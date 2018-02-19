PM Skerrit places DOMLEC ‘on notice’ for power restorationDominica News Online - Monday, February 19th, 2018 at 1:06 PM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, said he has placed power company DOMLEC on notice since energy and electricity are too critical to Dominica’s recovery efforts after Hurricane Maria “for us not to be further than where we are today.”
DOMLEC has given the target of April 2018 to have the entire island electrified and Skerrit said at a government consultation on Monday that he and members of his cabinet met with the chairman and deputy chairman of DOMLEC and he told them based on information he has on the ground, the target will not be reached if the company doesn’t increase resources on all fronts.
“They have indicated to me that they recognize that because based on our projection, it will take them up to the third of November, based on the resources they have currently but they have assured me that they are increasing the buckets and the trucks and the linesmen,” he said.
He added, “I have placed them on notice that energy and electricity are critical to our recovery efforts for us not to be further than where we are today. And we are talking about the major shareholder being a serious international company and I do not think major international companies rely almost exclusively on the benevolence of others in a private enterprise like this…”
He said he gave DOMLEC two weeks to get back to him “to indicate their seriousness or otherwise of being in Dominica.”
“I don’t think as Prime Minister of this country I will not sit by an allow for a protracted time frame for the reconnection of power to Dominica, that’s that too critical,” Skerrit said.
Meanwhile, Generation Manager at DOMLEC, Dave Stamp, has revealed that 8,400 of the company’s customers now have electricity following Maria.
According to Stamp, before Maria, the company had a customer base of approximately 36,000 and since the hurricane, 8,400 customers have received power.
“That represents about 23 percent of our customer base, our pre-Maria customer base,” he stated.
He noted that the company’s peak load now stands at 36 percent and the load that is being generated is about 29 percent.
“Based on our restoring rate that we have been monitoring, we note that we have a restoring growth rate of over 5.6 percent per week,” Stamp said. “It is our intention to increase this significantly.”
He said based on a recent estimation of the damage to the company’s transmission and distribution (T&D) system the price tag for restoration is just under U$15-million.
Stamp said DOMLEC plans to increase the rate of restoring power to its customers.
“As we speak we are bringing in additional crews,” he stated. “The T&D restoration resource compliments about 60 linemen and other personnel and we estimate that we need an additional 60 overseas resources from CARILEC and other utilities …we are recruiting overseas linemen contract companies in order to fill this gap.”
He stated that currently DOMLEC has 42 additional overseas line resources.
“It is our intention over the next two weeks this compliment be brought up to about 60 and with this 120 line resources we think we can significantly increase the rate of restoration and to be able to meet some of the deadlines that we have provided,” Stamp said.
He pointed out that a lot of Caribbean countries suffered damages during last year’s hurricane season and one of the challenges DOMLEC faces is being in competition in with these countries for resources such as linesmen and equipment.
“A lot of other countries are not able to provide resources needed, so those are some of the challenges that we are hoping to overcome,” Stamp said. “It is estimated that in the next couple of weeks we should be able to overcome some of those challenges. Some of these islands, Anguilla etc, has somehow completed their restoration and are now able to assist us with a lot of the resources that we require.”
A little pressure & crucial incentive is a good thing… this critique/ ultimatum was long over due anyways, & irrespective of our topographical challenges & context -to really be at or near 23% at this stage of the game relative to one’s projected 100% completion time frame is utterly ridiculous!
We need to be More Critical on All fronts in Dominica… Enough with the excuses- performance is what truly & ultimately matters!!! Step-up on the restoration of island-wide power…
JOSHUA ETIENNE is our steven Biko murdered by the police in Portsmouth while in police custody for being in possession of a single fire arm ammunition , they beat him 2 death and the case went cold [IT IS NOW IN THE COLD CASE FILE] the police officers that was charge have left the force , and the island, labour ka twa vi. our judicial system has become a laughing joke.
Yeap- Skerrti places Domlec on Notice so that Diaspora free voting excursions can happen , siwo and then elections and declare victory–by the way Skerrit nice papy show today with you starring.
The wanna be dictator has spoken. Domlec should be shaking in their boots. Skerrit why don’t u shut the hell up for once. Urghhh. Man you are so useless.
This statement sounded to me like a threat……..that if his will is not done, that he will take the Chavez stance and he will take over the company of Domlec and throw out the present owners.
We must analyse that and ask, is this in our interest? Is that in the best interest of our country?
