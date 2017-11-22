PM Skerrit highlights transparency as Dominica recovers from MariaDominica News Online - Wednesday, November 22nd, 2017 at 11:08 AM
A new execution agency, which will operate under the highest level of transparency and accountability, will be formed as Dominica reconstructs in a climate resilient way after the ravages of Hurricane Maria, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has said.
Speaking at a CARICOM-UN High-level Pledging Conference in New York this week, the Prime Minister said the agency will be named, CREAD – Climate Resilience Execution Agency of Dominica.
“The mission of the agency will be to coordinate all reconstruction work to avoid duplication, maximise economies of scale, spot and fill critical gaps, avoid bureaucratic infighting and ensure all reconstruction activities are focused on a single Climate Resilient Recovery Plan developed by Dominica and its partners,” he explained.
The Prime Minister said his government sees transparency and proper financial management as extremely important and “CREAD will be required to operate to the highest standards of transparency and financial management as well as accountability and community engagement.”
“In developing CREAD, we sought advice from partners from around the globe and studied various examples. Briefings were held for instance with the CEO of the Indonesian BRR. We are speaking to a couple multilateral agencies on establishing a a multi-donor trust fund. We will have a German-style supervisory board with a majority of donors to oversee assurance. The internal audit function, and any other assurance functions, will report directly to this supervisory board,” he noted.
He said there will be a role for external audits at CREAD.
“There will also be a role for the external audit as it is the intention that the executing agency operates within the highest level of transparency and accountability,” the Prime Minister said. “The agency will own the reconstruction targets and through new powers given to it by parliament, proscribed in scope and time, would have the ability to step in to improve delivery where those targets are slipping. CREAD will be on a continuous emergency footing. New projects will come first to CREAD’s coordination war room. CREAD will ensure they fit into the Climate Resilient Recovery Plan, and there is coordination with and a leveraging of other projects. CREAD and donors will decide where the project is best delivered, whether from line Ministries, a partnership between CREAD and the donor or by CREAD itself. CREAD will centralize scarce procurement skills and would be a one-stop shop for licensing and permitting.”
He stated that a parliamentary oversight will be established to provide oversight of CREAD.
“It is our hope that a parliamentary oversight committee will be established to provide real-time oversight to functioning of the CREAD,” he said. “It is also anticipated that the Chief Executive Officer will be required to report to Parliament on a regular basis.”
Skerrit said the new agency will cost about $3.5-million per year to operate.
“Based on preliminary budgeting, CREAD will cost close to $2.5-million to $3.5-million per annum depending on the degree to which it is playing an implementation role or just a coordination role. We initially require approximately $2-million to start up CREAD before it is involved in a sufficient number of projects to pay for its own running through a small charge on each.”
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
23 Comments
More jobs for our boys. PM show them what you’re made of
You are being sarcastic, right??
The proof of the pudding will be in the eating.I myself doubt that Skerritt and his cohorts know and understand the meaning of the word transparency.Since coming into office there has been a practice to decimate the norms and practises of good governance and hence transparency suffered.Skerritt would wilfully not inform the citizens of the things they need to know because he was given a pass by his supporters.On issues after issues there was a rallying call for him to inform the nation on his whereabouts, the things that he had done whilst overseas in the name of the country and he refused or would like when he couldn’t hide it anymore. I’m sure that he is being forced to adopt the posture of open transparency but I’m not holding my breath that he will openly comply.He will seek to redefine the concept to suit him and his band of merry men. I’ll wait and see but I’m not expecting openness as we know it to be
The guidelines for utilization of donor funds include a monitoring program that examined the diligence of CREAD. Where does your doubt get off?
Jonathan St. Jean so long you left Dominica and have never returned not even for a visit. What has been your contribution to the land of your birth? All you do is use social media to try to bring down one man. What does PM have that you want? Come get it nuh
You are the last person that should be highlighting the idea of transparency. The opposition party and its supporters are demanding it for a long time; you said to tell them to mind their business.You are not a good role model; look at your family’s photo next to Shillingford and let us know where in the world have you see such a snap.Why is it that it’s after you are found doing the wrong thing you tell the public it’s for the good of the people; example like the house in America? Wake up and smell the coffee Skerrit. Mugabe and other are past tense; I’m sure you will be or doctors will not be able to heal you of your health issues.
Well when PM is accused of doing wrong from ppl like u then I know he is right.
See ur bold face no face lie about PM have a house in America. God will forgive you but the DEVIL WOULD’NT MISS U TRUST ME.
But keep talking we will deal with all u once again in the poles.
I DONT KNOW HOW OR WAT DOMINICANS NEED TO DONOR SAY AGAIN TO CONVINCE ALL U DAT WE DONT WANT UWP ON OUR BACKS AGAIN NEEEEEEVVVVVEEEERRRRRR AGAIN IN GOVERNMENT.
Goooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo awaaaaaaaaaaaaaaayyyyyy workers gooooooooooooooooooooo
Borjaaaayyy we don’t want all yoooouuu
Ah laaaaayyyyy
Nou pa vlay zoooooorrrrr
Zoooooorrrrr paaaaa boooooooorrrrrr
Roosevelt Skerrit and transparency go together like oil and water and as for flattery from Bill Clinton……? You’d better ask his wife about that one. CREAD would be controlled by Roosevelt Skerrit, obviously. He is not in the habit of consulting his own cabinet, let alone parliament. Skerrit talks about outside auditors but their oversight would only come into play after the money has already been spent. Donors, pls. do not fall for that one and insist that you will oversee the spending of your donations yourself. No need for duplication by Skerrit. We have had fourteen years of that spending and the majority our people are still in poverty and they were so even before Maria.
PS. It is my considered opinion that Venezuela forgave our debt only because there was no money for the Dominica National Petroleum Company to pay what they owe them anyway. And who spent that money? Go and ask Reggie and Roosevelt!
Were u at the massive gathering he had in London? U should have so u could get some sense in ur Brian by the massive support and respect he have in the uk.
Let the prince tell u about our PM how impressed is he.
So keep talking
Your views is like a drop of rain in the sea. Really not needed thank u
It is so heartbreaking that these donors are again trusting crooked Skerit with their hard earned dollars on Dominica’s behalf. Am hoping that they themselves administer the GREED he is talking about.
Kon artist.
i seeing so many people suffering nothing is being done ailas lord!
My goodness! Are comments like yours really necessary? I refuse to believe that you are a Dominican. I feel sorry for you.
How much have you contributed towards the development of Dominica other than the hate that you spew?
You should be ashamed of your self.
They are not heartless and wicked like u and your leader who would rather ppl die than pm raise the money to keep you and other real Dominicans alive. That is y he told Sam don’t rebuild keep families out of job. Wicked people. BUT GOD WILL GIVE ALL U THE RIGHT MEDICATION IN DUE COURSE
TANTOE TANTOE
Is New York part of America nah?
Is that the same America them fellers and their carbal said our PM can’t go there nah?
Boy lies properganda cya done. Good thing Dominicans don’t take u all on.
Everything the UWP say can’t and won’t happy they getting a slap in their face but they still won’t change.
Now see the prime minister in the US getting high comendatiom from the greatest president America every see.
Calling him a visionary leader from Dominica.
Go Skerrit goooooooooooo
Go help dominica while Thompson Lennox Christine and the unwanted cabalist try and not I said try to bring Dominica good name down.
We shall rise again pm
On behalf of all Dominicans who interested in developing Dominica I want to wish the USA a merry Christmas and thank president Clinton for his great words and to say our leader is at ur level
He didn’t burst head and kicked out from school.
So PM go and and AMERICAN LOVE YOU
Skerrit has diplomatic immunity when traveling as head of state to go to the United Nations. So don’t take this as fact that he’s not under surveillance. I’m not saying he is, but if he is and he comes for vacation, that is the time we will see if there is any truth to the rumor.
Well he will never get arrested Cus in the next 60 years he coming out there.
And those other prime ministers and diplomats the US help Wat they had? Diplomatic outnity? Sot foolishness
Think is stupid ppl u all talking too.
Pm didn’t invest in our education for nothing
So we understand and is very knowledgeable and have the ability to analyse issues. We were not thrown out of grammar school
Well, Bill Clinton and Roosevelt Skerrit have a benefactor in common. He is called Ng Lap Seng.
It is incomprehensible to anyone on Planet Earth… even the DULL and the IGNORANT that this labour led Government administration has yet to engage Parliament on matters pursuant to the REBUILD effort of ravaged Dominica by Hurricane Maria. Calling parliament to extend the curfew time is an insult to the highest legislature in the Land.
Motoring along by putting strategies and plans in place, engaging all and sundry other that our Parliament is the worst indictment that befalls our beloved Dominica… it’s worse the Hurricane Maria, in my humble opinion.
There is no such thing as transparency when you are involved, Skerrit. You just keep on trying to pull wool over our heads.
I think u mistaking our PM for WE THE PEOPLE INK sir.
So get ur facts right.
U all been saying dat for many years and we don’t take u all on.
U can’t keep a good man down mate.
The world love and respect out PM
Only you them UWP who always say bad things against Dominica and it’s ppl.
Look Venezuelan govt forgive our debt of over a million US dollars
Dats over 260 million dollars Dominica have to spend on rebuilding and build back better concept
So keep talking lazy worker like all u leader and Thompson while we working
This time 19 seats in all u tail
Dam wicked lazy evil dangerous UWP some of all u are.
But labour ka twavie
And dats wat all u vex about
See Lennox after Maria left and abandoned you all while our pm stay here to rebuild
Sacway mayshastay zor yay.
As I said, it are the uneducated that support Skerrit and the proof is here for all to see.
The wool should choke you! Idiot!
Paul, in the case of Roosevelt Skerrit it’s not even wool but cheap old polyester.