Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, is in St. Kitts attending the 64th Meeting of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Authority.

Topics on the agenda for the meeting include Special Interests of the Non-Independent States, OECS Health Insurance, Air Services Agreement and Agri-Export Initiative.

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is dedicated to economic harmonisation and integration, protection of human and legal rights, and the encouragement of good governance among independent and non-independent countries in the Eastern Caribbean (www.oecs.org).

The OECS has ten members including Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Kitts and Nevis, Montserrat, Dominica, Martinique, Saint Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada, and the Virgin Islands.

The current Chair of the OECS Authority is Dr. Timothy Harris, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis.