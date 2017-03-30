PM Skerrit proposes ‘conversation’ with trade unions on salary negotiationsDominica News Online - Thursday, March 30th, 2017 at 12:31 PM
Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has proposed what he described as a ‘conversation’ with trade unions and other bodies in Dominica to discuss the issue of public sector wages and the realistic capacity of the government.
The meeting carded for April 24 will discuss the “workings and realities of the Dominica economy,” what is practical and what is not, he said at a town hall meeting in Laudat on Wednesday night.
The government and the trade unions, such as the Dominica Public Service Union and the Police Welfare Association, have been at odds over salary negotiations for the 2015-2018 triennium. The government has proposed a wage freeze for the period but the unions have flatly rejected the offer and are showing no signs of backing down.
According to Skerrit, he is all for trade unions and the protection of the rights and freedom of workers, however other matters have to be taken into consideration.
“I was not always a Prime Minister. I was a teacher as well and I understand the need to agitate ever so often for improved conditions of service and remuneration,” he stated.
However, he stated that there was a time when trade unions, when preparing for salary and wages negotiations, “would arm themselves with facts related to the performance of the economy and, more specifically, earnings of the government.”
“An employer can only pay from what he or she earns,” he stated. “If any of you in here are business people you would know that if you collect, on average, $5,000 a week, you cannot commit to paying out $6,000. That is business administration 101. So let us understand from the outset that when all the shenanigans are over, the government can only commit to spending what it reasonably expects to collect.”
The Prime Minister said that is why he is proposing to be as open and transparent as possible on the matter of salary negotiations.
“I want everyone in the country to know and understand what is practical and what is not. What is possible and what is not,” he remarked. “Therefore, before we get down to any serious negotiations with any worker representative body, I propose to convene a session to deal publicly with this issue of public sector wages and the realistic capacity of the government.”
He said he has indicated to the Financial Secretary his willingness to facilitate a meeting of “the entire social and economic partnership.”
“We need to sit around a table and examine facts and reality,” he noted. “I will shortly be sending out a formal invitation to all trade unions and other worker organisations, all employer bodies, leading members of civil society and senior public officers to join the Cabinet of ministers in a serious and focused sit down meeting in which we set forth in clear and succinct language the workings and the realities of the Dominica economy.”
He said invitations will be going out as early as next week and is proposing that the meeting be held on April 24.
“I want the best for all Dominicans. The workers are entitled to the best possible package, but so are the patients of PMH; so are the children in our schools; so are retirees, the indigent and the less fortunate. We have a duty as Dominicans to be fair and reasonable and to ensure that no sector is advantaged over the other,” Skerrit said. “So I look forward to a focused conversation with the social partners, at which we shall discuss the current performance and short and medium-term prognosis for the Dominica economy.”
He is going to save the day!
Hoping the unions will be will to participate in healthy discourse. Some of the people seem so agitated as if they were already promised a raise. From what I understand, the negotiating process has just begun so I don’t see the need to get all riled up.
I understand clearly that our economy has collapsed. We don’t need any smart person to tell that to us because we don’t have to go far to see evidence of a failed government and economy. But I must give it to Skerrit for confirming this fact here “An employer can only pay from what he or she earns,” he stated. “An employer can only pay from what he or she earns,” he stated. “If any of you in here are business people you would know that if you collect, on average, $5,000 a week, you cannot commit to paying out $6,000.
First of all Skerrit, you ARE NOT an employer; you are simply our employee hired to run our business. If after 13 years of managing you drained it and put nothing in place to sustain growth sir, you deserve to be fired!
How can we be so broke and hear all of these in the news this weak: Dublanc was promised $520K on river wall & $400,000 to repair homes, Pichlen got $1.2 million for new homes, Paix Bouche got over 103 new small businesses and list goes on. DLP…
Policemen, Teachers, Nurses and all
Public Service Employees please heed to my call
I know you see all the money I’m giving away
Yet an increase in your wages I’m unable to pay
So I’m calling a meeting to clearly explain
Just how much our economy has gone down the drain
I can afford to promise houses in Bioche and Laplaine
But an increase in wages…I cannot sustain
I can promise millions to all my supporters
And answer no questions from any Reporters
But in the future I promise to truly come clean
And explain to “you people” what broke really means
Broke means that all of this CBI cash
Needs to go quickly…spent in a flash
I MEAN IF I DON’T DO THIS MY GOVERNMENT MIGHT FALL
There are powerful people that might take it ALL!!!!
