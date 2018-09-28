Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said he is grateful to God that Dominica has been spared from the ravages of Tropical Storm Kirk.

Speaking on State-Owned Radio DBS on Friday morning after the storm had crossed into the Caribbean Sea, he said God must be thanked.

“We give thanks to the Lord for again sparing us,” he said. “It is written that the Lord will not give you more than you can bear and we do believe in our biblical scriptures, so we are very grateful to the Lord…”

Skerrit said from all reports so far there has been no damage to the country.

“Obviously the government agencies and departments will do the necessary assessments this morning to ensure that all is well,” he stated.

A Tropical Storm Warning was discontinued for Dominica as of 8:00 this morning as Kirk moves westward away from the island.

As Kirk continues to move over the Eastern Caribbean Sea, broad areas of heavy showers, thunderstorms and strong winds are gradually diminishing over the Windward Islands south of Dominica.