PM Skerrit meets with BaoYu Investment in ChinaPress release - Friday, April 21st, 2017 at 9:37 AM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has visited the offices of BaoYu Investment in Shanghai on April 11, 2017 to discuss how public-private partnerships can create a sustainable framework to advance economic development.
Skerrit was accompanied by Commonwealth of Dominica’ s Ambassador to the U.S., Dr. Vince Henderson, as well as Vice-Chairman and Co-Founder of Range Development, Mohammed Asaria.
In the meeting, BaoYu Investment and Dominica expressed optimism that public-private partnerships create financial models that can catalyze the flow of private sector investment into developing countries, to deliver long-term value for both shareholders and society.
Said BaoYu Group CEO Yu Ningmin (Lucy) and BaoYu Group Chairman Xiali (Catherine), “BaoYu Investment is committed to finding solutions for Chinese investors and China-based investment advisory firms to diversify their assets; Investment in the Commonwealth of Dominica offers an exciting potential opportunity for overseas asset allocation.”
Moreover, with BaoYu Investment based in Shanghai, the company is poised to leverage more overseas opportunities with the expansion of reform of the Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone.
BaoYu Investment provides overseas company structuring, company restructuring and fund services to their corporate clients, as well as trust structuring and overseas asset allocation advisory services to high net worth individuals.
Bayou Investment has more than 16 years of experience in company formation outside China and since 2000, the company has successfully helped the creation and development of 10,000+ companies when entering the Chinese market.
BaoYu Investment’s roster of corporate clients include: Xiaomi, Jumei, Jupai Investment, Meitu, Didi, VIPStore, New Hope and Meituan, among others.
4 Comments
with all these meetings with those fancy investors, why am i not feeling the and seeing positive growth in dominica.
), “BaoYu Investment is committed to finding solutions for Chinese investors and China-based investment advisory firms to diversify their assets; Investment in the Commonwealth of Dominica offers an exciting potential opportunity for overseas asset allocation.”
That says it all. This is not about Dominica but Chinese expansion and investments. As long as Dominicans and financial institutions in the Caribbean cannot make those investment and Caribbean nationals cannot gain a share in this investment it’s a waste if time. Let’s be real. If there are investment potential for public private investments why are our financial institutions not prancing on it. The returns will go back to people from Dominica saving in the institution. It is the industrial development band for a reason. CDB should provide securities. After 16 years we still going outside. Development starts from within. By now our regional financial institutions should be key, if they are not our people will remain poor.
Fortifying the One China policy? D/cans or should I say former D/cans: Are you people aware that we are Chinese Nationals now ? Guess we are using two kinds of Passports too lol and the sweet part is We doh even know!
Now were have sealed the deal of Da being part of the one China Monopoly.