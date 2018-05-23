PM Skerrit envisions containers as terminal building for international airportDominica News Online - Wednesday, May 23rd, 2018 at 10:20 AM
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has envisioned using containers as a terminal building to get an international airport going in Dominica.
Speaking on Kairi FM’s Next Level Radio Program on Tuesday night, he said the government will have EC$162-million by the end of this month in a special International Airport Development Account and this could get excavation going and constructing the runway.
“And if I have the runway, I can just put two containers at the airport and call it terminal building and planes land. Once I have the aeronautical equipment and the radar and so forth, I don’t need no fancy building call a terminal building. When we have money, we will build it,” he said.
He said there are countries with container villages and container towns.
“They take two containers, they cut it up and you put air condition in it and we put sheetrock in it, we nice it up for you, you never know it is a container,” he said. “So we have it, we have the money to do it.”
The Prime Minister did not say whether he was joking or not but he did say that by the end of this month his government will have EC$162-million in a special fund for the construction of an international airport.
He stated that his administration had indicated in parliament that an International Airport Development Account would be created and US$5-million would be credited to the account every month.
“We have remained committed to that,” the Prime Minister said. “So by the end of this month, May, we will have approximately E$162-million in the International Airport Development Account.”
According to Skerrit, other governments have only talked about building an international airport on the island but his government is the only one that has taken the matter seriously.
He said the opposition, a few days before a past general election landed a plane on a screen in Lagon in Roseau “and say they are going to build an international airport.”
“But they never had the money for it,” he stated. “So outside of Dame Eugenia Charles, may her soul rest in peace, who had the commitment of (Ronald) Reagan to do some earth movement for us and Mr. (Edison) James wrote to the United States government telling them don’t come because they will be interfering with the elections in Dominica, this is the only government.”
Skerrit went to on to say that his government is the only one that has brought night landing to Dominica.
“And we were well on our way towards the construction of the airport and as I have indicated to the parliament and to Dominicans, there is a friendly government that has indicated to us its willingness to support us in the construction of an international airport,” he said without naming the friendly government.
