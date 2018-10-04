Roseau, Dominica, Thursday, 11th 2018— Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit left the island on Wednesday, October 10 to address the Dominican community and Friends of Dominica in Canada.

The trip will highlight Prime Minister Skerrit’s gratitude for the solidarity shown by the diaspora community immediately after the passage of Hurricane Maria, when they rallied to the aid of Dominica to donate over CDN$1.5 million worth of relief supplies.

During this official visit, the Prime Minister will also reaffirm the resilience of Dominica in the face of climate change as the government seeks to deliver prosperity to citizens living in Dominica and the wider world.

The Prime Minister’s schedule will be focused on further strengthening the relationships between Dominica and members of its diaspora, the Toronto Economic Council of the Mayor’s office, the Premier of Ontario and her Caribbean Caucus Ministers.

On October 12, Prime Minister Skerrit will address nearly one hundred volunteers who were highlighted for their efforts and contributions to Dominica in its time of need.

The Prime Minister will then attend the “Amazona Imperialis – Dominica Rising” Benefit Gala on October 13, where he will formally deliver the keynote address to the Dominican community in Toronto. During this televised address, he will review the close cooperation between Dominica and its diaspora on a wide range of topics.

On October 14, Prime Minister Skerrit is slated to engage with the diaspora in an open dialogue at a town hall meeting which will also be televised and open to mainstream Canadian media.

The meeting will afford the Prime Minister the opportunity to affirm and review progress with the government’s agenda of supporting private sector-led growth and enhancing our people-to-people ties.