I can’t speak for the long term for my time may be short
And if you don’t understand me then take me to Court
Because where would I go? How would I live?
If people really know that I have nothing to give!
LEAVE ME…
Well crafted and enjoyable to read.Also the whole truth.
Like Haiti, Dominica is quickly on the verge of becoming another failed democracy under Skerrit, if we have not already become a failed democracy.“An employer can only pay from what he or she earns,” he stated. Skerrit all but confirmed that the economy of Dominica has collapsed, just as Dr. Fontaine and the UWP have been saying for how many years now, based on the fact the lazy government was spending a lot but doing very nothing to sustain the economy, and as we all know, if all we are do is harvest without putting anything in the soil it’s just a matter of time before we die of hunger.
“If any of you in here are business people you would know that if you collect, on average, $5,000 a week, you cannot commit to paying out $6,000.” Skerrit I own a business and I understand that collecting IS NOT the first thing I do but rather INVEST. If all I do is collect without investing I, or any such manager deserve to be fired. So thanks for giving us one more reason Y U must go.
How arrogant! You want to have a “conversation” with the hard working citizens of Dominica? Are you serious? Did you have a conversation with your ministers when you gave them some 50% and more of a salary increase? Did you have a conversation with that “IT” Consultant when you decided to pay him over $85k per year?
“An employer can only pay from what he or she earns,” he stated. “If any of you in here are business people you would know that if you collect, on average, $5,000 a week, you cannot commit to paying out $6,000.” The amounts for salary increases should be included within the $5,000 weekly collections. The overage of $1,000, or the amount over what you collected is what you want to pay firms like Mercury Public Affairs LLC – a waste of tax payers’ money.
From the PM fumes released above he is saying after 16 years the labour party has failed to grow the economy and as a result cannot give raises. What was the reason for the VAT and what has all these grants loans and donations done? Absolutely nothing. Dominica is on the brink of a deep recession because the country is not productive. Despite all this we continue to see millions being irresponsible dished out all over the country with no checks as to the long-term impact or sustainable plan. This labour party has wasted several opportunities to put DA on the right course due to the ignorance, arrogance and selfishness of one man and his contingent of red puppets. I say to the Unions don’t back down cost of living has gone up and it’s only going get worst. I was once a teacher also 17 years ago and have family still in the profession. The pay has not budged. Totally unacceptable when we consider the living cost today. PSU should not waste thier time. Raise or strike that’s all.
PM you cyah please everybody eh..
Exactly, we need a fair system. I don’t believe public servants are so selfish that they have forgotten the government has a responsibility to balance the sectors. Everyone deserves equal advantage, the interest is in the entire populace; not one set. So we can’t just barrage the government for such significant percentages and expect our wish to be fulfilled one time.
That’s what CNN and other news media do. Left to Trump he would do what he wants in secret but he knows CNN and others will push for answers even if he curses them and insults them. It is not good enough to see DNO publish skerrit’s propaganda without anyone pushing them for answers. Last week we heard Roselyn Paul registered 103 small businesses in her home village of Paix Bouche where grants were given, but how many of them pushed to have the list published so we could see how our money is spending? We know DBS, GSI, Marpin, Kairie, Voice of Life and Vibes are all pro DLP, and will not do anything to get them to answer questions so people could be well informed, but one would expect independent houses like Q95 and DNO to go hard after them. Oh yes, Mart does a very good job in pushing UWP members hard for answers live but do we hear him and others pushing the government for answers even if it is not live and edited? Just pure jokers that highlighting the problem but that’s it
The PM’s inability to think with clarity or act with understanding and intelligence is ruining Dominica. He lacks logical order or sense on the Nation’s business, rendering him the worse performing PM in the history of Dominica and possibly the worse in the region and rest of the world.
