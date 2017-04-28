Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has committed to constructing a model rabbit farm in the Community of Cochrane which will assist with the staging of the annual Rabbit Festival.

The Prime Minister made these remarks during a town hall meeting in Cochrane on Thursday.

He said that the rabbit festival must be an opportunity for residents of Cochrane to be self-sufficient in the supply of their meat.

“Because I remember one year we had to give you maybe about 40 or so thousand dollars to buy rabbit meat from out of Cochrane,” he said.

Skerrit said that this money should be allocated towards having a model rabbit farm of the Caribbean in Cochrane.

“I am making this offer to you the residents of Cochrane again and I am saying to you that the Government will provide the financing for that farm over a one year period until you are able to sell your meat and be self-sufficient,” he stated.

The Prime Minister also highlighted other areas in which the Government was prepared to assist.

“So we prepared to pay to build the infrastructure, we will provide you through the Ministry of Agriculture with some rabbits to start off with and also provide the village with funds to buy the feed for a limited period of time,” Skerrit said.

He stated further that if the Cochrane residents are going to be promoting the rabbit fest it makes no sense taking the money from Cochrane and bringing it other parts of Dominica.

“The idea of the rabbit fest is to cause the rest of Dominica and the Caribbean to come to Cochrane spend their money and leave it here in our pockets in Cochrane…It’s an opportunity to create employment for some and to create some economic activity for the wider community,” Skerrit said.

The Prime Minister also revealed that the Government was committing $30,000 towards the staging of this year’s Rabbit Festival.