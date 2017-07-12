PM Skerrit mocks Linton’s payment offer to Pinard-ByrneDominica News Online - Wednesday, July 12th, 2017 at 10:11 AM
Prime Minister, Roosvelt Skerrit, has mocked a payment proposal made by Opposition Leader, Lennox Linton, to Chartered Accountant Kieron Pinard-Byne in the seemingly never ending saga stemming from a defamation court matter.
The Privy Council had originally ruled that Linton should pay Pinard-Byrne’s bill of costs of £45,992.19 and a letter from Linton’s attorney indicated that he had already paid 43.5 percent of that cost.
The letter proposed that Linton pays $300 per month on the outstanding amount.
At a town hall meeting recently, it appears Skerrit could not resist poking fun at the proposal.
“Linton is about 60 years, so I mean the man will be older than Ma Pampo when he will pay that money back,” he stated, referring to Dominica’s older woman who, according to reports, was 128 years old when she died.
He said Linton abused and scandalized people on the radio and then he put on a “triple suit and going England in the Privy Council and fight a case and then you coming to Dominica and tell the man you only have $300 a month.”
According to him, it will take Linton 44 years to pay up.
But Skerrit did not end there and went on to refer to a court matter between Linton and government ministers.
“I will tell you before I move on that one of the cases which the ministers brought against him, where we asked for a million dollars. I am saying to Linton tonight that when the court makes its pronouncements on how he has to pay Roosevelt Skerrit, if you don’t have money Mr. Linton, you have to come and work on my farm for me,” he said.
For his part, Pinard-Byrne has described the payment offer as “a thundering disgrace.”
“He ought to be ashamed of himself…” he told state-owned DBS Radio.
The matter centers around the Layou River Economic Citizenship Program and the Layou River Hotel project and goes back to 2002 when Pinard-Byrne sued Linton because of an article he published on a website and statements made about the same program on a radio show, on which Linton, who was a journalist then, was a guest.
The case eventually ended up in the London-based Privy Council which ruled in Pinard-Byrne’s favour.
mr PM can you tell your supporters to jump in the roseau river please, off the new bridge, just THINKiNG
OK i am not saying it is right for the Prime Minister to make fun of Linton’s situation that was a bit petty. HOWEVER, some you uwp supporters need to have an intervention with your leader and stop condoning his behavior because he is your leader (that is not how he will learn from his mistakes) Linton is a grown man who needs to take responsibility for his actions and you all need to stop acting like Skerrit was the one that made Linton say these things which now results in several law suits… LINTON made these statements, LINTON failed to apologize and now LINTON has to put on his grown man panties and pay his damn debt.
One more thing all you quick to say Skerrit this and Skerrit that but who knows Linton might be worst he can paint a pretty picture because guess what he is not the PRIME MINISTER and he will and can say anything to make his supporters believe he is the best thing created after slice bread.
Wake up my people, wake up! this is not the Dominica i know, wake up my people open your eyes !
I find those UWP supporters really childish and some hypocrite. So many bad things Lennox Linton saying on this Prime Minister and anyone who opposes him. Only a mad man, a dunce or a big idiot would look for trouble and law suits and offering a man to be paid $300.00 a monthly for 44 years. Lennox deserved to be mocked that’s a joke. Now those persons who now blaming Skerrit for mocking LInton is worst than Lennox. I wonder how much of all u would accept that payment from a man who owes them and is making that offer. All u to worthless when the shoes is on the other feet. Even when Linton responded to Sam statement he was making some serious allegations opening up way for law suits again, Even the host so called journalist Matt Peltier tried to put him on track technically. All you will tired pay money for Linton then go ahead blame the courts and Skerrit,
Mockery of others is no joke cause u never know the situation that one can end up in. What if Skerrit gets in some mess with all his dealings with the like of Montfared and other c and he goes back to nothing. It is not the Christianlike thing to do to mock others. Shame on u Mr PM
Allu Those WORKERS dere allu not shame yet. More shame coming just now. Best Linton step down as leader of the opposition. All that mouth he have $300 alone he can pay. A big joke that man. When a new UWP leader is appointed i will consider voting for the saw.
Yes Mr. Chavez thats how it works? I hope the good god grants YOU the strength to live as long as Ma Pampo so you can pay for all the crimes you are committing against our state. Lennox has no passport money in his back pocket where he can push and pull like you but every good day has a dark dawn. Patience
So while everyone is commenting on Skerrit, Sam, Linton and taking sides–our small island is being over taken by others… That is the real issue people………. Not Skerrit throwing red meat his this base and showing the world that he is quality of leadership we have, ;not Linton getting mad over the radio-not Sam getting everyone with half a brain confused and loosing respect along the way- these are all inconsequential.
Listen up, Winston, DC and others–
Conclusion: A troubled land.,
Distraction, distraction, distraction, that is all. The master of distraction is as at work again. That damaging report by Mr. Linton was met with some comments by operatives of the DLP, not the Government. For instance, no denial, but we heard, he making a fool of himself, according to Tony. Monfared, for breakfast, launch and dinner, by Sam and now SKerrit, wants Mr. Linton to work on his farm. Skeritt carefully avoided mentioning Lennox’s report, but his only concern is his money from the courts. According to the wise man from the east, “in the absence of information, speculation is king. ” Therefore, in the absence of an address to the nation, or a press conference, Linton’s report is king.
