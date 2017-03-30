Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, has proposed what he described as a ‘conversation’ with trade unions and other bodies in Dominica to discuss the issue of public sector wages and the realistic capacity of the government.

The meeting carded for April 24 will discuss the “workings and realities of the Dominica economy,” what is practical and what is not, he said at a town hall meeting in Laudat on Wednesday night.

The government and the trade unions, such as the Dominica Public Service Union and the Police Welfare Association, have been at odds over salary negotiations for the 2015-2018 triennium. The government has proposed a wage freeze for the period but the unions have flatly rejected the offer and are showing no signs of backing down.

According to Skerrit, he is all for trade unions and the protection of the rights and freedom of workers, however other matters have to be taken into consideration.

“I was not always a Prime Minister. I was a teacher as well and I understand the need to agitate ever so often for improved conditions of service and remuneration,” he stated.

However, he stated that there was a time when trade unions, when preparing for salary and wages negotiations, “would arm themselves with facts related to the performance of the economy and, more specifically, earnings of the government.”

“An employer can only pay from what he or she earns,” he stated. “If any of you in here are business people you would know that if you collect, on average, $5,000 a week, you cannot commit to paying out $6,000. That is business administration 101. So let us understand from the outset that when all the shenanigans are over, the government can only commit to spending what it reasonably expects to collect.”

The Prime Minister said that is why he is proposing to be as open and transparent as possible on the matter of salary negotiations.

“I want everyone in the country to know and understand what is practical and what is not. What is possible and what is not,” he remarked. “Therefore, before we get down to any serious negotiations with any worker representative body, I propose to convene a session to deal publicly with this issue of public sector wages and the realistic capacity of the government.”

He said he has indicated to the Financial Secretary his willingness to facilitate a meeting of “the entire social and economic partnership.”

“We need to sit around a table and examine facts and reality,” he noted. “I will shortly be sending out a formal invitation to all trade unions and other worker organisations, all employer bodies, leading members of civil society and senior public officers to join the Cabinet of ministers in a serious and focused sit down meeting in which we set forth in clear and succinct language the workings and the realities of the Dominica economy.”

He said invitations will be going out as early as next week and is proposing that the meeting be held on April 24.

“I want the best for all Dominicans. The workers are entitled to the best possible package, but so are the patients of PMH; so are the children in our schools; so are retirees, the indigent and the less fortunate. We have a duty as Dominicans to be fair and reasonable and to ensure that no sector is advantaged over the other,” Skerrit said. “So I look forward to a focused conversation with the social partners, at which we shall discuss the current performance and short and medium-term prognosis for the Dominica economy.”