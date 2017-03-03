PM Skerrit in St. Kitts for OECS Authority meetingDominica News Online - Friday, March 3rd, 2017 at 12:04 PM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, is in St. Kitts attending the 64th Meeting of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Authority.
Topics on the agenda for the meeting include Special Interests of the Non-Independent States, OECS Health Insurance, Air Services Agreement and Agri-Export Initiative.
The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean (www.oecs.org).
The OECS has ten members including Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Kitts and Nevis, Montserrat, Dominica, Martinique, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada, and the Virgin Islands.
The current Chair of the OECS Authority is Dr. Timothy Harris, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis.
6 Comments
Lennox coming skerro! Lol
If the OECS was really dedicated to the encouragement of good governance,i think this would have been on the agenda of the meeting..For the first time since its discovery Dominica is steeped into the wosrt governance style that it has ever experienced..Corruption,insults,dealing with criminals,harrassment of opposition members are among the hallmark of this Skerrit led DLP…The time has come when both the OECS and CARICOM has to truely represent the people of the region.Why not take decisive action against rogue regimes,like the one in the Commonwealth of Dominica,and expel them from the grouping?How much can one man tarnish the good name of a country?These grouping need more men of integrity who will bring pressure to bear on these evil and roguish rulers/leaders.
stupes
Don’t look back now Linton, is in the house hiding behind the curtains with his diplomatic passport
One playing candy crush, one hold on to the chair like he scared of something lol.
Scare-rit ,that is your last meeting as P.M of Dominica with OECS heads of states , so enjoy it while it last.