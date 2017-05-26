PM Skerrit overwhelmed by Botanical Gardens projectDominica News Online - Friday, May 26th, 2017 at 8:43 AM
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said he was overwhelmed by the turnout at the Botanical Gardens on Thursday as the Government and members of the Public sought to completely concrete a section of the road in that area.
On Saturday 20 May, 2017 the Prime Minister along with Members of the Cabinet and volunteers embarked on a road rehabilitation project in the Botanical Gardens.
A large number of Dominicans turned out on Saturday and assisted Members of the Cabinet in this initiative and they saw another huge turnout again on Thursday.
“I think the turnout is overwhelming it’s a working day…what some people have done is that…people who are working both in the Private and Public Sector they have taken a day off their vacation leave,” the Prime Minister said.
Skerrit stated that there were contractors who are engaged in several projects across the country, both public projects and private projects who took a day off also and brought their staff along to assist.
“We really didn’t expect so many people on a working day but people are understanding what we are seeking to do they are supportive of what we trying to do…This is for ourselves for the people of the country and people just want to have a spirit of positivism and unity pervade in our society,” Skerrit said.
The Prime Minister said that the hope was to have the section of the road completed by the end of the day.
He said however this was dependent on the availability of the concrete trucks.
“We have made some good progress thus far but if it’s not completed TODAY (Thursday) we will certainly come back on Saturday to have it completed,” he stated.
Skerrit said the intention is to have this piece of road completed so that everyone can have an improved access to the health center to the Botanical Gardens to the Convent Prep and the Convent High School.
