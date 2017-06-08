Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has committed to assisting the vendors in the Wotten Waven Community.

“I am saying to the vendors and I raise this matter in Cabinet every time that we have to fix the vending situation in Wotten Waven,” the Prime Minister said.

He was addressing a town hall meeting which was held in that Community on Wednesday, June 07, 2017.

“And what I would like us to do is move towards acquiring some of the properties up there and to build uniformed stalls for the vendors of Wotten Waven,” Skerrit stated.

The Prime Minister said that this will be done in a way that is technically appealing so that when the tourists come the stalls themselves are attractions.

“And then you have the amenities the washrooms because we should not now in the second decade of the twenty-first century have vendors have to go and beg somebody to use their washrooms…And I want us to sit down Dr. McIntyre immediately and let us put the plans and tell me how much money we need for us to build the stalls for the vendors of Wotten Waven,” the Prime Minister said.

Skerrit said that as the Minister of Finance he was making a public commitment that the Government will provide the funds to construct these facilities for the vendors.

The Government also pledged $250,000 towards Small Business Development in the community of Wotten Waven.

Skerrit said that this followed a meeting which was convened and organized by the Member of Parliament Dr. Collin McIntyre with the Small Business Unit to look at how Government can work to improving their small businesses.

“What we will do tonight is to make a commitment, because everybody who attended this meeting I have a list of what business you engaged in and I also have a list of what you need the help for…And the amount on this list comes up to $556,000 that’s the request of the people who submitted proposals,” he said.

He stated further that: “I am not here tonight to tell you that I can give you the 556 all at once but what I am saying to you is that I am making a commitment now of $250,000 to go towards this and then we will do a second transaction to assist you with your small business.”