An engineer to conduct estimates for roads in Marigot, engagement of National Employment Program (NEP) in the community and construction of new homes in the constituency are among key points agreed when Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit met with executive members of the Marigot Village Council on Friday.

Skerrit described the meeting as “fruitful.”

“We shared a very fruitful discussion and I expressed to them that for any issue they have, feel free to engage me or any of the Ministers that can take care of these concerns,” he said.

Below are the key points from the meeting, according to a release from the Prime Minister.

• An engineer from the Ministry of Public Works will visit next week to conduct estimates for the roads and storm drains.

• A contract was already prepared for the building of a bridge and Public Works will review the terms of the contract and set a start date.

• 30 persons from the NEP who recently registered, are going to be engaged. Provisions are being made for an additional 20 persons to be engaged through consultation with the council.

• $1.5 million has already been approved for housing and we are waiting for the Council to submit the names of the persons requiring urgent assistance.

• 13 new homes are expected to be constructed within the Marigot constituency. In consultation with the Ministry of Housing, the Council will assess the Layou Park and Melville Hall areas for appropriate sites for the construction of these units.

• Solid Waste will coordinate the collection of white goods (refrigerators, washing machines, televisions, etc.).

• Funds will be made available to the Council to assist with outstanding payments to truckers once the relevant invoices are received.

• Marigot has been identified as one of the areas where a hurricane shelter capable of withstanding Category 5-strength storms will be constructed.