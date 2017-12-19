PM Skerrit hopes Ross University returns to Dominica in May 2018Dominica News Online - Tuesday, December 19th, 2017 at 1:06 PM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, is hoping the Ross University School of Medicine returns to Dominica by May 2018 in order to recommence class.
Following the passage of Hurricane Maria in September, Ross announced in a press release that 1,400 students, faculty, and staff plan to relocate temporarily to Knoxville, Tenn. to continue their program of study.
Skerrit said at a press conference on Tuesday that a committee was appointed to study the Ross situation and to work with the school in its recommencement of classes
“Our hope is to get Ross to be back in May 2018,” he said. “And we are also helping the property owners, the Dominican citizens who own properties in Picard to rebuild. That is why we have extended the loan facility at the AID Bank to the property owners so that they could have their apartments fixed, they could be able to buy some new beds – those who need beds – appliances and so forth so that they can get that going in quick order.”
According to the Prime Minister, based on findings, about 80 percent of the homes Ross University needs for student accommodation is available right now.
“There are some property owners that were not impacted, those who were impacted moved very quickly to have their apartments fixed,” he stated. “Ross has water, Ross has electricity, the telecommunication services are in place, they can get internet and we are working to extend the DOMLEC coverage in the north so that going towards the other communities in Portsmouth and in the north that we have sufficient coverage in this.”
He remarked that the government is in constant contact with Ross University.
“It is our understanding from sources, that the majority of students would like to return to Dominica,” Skerrit said. “Dominica is the best place to study and Ross have had tremendous successes in Dominica.”
He said in his travels to the United States, parents of students who studied at Ross, said they are willing to send them back to the island.
“Even in my travels to the US after the hurricane, where there have been Dominican gatherings, parents of students have made their way to these events to meet with me, to indicate that look, once Ross is prepared to come back to Dominica, they will agree to send their children back to Dominica because their grades have always been good in Dominica,” he noted.
Meanwhile, Skerrit said he will be meeting with the President of All Saints University School of Medicine to discuss the recommencement of classes.
He said the school has indicated that once accommodation for students is available, it will return immediately.
“For them, accommodation is a huge challenge…” he stated.
13 Comments
For Ross to return in May would truly be a miracle! My only question is….. What is the plan if Ross doesn’t return?
His sources say..pffttt! And what if the students do want to return to Dominica! So what! The point is, if you want, not hope as hope connotes some form of uncertainty, if you Oh kinggod want them to return you’re gonna have to fork up some major concessions. Otherwise why would they return now that they are on US soil, now that they are “established” . Bon fide as it were.
Prime Minister announced in September that Ross will be back in January. that PM does say what comes out of his mouth, i don’t believe a word he says
Move the all saints to the north there are enough rooms for them
This is only believable when I hear a press release from Ross University and All Saint.
Till then….Truth from this PM has always been the most difficult thing to find.
Skerritt a hope and a prayer isn’t leadership.Why aren’t you working through diplomatic channels with the principals of Ross to find out what it is that they require and you and your cabinet colleagues work to ensure that Ross returns.Skerritt you don’t inspire confidence with this wish and a prayer approach at leadership. I’m not surprised because after 17 years there isn’t much to see from the efforts of your inept government
How do you know that the government is not talking to Ross, you empty assumptions does little to compliment your intelligence and I know you are an intelligent person. Ross is a business and any decision taken will be a business decision, it will not be based on the hopes and aspirations of the leadership of Dominica and its people. Ross has has two major Interuption to its operation over the past two years and that is no doubt affecting its bottom line. Ross might be thinking of cutting its losses and moving to a more stable environment. You talk of confidence? Let us see, government could guarantee Ross adequate returns on their investments whenever acts of God interup their operation, but people like will call that a bad and reckless move solely because it might be done by a leader you do not like even if that leader would save you and your family from drowning.
You hope that they will come back in may……I m sorry Sir but it sounds d to me like you have no clue!!!! Like everything else by the way. Please show us the love you have for our country …..just resign!!!!
You have to much more than hope brother. The school is no longer owned by Devry i am told. You have to meet with the new owners/ shareholders and impress upon them the need for this relationship between Ross and Dominica. Not to make them feel that we need them more than they need us, but to ensure them that their investment is very safe in Dominica. And that the Government will work with Ross to ensure minimal loss IF we ever experience another disaster like what we experienced in September. Sitting back and hoping will cause a serious hurt in your economy Mr. PM, Minister of Finance.
It’s over 3 month now since Maria hit and I can see very little happening since, the government could claim to be directly involved in. However, if you listen to Skerrit it’s like everything is ok again, Dominica is open for business, Hurricane-what Hurricane…
However, if you examine his record a bit closer, very little has been done by the government. The few easy things they could have sorted by now, i.e. sacking the chief of police, he doesn’t want to talk about that.
Skerrit the man of thousands words but no action. Remember talk is cheap and that’s the PM of Dominica.
I hope Ross return that will be good for Dominica, But what the Prime Minister announced I have no confident what ever he says,This Prime minister will say any thing before he has right information.
This guy believes his own fibs!
@ Dahman here we goes those rattle snakes are at it again moan moan like little school girls the trouble is most of these guys cannot even look after their selfs in this world today this is very very sad.