I am tired of the media spreading the propaganda of Skerrit without anyone engaging Skerrit with a series of questions. I blame the media for 90% of the nonsense taking place in Dominica because to me, all we have here is a bunch of jokers in the name of media. Now a days it is clear that Skerrit and his DLP regime go to at least 2 villages a week, talking crap, making promises, and dishing money. How many independent journalists or media houses push them hard to answer questions? For example, Roselyn Paul met with the Manufacturers Association at the Garraway hotel sometime ago and told them that her government gave grants of $500,000 to small manufacturers. How many journalists took a short walk to the said hotel to push the minister for names of those that benefited, how much they got, and proof of progress of monies given 2 years ago? They don’t have to answer but the media need to push them so at the end of the day they can say we pushed for answers but didn’t get.
Skerrit “We have a duty as Dominicans to be fair and reasonable and to ensure that no sector is advantaged over the other.”
This is so true……except when it applies to ministers who cannot account for their sudden wealth based on their ministerial incomes.
No BS \”conversation\”! Pay up or pack up…period!
You and your cabal does NOT need a raise because you are already loaded with cash flowing out of your rear end so you actually care less about those trying to make it. Your ego thrive when people come to you in person BEGGING for help because that gives you a rush/ high. Its only during election time you come bearing gifts in return for votes. #SKERRITMUSTGO!
Assertive like the rod of Moses!
OOOOOOOOOH SO NICELY PUT……
my dear PM, we the poor man have to be reasonable….but what about those who sell passports and are able to deposit 1 million dollars into his or her personal bank account?
what about the ….. who have how many houses and can easy buy how many vehicles for themselves, their mistresses, their wives, children and even cousins?
AND YES, what about YOU dear Mr Prime Minister, your ability to build a mansion, Dior sunglasses and Gucci loafers and your children deck down in Polo?????????????
BUT WE THE POOR MAN HAVE TO BE FAIR????
WHAT ABOUT YOU PRIME MINISTER, ARE YOU BEING FAIR TO US?????
The one man Government Skerrit is saying they cannot afford to pay salaries which can’t be true because he said they have CBI money, so instead of just giving it out just to get votes he should stop and think of what he is saying, his comments are just out of line and he will not get away with it. The people must stand up and don’t give in to useless talk of Skerrit and his cabinet.
The one man Government and his cabinet and supporters must go because they have lost all vision as to how to govern the Island, we want them to know that they have failed the people and we just have to wake up as people and stop the dictator.. And where is Skerrit getting the money from he knows that all accounts are blocked to him so where is the money coming from, he is using up the little money that is in the treasury soon it will run out, right now he is promising money on a long term bases so why now.
DLP full Government must go .
Dont give them some of them dont deserve it they to lazy
Stop just giving duty free to all and sundry!!!!!
Thanks PM, you listen, that’s a true leader with wisdom , vision and humility. Continue doing the work you were elected to do.
You know since the economy is not making enough to pay out additional salaries since we do not know for how long the economy will boom and we can’t cut back after we’ve proposed salaries, why don’t we just remove or decrease some of those taxes like the VAT or Income Tax!!
Listening to this PM something is WRONG, couple years ago he said he was there for the long haul to pass the mantle to his SON , now he is saying he will not always be a PRIME MINISTER. Some thing is definitely wrong with this political party and this government, so the trade unions should not stay until the end if April to have talk because I realized this man PM is not there until time for negotiation . Just watch the head table whenever they have meetings lies and more lies Domi icons wake up.
Skerrit taking every thing for a joke…..conversation…..u propose 0 0 0….. wen u go into a negotiation and u start at nothing, wat u expect!!
boy you giving money left, right, center and above, houses for supporters and in many cases vehicles too while we civil servants have to take loan for everything and is we that have de country back. BOY BEHAVE I WANT MY FAIR SHARE, I NOT BEGGING BUT I WANT WHAT IS DUE TO ME… WTF DREAD.