So when these workers of domlec have to play ring around the island because this that or the other minister wants lights, this that or the other manager wants lights, how you expect they will make any headway??? This is most unfair I believe, even if we, the consumers want our lights back. Besides why does he feel he’s in any position to chastize anybody? His isn’t at all good.
i personally think domlec is giving people false hope by saying april 2018 they will be completed. From what i see domlec is very disorganized and to me they are places that wont see electricity in years the way they are moving.
“I do not think major international companies rely almost exclusively on the benevolence of others in a private enterprise like this…”
What do you mean by these words, PM? That DOMLEC’s restoration is funded by gifts and hand-outs? Or is DOMLEC insisting that the grid should be rebuilt by the public purse in Dominica?
Can anyone help me with answers, please?
Those blue …flys never seems to stop for 17years they’ve been doing and saying that same old crap day after day none stop. Trouble is they’re not achieving a single thing in their lives coming from a 4×4 family meaning 4 children and 4 deferent fathers, and all they knows is to spent their social lives accusing and abusing p.m. Skerrit get a Life you idiots.
You that little red devil all over the place cutting up people in the name of Dr. Punjab.
When will you that little Dr. Punjab puppet stop cursing the brilliant blue people!
All of you red devils are crazy eh!
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahah!
Man bites dog, why are bent on making disparaging and uncomplimentary remarks about people who have never done you any harm? Instead of using your time and energy for mischief, use it for something purposeful. Spelling and grammar seem to be a major challenge to you. Use the time to improve these. Here are some of your glaring spelling errors:
flys – flies
deferent – different
they knows – they know
never seems – never seem
Hope you take this well for my criticisms are meant to be constructive. No sarcasm at all.
If the disatet preparedness plans included domlec the knew for the get go that Domlec could not handle that level of distruction. To blame domlec now is putting blame on the wrong group. Help should be accepted or sort grom other countries. I think the government want the population to hathave the company. Just accept Dominica was caught empty handed in that respect. Go back to the drawing plan and draw up a disaster preparedness plan on what Maria left behind. Also each village should put theirs together to be able to dustain themdelves gor at least a month.
We will get there by the grace of God and Domlec .
Roosevelt and he’s rich friends knew long time that domlec could not accomplish that mission. Election coming and politicians have to sit down on their poopoo.
Lime they should give notice as soon as power is restored Lime should be in the area to reconnect people, months after you seeing Lime showing up, why don’t they work with Domlec at the same time…. they rather suck people dry with cellphone data….
“He said he gave DOMLEC two weeks to get back to him “to indicate their seriousness or otherwise of being in Dominica.”
I wonder if they ignore Dr. Punjab what will he do?
Roosevelt has not yet come to the realization that he is a scorned man; his words has no meaning or effect, if DOMLEC is foreign company, opening his mouth playing big boos might simply cause them to leave Dominica like Rose Medical, and other foreign companies has done!
When a cockroach challenge a foul to a fight, the small cockroach always loose the fight. The generating equipment, and buildings, and buckets the clown is talking about is nothing to leave and walk away. There is nothing DOMLEC has in Dominica that they cannot abandoned!
You had better be quiet Roosevelt and take what you get, because you do not have any body or entity on standby to replace any company operating in the Dominica.
You’ll cannot compare the other island that got hit to Dominica, the assistance they received were used to do just what they were given to “Restore” here what is being heard is aid by here and supplies by there and 5 MONTHS to date the only thing that has seemingly recovered is the sewo, but next day you still don’t have lights, your generator consuming more than you and your household and now the PM wanna tell Domlec step up their game???Really hmmm time does really tell!
Domlec why not start an on the job Linesman training programme with the student that already has electricity knowledge (State College Graduates). You may not get the optimum from them now but in three to six months they would be a great addition to your staff compliment.
This is where the government could come in and assist Domlec with some funds (CBI money), so they can put a programme in place say 6 months to 1year. After the programme, Domlec would employ some of them and the rest could at least have the skill to build on the career or migrate where there are jobs.
We are already 5 months after Maria and not much has been done in terms of restoration. This would also reduce the employment rate of the young people and both Domlec and the country would benefit – a win-win scenario.
correction. …… students who already have ………..
