PM Skerrit outlines priorities for kick-starting productive sector after MariaDominica News Online - Tuesday, November 21st, 2017 at 2:51 PM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has announced five priorities the government is looking at for drawing private investments and kick-starting the recovery of Dominica following the ravages of Hurricane Maria.
The Prime Minister was addressing a CARICOM-UN High-Level Pledging Conference at UN Headquarters in New York on Tuesday.
The first priority, as outlined by Skerrit, is the rebuilding of critical transport infrastructure, “including key port terminals, major connecting roads and bridges and slope interventions, that would allow business, trade, and travel to return.”
He spoke of the quick restoring of the power grid.
“Two, restoring the power grid fast, organising a climate resilient distribution of the grid and investing in a high concentration of renewables in order to lower costs,” he stated.
The third priority is the “revitalizing food markets and crop planting and in the process developing food security and climate resilient agriculture, irrigation and fisheries.”
The fourth has to do with “strengthening sea and river defenses in Roseau to help draw in other investments in building and commerce.”
The fifth and final priority is “small critical investments to support the return of the tourism sector and to facilitate commercial loans to the sector through partial guarantees.”
The priorities for private investment were part of a larger national vision for resilience outlined by the Prime Minister.
The theme of the Pledging Conference is, “Building a more climate resilient community” and is being held in the ECOSOC room at UN Headquarters.
The full text of the presentation is below.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
10 Comments
The Honorable Lennox Linton was also there and gave a good account of himself.
Fed up! Same story all the time. Change is a must.
I don’t think any donor country or organization is listening to crooked Skerit. He and his bunch of fools have proven to be grossly incompetent in managing or they are just obviously fleeslng the country.
I really do think Skerit should pack up and just go .
Typical of the man to let himself be presented as Dr. Skerrit. This is a no-no if you have a an honorary title. It is just plain bad manners but typical of a man who craves recognition. I doubt anyone will tell him off about this but people with real class will have noticed. It is simply embarrassing and speaks of poor judgement and lack of understanding of protocol.
OH my. Someone should tell him not to use the Dr officially. Someone…any one?
I’m sorry but this Dominican has decided not to spend one more penny in investments in Dominica as long as this regime remains in power. I’ve lost enough already. This has nothing to do with the political orientation of Mr. Skerrit’s regime but its untrustworthiness. I just can’t risk it.
Great Job PM ROOSEVELT, we know you can do it with GOD’S help.
Praying for you.
Yes Jacinta, keep praying. He needs it.
Excellent plan of action. Let the implementaion phase BEGIN
Yep, excellent plan and a lot of wishful thinking as per usual. May I ask the PM where is all the money supposed to come from to finance what you laid out in your pie in the sky speech. Skerrit, seriously, where are you planning or hoping to get this kind of money from? Please enlighten me! Private investors I hear you mention a few times… Who exactly are you thinking of? Nobody is gonna invest in a place without future or even a place that’s bankrupt already. Or, by any chance are you thinking of stepping up the sales of passports? Have you ever calculated how many passports you would have to sell to get only a fraction of the money needed? So Mr. PM tell me, have you just had a dream… OR are you trying to fool people again? Well, not me… I can add up 2+2! I probably get plenty of thumbs down for this, but frankly I do not have much hope for Dominica and it’s people in particular not with Skerrit and his clowns in charge.