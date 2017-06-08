PM Skerrit promises assistance for Wotten Waven vendorsDominica News Online - Thursday, June 8th, 2017 at 11:16 AM
Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has committed to assisting the vendors in the Wotten Waven Community.
“I am saying to the vendors and I raise this matter in Cabinet every time that we have to fix the vending situation in Wotten Waven,” the Prime Minister said.
He was addressing a town hall meeting which was held in that Community on Wednesday, June 07, 2017.
“And what I would like us to do is move towards acquiring some of the properties up there and to build uniformed stalls for the vendors of Wotten Waven,” Skerrit stated.
The Prime Minister said that this will be done in a way that is technically appealing so that when the tourists come the stalls themselves are attractions.
“And then you have the amenities the washrooms because we should not now in the second decade of the twenty-first century have vendors have to go and beg somebody to use their washrooms…And I want us to sit down Dr. McIntyre immediately and let us put the plans and tell me how much money we need for us to build the stalls for the vendors of Wotten Waven,” the Prime Minister said.
Skerrit said that as the Minister of Finance he was making a public commitment that the Government will provide the funds to construct these facilities for the vendors.
The Government also pledged $250,000 towards Small Business Development in the community of Wotten Waven.
Skerrit said that this followed a meeting which was convened and organized by the Member of Parliament Dr. Collin McIntyre with the Small Business Unit to look at how Government can work to improving their small businesses.
“What we will do tonight is to make a commitment, because everybody who attended this meeting I have a list of what business you engaged in and I also have a list of what you need the help for…And the amount on this list comes up to $556,000 that’s the request of the people who submitted proposals,” he said.
He stated further that: “I am not here tonight to tell you that I can give you the 556 all at once but what I am saying to you is that I am making a commitment now of $250,000 to go towards this and then we will do a second transaction to assist you with your small business.”
Anything to divert questions away from disclosures about his visit to Russia.
Judging by the washroom facilities that I saw at Soufriere, I have no confidence in what will be built in Wotten Waven. The mere fact that you’re calling them “Washrooms,” tells me about the crap that will be built. It would be wise to order and install commercial toilets designed for more usage than the standard ones used in private homes. But I don’t expect too much. The bridge in Copthall will fall down anytime and no plans are in place to deal with that issue, but you ask the fools to dress in Red and come down to celebrate the Eighteen million dollar one in Roseau. So keep on fooling the masses.
A caring statesman. Your love for the people inspires me PM. Continue the good work.
Yes my PM!
Praises to you and your exemplary government Mr PM. May God continue to guide and protect you.
Birthday blessings
“And what I would like us to do is move towards acquiring some of the properties up there and to build uniformed stalls for the vendors of Wotten Waven,” Skerrit stated. WOW! you see that? Who is the “us” moving to acquire properties? I hope is not the Government doing the “acquisition” Cause this is a communistic move. Don’t rely on this Government hand-outs.
The Prime Minister said that this will be done in a way that is technically appealing so that when the tourists come the stalls themselves are attractions.
Regardless of the technical attraction, I hope that the stalls will be aesthetically pleasing.
but why mr not getting it my brother can I tell you when you got into gov from day one it was told to you that your JOB is to help the people of Dominica have a better life and what your payment will be for that JOB but you seem not to get the message why every thing you do you making it look like its not part of your JOB and you dont have to do anything for the people of Dominica WORLD BOSS let me tell you after 17 years what you just start to do in DOMINICA is nothing but I can see why that CBS news got you started because you and your good friends were to BUSY taking and seting up you all self in andtgua under the ALP in three years new gov they have done so much more for the people of Antigua and also all the DOM-IN-CANS that love you and cant here people talk but yet still they can only stay in dominica two days and RUN back to Antigua Antigua people and the other is.lands that we keep running to TIRED with us coming in there place when we have somuch moneys all over in Domini
I wonder if Wotton Waven would have received any assistance if the poll AB conducted had revealed it was a one sided race in favor of the DLP. Over the next few weeks I expect a lot of activities in constituencies like St. Joseph, Mahault, Roseau Valley, La plane, Grandfond and Castle Bruce and all where Alex suggested were close in his pole, because we know Skerrit doesn’t care one shit about DOMINICA, as long as he does what it takes to keep him in power. You remember the 2014 election when his Barbados pollster and friend suggested unemployment was the main issue of the then coming elections, he rushed and gave birth to the NEP? Skerrit only concerns about staying in power