This is all political grandstanding. Domlec is dealing with a logistical nightmare which the prime minister knows. Domlec lacks the equipment, resources, and manpower, in addition to the inhospitable terrains it has to deal with, to do better. It does not matter who the major shareholder is, international or local, the logistics of the marketplace will impact its operation. Skerritt is in no position to dictate to Domlec and to give ultimatum. What if they miss his given ultimatum? Will he shut them down? No, he will and cannot.
Electricity is not a luxury, it’s a necessity. DOMLEC was clearly overwhelmed by the enormity of the task of restoring power to the entire island in a reasonable time. They should have embarked on overseas recruitment for linesmen, engineers, etcetera, with Immediacy. Many of the high tension wires should be placed underground. This should mitigate damage to the power grid and help in a more timely restoration of electricity in the event of future hurricanes. The people are being made to suffer, the economy on the brink of disaster because of the shortsightedness of a few. Leadership matters!
u know what we really need ! …dont u realize after a heavy storm people loose their homes and guess what ..they occupy the schools leaving children to stay home and not obtaining the education that they rightly deserve ! …guess what the money that u use lavishly to build nonsense that does not help the developing of the country ..i am asking u kindly ..build a structured building ,space to fit enough families to support and shelter form the storm rather than occupying schools and churches . the money u took to build the state house ur ‘5 star hotel’ ur family vacation , ur lavish trips to china ect ..thing about the people for once
I don’t think that some Dominican’s including this prime minister understands the extent of the damages that Maria caused to this island. Domlec employees are working day and night to restore power. Of course we are affected. It is not easy. But a las the Domlec workers need to rest papa God. They have families too. Human beings are doing the work. Give me a break Mr Prime My Minister. Why can’t you help source resources to help speed up the process and not bash Domlec like that.
I agree. That’s not the way to handle this. If you have spoken to the chairman and other persons then that needs to be publicised??? Is that to score political points??….Is Domlec that put itself in the position today? Come on !!.
dr skero! its not my fault that u was hiding de passport money from us ! is not our fault u was hiding de Dominica strong trucks! so what is ur problem ..the domlec employees are doing a great job of bringing back .All de money u have hiding put it towards something we need for a change
Shut up blame your past p.m that sold Domlec for Pocket change shame on Edison James who sold Domlec for next to NOTHING
How undiplomatic of Skerritt to come out like that.If you have given Domlec two weeks to get back to you then why not just wait and see what the company is going to come up with but to publicly scold and try to humiliate the company is not a wise thing to do.It’s good that Skerritt is exerting pressure on them to speed up their efforts but leaders must not act like that to try and score political points.
He is just trying to score political points.
Skerrit is playing the same game he has played for 18 years, with the same players, same audience, same umpires, and same venue. if the results we had in 18 worked for Skerrit, why then should any real person expect anything different going forward? After all in cricket we don’t change a winning team so since Skerrit seems to be winning, at the expense of Dominica, why should he change his strategy of deception and blame game?
I don’t believe Skerrit’ s claim of putting Domlec on notice at a meeting he said he and his cabinet had with the chairman and deputy and what he told them. was the media present to inform us as an independent voice? Was the chairman or deputy allowed to confirm or deny? Skerrit says whatever is convenient to him and most times false claims and statements. Skerrit has a reputation of failure and blame game and that will continue because his audience applaud him no matter how it hurts Dominica. He benefits from lack of electricity because it suits his agenda
Skerrit will do nothing to help Dominica go forward and I am not at all optimistic no matter his showmanship. This is the same man that went to Marigot and closed down the hospital which is sitting less than two miles from the main airport. Why? because he does not like his opponents and and will do what it takes to hurt those that vote and support his opponents. Then he went to Thibaud, in his own constituency, and demolished a school built by EO Leblanc in late 70’s. Why because Thibaud people supported UWP. Then he went to Salsbury and tear gas the farmers first, because they are UWP and then he did not like their independence they enjoyed. No wonder he destroyed the banana industry because most farmers were independent and supported UWP. This is the kind of governance we have experienced in his 14 years as PM, and that he will continue to do no matter what he says. So I don’t pay attention on his conference today because this man is a good pretender, actor and deciever
Only in Dominica where it’s ciizens wait in silence whithout electricity while the leaders of government enjoy the luxury. Only down island .
My hat is off to Domlec. Worry about the other departments in government that are not working like public works. Why are our roads still looking the way they did before Maria. The botanical Gardens is still a mess as well as other sites. the country is a mess.
My god,what is the meaning of these workers, help should have come months ago.