Real Proof the the PM controls the courts, sad times in Dominica, hold your head up high mr. Linton
@ ben So he is sending a strong message to them. That’s my take.
SKERRIT MUST GO
SKERRIT MUST GO
SKERRIT MUST GO NOW1
DNO stop playing politics. You too are contributing to the political tension in the country. We would like news that are free of opinion and bias. I’m just saying.
So sad for this country,a so called sitting prime minister,wishing bad for his own black brother,history will tell all Skerrit,the white man will continue to use us as slaves,Skerrit your day will come my brother,who laugs last shall laugh the best.Karma will be coming to you soon.
I don’t know nah but Linton is really becoming a Juju on the national scene.. . somebody rescue the party please!
lol that sweeten me this morning . smh
This Skerrit is a disgrace, listening to him remind me of Paul Keen Douglas, what a comedian, to all the laughters those who were laughing and clapping, who laugh last laught the best
“Linton is about 60 years, so I mean the man will be older than Ma Pampo when he will pay that money back,” he stated, referring to Dominica’s older woman who, according to reports, was 128 years old when she died.”
Thanks Mr. Skearat. Just wanted to remind you and those who blindly continue to support you and your ad.MINI-stration; That, whatever little money Sir. Linton may have is through honest labor, and not through selling his Country on the BLACK MARKET. Also Skearat, the All wise God who created all things, says, “A MAN’S LIFE CONSISTS NOT IN THE ABUNDANCE OF THINGS HE POSSESSES.” Not the wealth gained through fraudulent activities, not through robbing and [teething] and lying, and fooling the fools, and being vain in every way. Linton will not work on your farm, nor will he shine your shoe. The good book says in Ecclesiastes 10:7 “I HAVE SEEN SLAVES (servants) ON HORSEBACK, WHILE PRINCES GO ON FOOT LIKE SLAVES.” Be careful what you wish for. You may work on Linton’s…
Really? Linton has had earned money? Where did he hard earn it? We the people account to which he has full access? Lay away passports?
Who so do so never like so, since the man 34 Lennox on the man case, ONE LASH Skerrit Give Lennox and the man Crying, u can see bully characteristics.
for a PM this is very childish.. This is all you leader papa..
I see this nothing more than Skerrit indirectly trying to influence the case, and telling the judges what they should do as a consequence. Remember this is Dominica that we are referring to people. This farm that he is referring to must be millions of dollars worth, because he sounds like a filthy rich man. I wonder where has he accumulated so much money..
I pray to God for long life, because I would like to see what happens when this present rotten seat of PM, IS OCCUPIED BY SOMEONE ELSE…
SKERRIT MUST GO
SKERRIT MUST GO
SKERRIT MUST GO NOW!
mr. linton this is your cross we will help you to carry it. skerrit i hope you
remember the story in the bible about the rich man and lazarus. continue
to do what u do best mr skerrit mock or make fun of people because one day
it will all be over.
With such an offer, he is definitely subjecting himself to ridicule. A financial institution would not accept this, let alone, a private individual. What was this Lawyer thinking? Unbelievable!
DC how much money do you make in America? Minimum wage or just above it or you are making so much $$$ that is why you are living outside of Dominica? Just talk and write and talk behind your screen..
You don’t even know and understand history.. Look if the guy make a mistake so be it. He is punished- and may be rightly so., He is from Marigot and where is the other man from? Where are you from or do you even know?
Skerrit what I have to say to you is, ” boast not thyself, for thou knoweth not what the future holds” also it’s not what you have when you leave this world behind you, but what you leave behind you when you gone, too many millionaires and billionaires today is ending up beside bars/jail cells are their mansions, enjoy it skerrit while it last, Sadam was caught in a hole, some put guns to their head, some aree murdering their entire families, leaving all the mansions, billions, millions yacht etc behind, skerrit Ma Dominique resources while it last and always remember what goes up must come down
Is Skerrit subliminally telling the judge before hand that Linton MUST be found guilty and has to pay $1000 000.00? DOES SKERRIT CONTROL OUR JUDICIARY? Because to me he has already adjudicated on the case,and/or is sending a serious message to the judge.Because he said ” I am saying to Linton tonight when the court makes its pronouncement on how he has to pay Roosevelt Skerrit………? Really? However one of the most disgusting thing WAS THE APPLAUSE FROM THE AUDIENCE, in response to the vile and evil pronouncement from a man who holds the office of PM? THESE PEOPLE ARE THE SAME OR EVEN WORSE THAN SKERRIT,,,,,Ghadaffi fell, Eric Gairy fell, Allen Stanford fell, Mubarak fell, Chavez fell, Maduro is falling, Amin in Uganda fell, Pinochet in Chile fell,….Be careful Roosevelt.
KEEP YOUR HEAD HIGH HONOURABLE LINTON PATRIOT #1.Love you Sir! BY THE WAY WHERE WAS THIS TOWN HALL MEETING HELD?
SKERRIT MUST GO
SKERRIT MUST GO
SKERRIT MUST GO NOW!
If you were following the news you would have known that the Judge has already ruled on this matter and threw out Lennox Lintons defense and sent the matter to the High Court for assessment of damage. Keep yourself posted with the news before making those silly comments of who control the judicial system.
Help Linton to pay the fees so he cona offer more than $300 monthly
U all act like 5years old grow up
So you see why I have not seen and respected RS as the PM. The guy does not represent the office well.
This is just one case in point…..