Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has welcomed to Dominican shores Canada’s High Commissioner to Dominica, Her Excellency Marie Legault, with words of gratitude for the significant contributions from Canada to the Dominican economy.

The two met at the Prime Minister’s office in the Financial Center on Tuesday, March 21st 2017.

He said to the High Commissioner that he is thankful that Canada has invested in Dominica through infrastructure and health care materials.

“Canada built several schools in the early seventies…both primary and secondary schools, and you have been very instrumental in water resource management, we cannot mention water development in Dominica without mentioning Canada and its assistance,” he said.

He said that there are a number of other occasions, particularly in education and health through reform processes, where the government of Canada has given assistance.

He assured the High Commissioner that the good relationship established between Dominica and Canada will continue.

“The environment is a very good one for the strengthening of not only bilateral relations between Dominica and Canada but I dare say between Canada and CARICOM,” Skerrit remarked.

For the past 38 years, Canada has provided economic and technical support to the growth and development of Dominica and this new High Commissioner has pledged to provide even further support.

Dominica established diplomatic relations with Canada in 1978, when Dominica gained its independence.