This may be a good opportunity for Domlec to consider an apprenticeship scheme. What an opportunity to train young men and women for the future.
We are fast learners here in Dominica so PM, please get 100 young men from home, train them for two weeks to do the basics then put them to work and learn more with the more experience workers. We will have them for a long time because we will need them in the future for here of other Caribbean countries.
Dear BreadBoy,
Twelve years ago I offered to assist in setting up an apprenticeship for mechanical engineers. When I explained that the training programme would take at least six years, I was asked what can be done in six weeks.
In six weeks, let alone two weeks, all you get is an unskilled workforce, and we have enough already.
I hope those Red ants tell Skerrit is not Dominica alone because St. Marten and Puerto Rico have the same problems, though their terrain is better and they have help from the US and Dutch whereas we have no big brother or sister. These are the stupid statements those red ants made when bI criticized the failed government for not pushing Domlec. But having said that nI am convinced that the government has a lot to do with the slow pace of Domlec and Dowasco just that as usual he playing the blame game, knowing well that the chairman of Domlec was not able to defend himself and Domlec. Our problem in Dominica is 95% fault of this lazy, corrupt and inept government and unless that proplem is addressed, Dominica will continue to go nowhere. By the way hurricane season is just two months away folks and we expect a worse season than last year
SKerrit…why don’t you put the insurance companies on notice? EH? That is what is slowing down the recovery process. Persons getting little checks to do their repairs…telling persons they are under insured..remove a large percentage from their total…leaving their clients with little monies to recover…….
Have a press conference strictly on that topic and PUT THEM ON NOTICE !!
So what does Skerrit mean by putting Domlec on notice? He will put the company out of business? and how? The Generation manager is indeed correct by saying that alot of the other islands did suffer just like Dominica and resources is difficult. And even if Domlec is put on notice when you look around there are so many neighborhoods with damaged homes, still waiting on payment for insurance companies. This will affect Domlec’s customer base. Threatening the company will not work. And what about FLOW and DIGICEL??. Communications is critical too…both of them…their services still not up to mark.
And where was he…skerrit in 1979 when hurricane David struck? It took me one year to get lights…and I am seeing areas already have lights within a few months. So its a give and take….
I do agree though that as Domlec is foreign owned more assistance can be given by that foreign owner but for now they have taken the initiative and are acquiring all their resources.
When will u all put lights in checkhall valley I’m tired with that generator in my head please rescue me
I remember criticizing Domlec in late November for their slow snail like pace and many of the red ants of Skerrit’ jumped on me because I also criticize the government for putting pressure on Domlec. Now that Skerrit is in agreement with what I said, let me now see what those red ants defenders will say to Skerrit
Dominica needs to put skerrit on notice. What can he do if domlec dont meet his time. Absolutely nothing. Skerrit likes to give the perception that he can do this and that because being prime minister gives him supreme powers. They always say never give a monkey a gun.
Well said @Shaka Zulu
Since you are putting Domlec on notice I hope you won’t forget to put Dowasco on notice as well.
He did. The difference is that Dowasco is100% government owned.
Ahwah. I doe agree with u. Dowasco is working real hard to restore water all about.
Prime Minister I congratulate you!
It was time that somebody lit a fire under Domlec’s butt! People are trying their best to remain patient. Some lucky few have generators. Yet the price of fuel has gone from 10.53 just after Maria to now 11.86 per gallon, and I don’t see an end in sight.
Domlec needed a good telling off with their empty promises of full restoration of power by April!
And P.M, 2 weeks is 2 weeks! Make sure you on their tail again in two weeks for an update. Don’t let up on them! They cannot be making that kind of killing in profits every year from us and not give something back to us. After all man!
Well, why doesn’t he don some work clothes and go help versus threatening them?
What skerrit know about dealing with high voltage power lines?
U stupid or what? And dont bother to call me a red ant because I dont supprt any party. I study the issues and I vote when its time to.
Thank you very much for lighting a fire under Domlec’s bottom. They have to do better!
You all are so blind and ignorant in this country. What fire they lighted? Did’t you hear that same fire when Joshua Etienne of Portsmouth was found dead while in police custody? Didn’t you hear the same fire after Erika and persons were not getting blow go dowe? Didn’t you hear the see the same fire during Maria? Didn’t you hear the same fire when he went to the ministry of labor and spoke of madness and racketeering? Has anything changed? Is time for all you to open your eyes man