean, just ask Haiti! Although he loves to let everyone know that he spent his honeymoon in Haiti!
You are so right, but the uninformed will come here with all kinds of praises for the Liberal who extols the New World Order where blacks remain subservient to them. Friend of the Caribbean?, don’t make laugh.
Now that is a blatant lie; hatched in hell!
Bill Clinton was the president of the United States when the Banana industry in the Caribbean lost the preferential privileges; but he did not get up one day and said to anybody who was involved in the importation of bananas to England and the European Market let’s put the islands of the Caribbean out of the banana business.
You have forgotten, the two powerful entities Chiquita and Dole who were then giants in the banana business in South America, which produced more than all the islands combined. They wanted a monopole on the European market, they went to work and just before they succeeded, they gave up their quest!
Reason, of the same banana plant disease which has destroyed the plants: that is why now in Dominica genetically altered plants which cannot reproduce themselves are imported from France.
As for Bill Clinton being a friend of Dominica; that is simply Roosevelt Skerrit hypocritical flattery!
Bill Clinton challenged the so-called preferential treatment that our bananas got from Europe. So, yes, he said let’s destroy the banana industry
@Truth Be Told, you’ve already said what I intended to say, except to add that he was also the one that tried to wreck Antigua’s gambling industry, and after the World Trade Organization rule against him, refused to pay the Antiguans a single cent.
@ Truth be told, Mr Skerrit is a very educated man in a matter of facts Mr Skerrit, has more education at the end of his tip than you will ever have in your head thanks, having said that you idiots must learn to play politice.We need Mr Clinton to help build our country Dominica, he don’t need us stop leaving in the pass it’s time black people start moving on with all that stupid losers idiotic small talking especially so-called Workers calamity party and supporters.